Family movies have continuously been some of the most successful and versatile genres of filmmaking, leading the way to many outstanding and engrossing cinematic experiences that audiences of all ages can appreciate. The inherent success and notoriety of family filmmaking have only increased and compounded throughout the 21st century through blockbuster animated films from the likes of Pixar and Dreamworks, as well as exceptional artistic live-action films like Hugo and Paddington.

However, not every family film has the best interests at heart when it comes to creating a timeless and effective message for its younger audiences. Many films put little care into the final product, knowing that impressionable children will enjoy it no matter how bad it is, resulting in some of the most wildly disliked and aggressively hated films of all time. Whether it be a disappointing sequel that sours a once-exceptional titan of family filmmaking or a sour, uninspired film that only scrapes by through an abundance of bright colors that could only appeal to the youngest of children.

10 'Norm of the North' (2016)

Directed by Trevor Wall

Image via Lionsgate

Norm of the North is one of the most prominent examples when it comes to lazily put-together animated films that were entirely reliant on celebrity voices and cutesy animals to find success. The film is about as generic and formulaic as animated family movies get, following a bare-bones plot whose only purpose is to shove in as many toilet humor jokes and half-baked lessons as possible. The film sees Rob Schneider voicing the titular Norm, a polar bear who travels to New York to spread the word about his home in the Arctic being melted, inadvertently becoming the mascot for the company responsible for ruining his home.

Norm of the North almost immediately became a target of mockery and ridicule by wider audiences, thanks to its shoddy animation, lackluster comedy writing, and decades-out-of-date social pandering to the topic of global warming. The unwatchable animated movie makes no effort to do anything more than be as marketable and profitable as imaginable, yet it never takes any of the crucial steps to actually being a film worth watching.