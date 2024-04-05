Ghosts, haunted houses and things that go bump in the night are key ingredients to a good scary movie, but not all of them have to be so terrifying. Even kids love ghost stories, and there are plenty of movies about these spiritual apparitions that are both spooky and good fun for the whole family without giving the kiddos nightmares for days. It could seem as if adults would become bored with a ghost movie geared toward kids, but one would be mistaken, as even those relatively innocent movies can provide a decent scare here-or-there for the older crowd.

To be clear, the bulk of the horror genre is not made with kids in mind. While flicks like Insidious and The Conjuring are definitely too much and will likely scar your child for life upon first viewing, there are many safe options out there that still make for thrilling and exciting family viewing. As they say, “I ain’t afraid of no ghost!”

10 ‘We Have A Ghost’ (2023)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon stepped away from teen slasher films to direct the family-friendly supernatural movie We Have a Ghost for Netflix. In the film, Kevin’s (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) family become overnight social media sensations when they discover they have a ghost in their home named Ernest (David Harbour). However, when Kevin and Ernest investigate Ernest’s past, they become targets of the CIA.

Thanks to its comedic elements and a fun performance from Harbour, We Have a Ghost is light family viewing that will make kids laugh rather than scream. It’s a perfect choice for a kids' movie to watch on the streamer, and features actors like Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge. It will leave viewers also wishing they had a ghost like Ernest in their house.

9 ‘Scooby-Doo’ (2002)

Directed by Raja Gosnell

Based on the iconic Warner Bros. cartoon and cultural phenomenon, Scooby-Doo marks the live-action debut of everyone’s favorite sandwich eating and mystery-solving dog. After a clash of egos forces Mystery Incorporated to break up, the gang reunite at a creepy amusement park on an island resort, where they investigate strange occurrences.

Along with Scooby (Neil Fanning), the Mystery Inc. gang are perfectly cast, with Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Linda Cardellini as Velma and Sarah Michelle Geller as Daphne. Scooby-Doo has delightfully camp 2000s vibes, with plenty of ghostly moments that will have viewers trying to uncover the mystery along with the gang. It’s a nostalgic favorite that is still so much fun to watch today.

8 ‘Haunted Mansion’ (2023)

Directed by Justin Simien

Most people are familiar with the 2003 version of The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy and based on the popular Disneyland attraction. The ride was once again adapted for the big screen in 2023’s Haunted Mansion, giving the story a modern update and feel. The film follows single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon), who enlist the help of spiritual experts to rid their new home of ghosts.

The ensemble is made up of LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, Tiffany Haddish as psychic Harriet, Owen Wilson as Father Kent, Danny DeVito as historian Bruce, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. Haunted Mansion is a Disney movie, so the scares are quite tame, but the film is still full of entertaining haunted house shenanigans.

7 ‘Casper’ (1995)

Directed by Brad Silberling

They call Casper (Malachi Pearson) the friendly ghost, and it’s easy to see why in this touching and heartfelt paranormal tale. Afterlife expert Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) is hired to remove ghosts from a crumbling mansion, and he brings daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) along with him. His plans change when they meet Casper, a kind young ghost who befriends Kat.

However, Casper’s ghost uncles are not so friendly, and the human pair must ultimately help them cross over to the afterlife. Viewers will fall in love with the adorable Casper and his sweet relationship with Kat. It is also deeply emotional and will tug on the heart strings. Ultimately, it is a harmless little spooky film that is perfect for both kids and adults.

6 ‘Monster House’ (2006)

Directed by Gil Kenan

Monster House takes the concept of haunted houses to a whole new level, with the titular house being a living, breathing and dangerous monster. The story follows three teens who try to convince everybody that the house is haunted, but when no one listens, they must take matters into their own hands to protect the children in their neighborhood.

Monster House features some genuinely scary moments and imagery that may be a little too much for younger kids, so the film is definitely targeted towards older children and their families. If kids want a really great scare without any of the emotional trauma, this is the perfect viewing choice. As funny as it is scary, it makes for a great watch on Halloween or any other time of the year.

5 ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ (1992)

Directed by Brian Henson

If you are in the mood for a more cheerful story about ghosts, then look no further than The Muppet Christmas Carol. Michael Caine plays Ebenezer Scrooge in this retelling of Charles Dickens’s A Christma Carol, which also features Kermit the Frog (Steve Whitmire) and Miss Piggy (Frank Oz), and is narrated by Gonzo (Dave Goelz) and Rizzo the Rat (Whitmire).

In the film, the grumpy and greedy Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, in order to teach him about Christmas and change his views on life. Not only is The Muppet Christmas Carol a beloved film to watch during the festive season, but it’s also probably the best Muppets movie ever. It is perfect viewing for all ages.

4 ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (2021)

Directed by Jason Reitman

The original Ghostbusters is one of the most iconic movies to come out of the 1980s, launching a franchise that still lives to this day. While most of the sexual innuendo and references in that movie will likely fly over children’s heads, they are a reminder that the film is not necessarily targeted towards kids. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the legacy sequel that continues the story after decades, is definitely more family friendly in terms of content.

The film follows a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard), who are related to original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). They discover their connection to the Ghostbusters and continue what they started. Whimsical, charming and heartfelt, this is a film to be enjoyed by all ages.

3 ‘Corpse Bride’ (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton

Tim Burton is king when it comes to creepy movies targeted towards families, and Corpse Bride is one of his best. Victor (Johnny Depp) is set to marry Victoria (Emily Watson) in an arranged marriage. Nervous, he practices his wedding vows in front of a deceased woman’s grave. The woman, Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), is brought back to life (still appearing as a corpse) and believes the pair are now married.

Featuring creative and eye-popping stop-motion animation, Corpse Bride is as equally spooky as it is kooky. It is both hilarious and macabre, with a bittersweet love story at its core. The film marked Burton’s first animated feature film, and his gothic style and influence is evident in every frame.

2 ‘ParaNorman’ (2012)

Directed by Chris Butler and Sam Fell

From Laika, the studio that brought audiences the weird and wonderful Coraline, comes ParaNorman, another stop-motion animated and frightful adventure. Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is a misunderstood boy who can talk to ghosts. When his town comes under a deadly curse, he must use his abilities to save the day.

He teams up with his friend Neil (Tucker Albrizzi), sister Courtney (Anna Kendrick), her boyfriend Mitch (Casey Affleck) and bully Alvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Norman’s unique gift is seen as a positive, as he can talk to his dead uncle (John Goodman) and receives important information that will help him lift the curse. ParaNorman is another flick that may be too scary for very little ones, but that older kids will absolutely adore.

1 ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Say his name three times and the mischievous, trickster ghost played by Michael Keaton will appear. The film follows Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), a deceased couple who continue to live in their home. When new people move in, they try to scare them out and enlist the help of Beetlejuice.

Keaton’s portrayal of the crass and eccentric Beetlejuice is one for the ages, crafting a truly iconic cinematic character. Kids will be enthralled (and maybe even a little creeped out) by the imaginative and quirky visuals, which come courtesy of director Tim Burton and his distinct filmmaking style. While children probably won’t get some of the adult jokes and humor, it’s likely they’ll be distracted by all the artistry on screen.

