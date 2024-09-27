When it comes to family movies, there is generally a standard aesthetic that they go for. They're usually whimsical and light-hearted, and try to stay away from depicting any graphic violence or dealing with any real-world issues like death or abuse. This is so that it can fit in with other family media, and not taint childhood innocence too much, nurturing creativity and providing some heartfelt messages without the harsh realities of adult life.

Sometimes though, family movies flush all that down the toilet, and come out with some really disheartening or disturbing tales that are still meant for kids, albeit probably for older children. This doesn't necessarily mean they're good or bad, but they're definitely unorthodox. These are the darkest family movies of all time, which tackle heavy concepts, and provide scarier visuals, which may scare some kids to the point of never watching them again.

10 'Monster House' (2006)

Directed by Gil Kenan

Monster House is about a grouchy old man named Mr. Nebbercracker (Steve Buscemi), who screams at any unfortunate child who approaches his house. One fateful day, during one of these fits of rage, Nebbercracker suffers a heart attack right in front of DJ (Mitchel Musso), the film's protagonist, which is when his house springs to life and begins terrorizing the neighbourhood. As it turns out, the house is haunted by the ghost of Nebbercracker's deceased wife, who was killed in a tragic accident, and is now exacting her revenge on the children of the town.

The movie isn't super dark or anything, but it does deal with a lot of death, and features several abductions as passersby are consumed by the house (but not killed). Also, even though Nebbercracker survives the heart attack, seeing it on screen in a kids' movie is pretty jarring. While far from the darkest family movie ever made, there are some themes contained within that are certainly atypical of any children's movie.

9 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Coraline is about a young girl, who of course is named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) that moves into a new home one day with her parents. Exploring the house, she finds a crawlspace that leads to another dimension known as the Other World. Within is a reflection of the real world, only everyone has button eyes, which is genuinely creepy to look at, even well into adulthood.

But this Other World is more sinister than it appears at first glance, as people that resemble family members that Coraline has come to know and trust turn out to be vicious and sadistic, and perform an assortment of dastardly deeds. It's a reminder to children that not all adults can be trusted. Though they might appear friendly, their intentions may be much more sinister. It's a true message, but one that isn't commonly explored in family movies due to how dark and scary the thought actually is.

8 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

Directed by Tim Burton

Frankenweenie immediately gets off in a dark place, as a young boy's beloved pet dog dies in a horrific accident. It's one thing to show animal death from natural causes in a family movie, because this is just a part of life, but to show it in such an untimely yet brutally realistic way is another thing entirely. The young boy, Victor (Charlie Tahan), is fortunately a science whiz, and opts to use his know-how to bring his beloved pooch back to life.

While the dog doesn't stay dead for long, fortunately, the film still has no shortage of creepy characters and concepts, drawing heavy inspiration from the classic 1818 novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. The monochrome colour pallet certainly sets it apart from other family movies, too, which are typically bright, colourful affairs meant to appeal to younger audiences. The story alone is enough to place Frankenweenie among the darkest family movies ever made.

7 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Directed by Mike Johnson & Tim Burton

Director Tim Burton is certainly no stranger to producing more twisted stories intended for families. But in terms of his films that are clearly intended for younger audiences, Corpse Bride is among the most disturbing. The main character is a man named Victor (Johnny Depp), who is having a hard time rehearsing for his upcoming wedding. Fleeing into a forest, he practices his vows before putting the ring on a gnarled tree branch, which is immediately revealed to be a skeletal hand of a deceased bride, who is now his wife.

The fact that Victor marries a walking corpse and that there is a literal dimension of the dead filled with other corpses is pretty mundane in the world of film, but not when it comes to children's movies. It's not overly scary, but death is a concept that lingers throughout the entirety of the film, and is a theme that most other movies meant for kids wouldn't dare tackle in such a casual manner. As such, Corpse Bride is definitely one of the darker kids' movies out there.

6 'Igor' (2008)

Directed by Tony Leondis