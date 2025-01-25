The 2000s was a wild time for cinema. Advancements in CGI resulted in more extravagant and bold stories, and the success of The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the first X-Men film saw a boom in the fantasy and superhero genres. In the world of animation, Disney saw major competition from Pixar and DreamWorks, and 2D animation was phased out with CGI.

Sadly, not every film that came out this decade was a winner. Family movies were hit especially hard by a string of unfunny comedies full of low-brow humor and low-quality filmmaking that often tried to ensnare viewers with celebrity actors. These are the worst family movies of the 2000s, living up to their reputation as the worst of the worst. This list will rank them based on their quality (or lack thereof), unhumorous plots, and mediocre performances.

10 'Home Alone 4' (2002)

Directed by Rod Daniel

Kevin McCallister (Mike Weinberg) accepts the offer to spend Christmas with his father, Peter (Jason Beghe) and his rich girlfriend, Natalie (Joanna Going), while they host some visiting royals at Natalie's mansion. Thus, Kevin comes into conflict with his old enemy, Marv (French Stewart), and his wife, Vera (Missi Pyle), who plan to kidnap the crown prince for ransom. Since his father doesn't believe him, Kevin finds ways to work around Natalie's butler, Mr. Prescott (Erick Avari), to defend the house.

Home Alone 4 is the perfect example of a film that was made to cash in on brand recognition while having no respect for the franchise or the audience. What is the point of bringing back characters like the McCallister family and Marv if they are played by different actors and act horribly out of character? Perhaps if the film was funny, these changes could be forgiven, but the jokes are just the same tired old slapstick that reinforces that the franchise should have ended with its amazing first sequel.

9 'Shark Tale' (2004)

Directed by Vicky Jenson, Bibo Bergeron, and Rob Letterman

Oscar (Will Smith) is a little fish with big ambitions of fame and fortune, but only if he can repay the money he owes his boss, Mr. Sykes (Martin Scorsese). When his crush, Angie (Renée Zellweger), sells a family heirloom to help Oscar, he blows it all in a horse race, so Sykes orders him killed. Meanwhile, Don Lino's (Robert De Niro) sons, Franky (Michael Imperioli) and Lenny (Jack Black), are out to teach Lenny how to kill so he can help run their father's criminal empire. An anchor ends up crushing Franky, and Oscar takes credit for killing him, earning him the love of his community but the hatred of Don Lino.

There are many reasons why Shark Tale is among the worst movies of 2004, but the most glaring is its main character. Oscar is way too unlikable as a protagonist, and it's hard for audiences to sympathize with him when he comes to resent his fame due to his earlier selfish and thoughtless actions. It also doesn't help that the animation is ugly as sin, from the grimy aesthetic of the underwater world to the uncomfortably large lips of the fish characters.

8 'The Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom of Friends' (2007)

Directed by Jamie Mitchell

When Grandma Longneck (Miriam Flynn) almost dies in an earthquake, she comforts a distressed Littlefoot (Cody and Logan Arens) by explaining to him various life lessons and good habits called "Wisdoms." Later, Littlefoot and his friends encounter a trio of yellow-bellied dinosaurs who have lost their way while migrating to Berry Vally. Since the Yellow Bellies are idiots, Littlefoot takes it upon himself to be their guide and teach them about the Wisdoms, but their goofy antics and short attention spans make both tasks rather difficult.

There is a poetic irony that the worst sequel to The Land Before Time is the thirteenth film in the franchise. While the original 1988 movie was dark, mature, and didn't talk down to kids, The Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom of Friends is equivalent to animated junk food that offers bright colors and silly antics but nothing of value. All the film's problems can be traced back to the Yellow Bellies: their shrill voices waste the talented Cuba Gooding Jr and Sandra Oh, while their idiotic antics and lack of self-preservation harm the film's morale while constantly putting the protagonists in harm's way.

7 'Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike' (2007)

Directed by David Kim and Rex Piano

After being thrown overboard by his pirate crew, Sanda Claus (Joe Alaskey) and his half-brother Dingle Kringle (Tom Kenny) somehow arrive at the North Pole, where they are welcomed by elves who believe Santa is destined to be their leader. They grant the brothers immortality, but while Santa delivers toys to children, Dingle lazes around for several hundred years until Santa tells him to get a place of his own. Dingle tries and usurp control over Christmas by challenging Santa to a game of Elf Bowling.

Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike is also a musical, so audiences get treated to numerous low-quality songs.

Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike takes a simple computer game about Santa knocking down striking elves like bowling pins and turns it into a confusing mess of a film. The animation is janky due to a combination of low textures and offputting motion capture, while the story pads itself out by replaying the same story beats over and over again. The film is also a musical, so audiences get treated to numerous low-quality songs, including one particularly uncomfortable one where Dingle sings about the joys of slavery.

6 'Doogal' (2005)

Directed by Dave Borthwick, Frank Passingham, and Jean Duval

When Dougal (Daniel Tay) accidentally crashes into a magic roundabout, he releases Zeebad (Jon Stewart), a jack-in-the-box wizard. Zeebad's good counterpart, Zebedee (Sir Ian McKellen), explains that he will usher in a new ice age if he is not sealed away soon. Dougal and his friends, Brian the snail (William H. Macy), Ermintrude the cow (Whoopi Goldberg), and Dylan the rabbit (Jimmy Fallon), must bring together three magic diamonds before Zeebad can use them to work his icy magic.

Originally titled The Magic Roundabout in Europe, Doogal is what happens when localizers go too far. The original story is buried beneath a constant barrage of pop culture references and toilet humor as if it fears losing the audience's attention if it gives them a moment of respite. While the European version is seen as a decent enough film, the American dub has been lambasted as one of the worst animated films of the 2000s.

5 'Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa' (2002)

Directed by Colin Slater

As Christmas draws near, the children of Rapsittie Street can't help but speculate about what gifts they'll receive. Ricky (Walter Emanuel Jones), a young boy living with his great-grandmother (Debra Wilson), decides to give his beloved teddy bear, gifted to him by his mother, to local golden student and materialist Nicole (Paige O'Hara). She initially rejects the bear and throws it away, but after learning how important it is to Ricky, she enlists some of her classmates to help find it.

Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa is so abysmal that it transcends to become a so-bad-it's-good holiday trainwreck. The animation is atrocious, with stiff movements, unfinished models, and characters who walk by sliding across the screen because their feet never properly touch the ground. Meanwhile, the story is as predictable as they come for a Christmas special and even includes a subplot about a girl named Lenee (Jodi Benson) doubting her faith in Santa. The best that can be said is that the special somehow rounded up some of the best names in voice acting, including Mark Hamill and Nancy Cartwright, so at least the offputting characters sound good.