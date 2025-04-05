When you think family comedy, the go-to picture is random squabbles, heartfelt moments, then that huge emotional payoff at the end. Proving to be an oddball of a film, Family embraces some of these elements, but still takes a turn down the road less traveled. The result is an offbeat take on what it really means to belong. The narrative is focused on Kate (Taylor Schilling), a career-driven, self-centered workaholic who gets talked into babysitting her socially awkward tween niece, Maddie (Bryn Vale). At first, it’s painfully obvious that it's an inconvenient favor, but then the magic of kinship happens. Somewhere between her misguided attempts at bonding and Maddie’s growing fascination with Insane Clown Posse, Kate is forced to tear down her emotional walls. It’s there that she eventually learns a thing or two about what family really means.

Make no mistake, Family doesn’t just offer up yet another tale about how an uptight adult learns to loosen up. It’s pleasantly weird and isn’t afraid to lean into unconventional humor and the overall messiness of human connection. Credit certainly has to go to Schilling who succeeds in bringing the perfect level of exasperation to Kate. As such, her journey from selfish loner to reluctant mentor is filled with hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt moments.

‘Family’ Turns the Found Family Trope on Its Head in the Best Way

Image via The Film Arcade

It’s safe to say that Kate Stone is the last person anyone would trust to babysit a cactus plant, let alone a 12-year-old. Besides being blunt to the point of rudeness, she’s emotionally checked out and treats human interaction like the B-plot of her life. Despite all this, she somehow still gets stuck watching her niece, Maddy, for a week. Inadvertently, she ends up stumbling into the kind of found family story that’s by far messier — and funnier — than your typical heartwarming formula. Family is a bit more realistic because Kate doesn’t suddenly unlock a hidden maternal side, and Maddie isn’t some abandoned kid looking for love. So, their eventual bond is borne of a borderline unending series of socially disastrous moments. A standout one is when Kate unintentionally introduces Maddie to the world of Juggalos, all while falling on her face when confronted with basic adult responsibilities. But buried under all the awkwardness and bad decisions is something surprisingly genuine.

Perhaps the best thing about the film is that it thrives on its imperfections. So, there’s really no emotionally climatic moment where everything suddenly falls into place. In other words, Kate doesn’t suddenly find her rhythm as a guardian, and Maddie doesn’t magically fit in. However, the pair forge their own path, defining what their connection should look like. In a genre filled with sentimental transformations, Family is a clear reminder that sometimes, simply trying and not failing as much is enough. It equally shows that even the most unlikely relationships can make a lasting impact.

Kate Stone’s “Growth” in ‘Family’ Feels More Real Than Most Movie Transformations