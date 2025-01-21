Over a decade ago, The Office was building a fanbase, but often, what pulled people in was not just the comedy but the romance between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). But after a time, it started to feel forced. Instead, Jim fit better with Karen (Rashida Jones), but with Jim pining for Pam for so long, he couldn't see it. It is reminiscent of another sitcom romance from many years before. On Family Matters, the nerdy Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) spends the entire series pining for Laura Winslow (Kelly Shanygne Williams), even though she was usually disgusted by and embarrassed of him. It's a shame because right there in front of him for several years was a woman just as odd as he was. Myra Bunkhouse (Michelle Thomas) saw Steve Urkel for who he was and loved him for it without ever wishing he was someone else.

Steve Urkel Is in Love With Laura Winslow From the Moment We Meet Him