Real-life couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are teaming up for a new horror comedy. The duo will star as a pair of filmmakers in Family Movie - with their real-life kids in tow. Variety reports that Bacon and Sedgwick will also co-direct the film.

In the film, Bacon and Sedgwick will star as a duo of low-budget filmmakers who work with their own children (played by Smile's Sosie Bacon and musician Travis Bacon). They're an eccentric but tight-knit group who are in the process of filming a low-budget slasher movie when they encounter a serious problem. That problem is a real dead body on their set. The group is determined to keep on filming, but events quickly spiral out of control; they're then forced to cover up the murder to keep the production on track. Says Norman Golightly, co-CEO of Dark Castle Productions, who is producing the film: "There may not be a more compelling Hollywood family than the Bacons. We can’t wait to bring their unique dynamic to the screen and then wildly turn it on its head for audiences."

What Other Movies Have Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Starred in Together?

Image via Omaze

Bacon and Sedgwick first met while appearing in the Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky, which was filmed for PBS. They were married shortly afterward, and have since occasionally appeared together on-screen. Those include the 1991 pyrokinesis comedy Pyrates, the 1995 legal drama Murder in the First, and 2004's The Woodsman, in which Bacon plays a paroled child molester and Sedgwick plays his love interest. Additionally, each has acted in a film directed by the other; Bacon directed Sedgwick and himself (and Sosie and Travis) in 2005's star-studded drama Loverboy, while Sedgwick directed Bacon in the 2022 science fiction rom-com Space Oddity. Bacon also directed four episodes of Sedwick's long-running TV series The Closer. They are next slated to star together in the romantic comedy Connescence, in which Bacon plays a security guard who becomes friends - and maybe more - with a married urologist (Sedgwick).

Family Movie is written by Dan Beers, who previously penned the time-loop comedy Premature. In addition to Golightly for Dark Castle, it will be produced by Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie Bacon, and Travis Bacon for Mixed Breed Films. Neon International has acquired the film's international rights and is shopping it to buyers at the American Film Market this month.

Family Movie is in development, and will be shopped at the upcoming American Film Market; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.