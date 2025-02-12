The 2020s have already proven themselves to be a wildly effective decade when it comes to the stunning and exciting new family movies being released, enchanting and delighting audiences of all ages. Ranging from massive blockbuster animated films like Inside Out 2 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to fan-favorite critical darlings like Wonka and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, there is a wide array of great options when it comes to new family movies.

However, not every family film of the decade has been reflective of its highest points, with many abysmal family films proving that studios are just as able to create painfully low-quality family films in the modern era. Even among a younger audience that isn't nearly as picky or dependent on the types of cinematic efforts they consume, these films stick out as being so egregiously low quality that even the youngest of children could tell that they're lacking. These are the worst family movies of the last five years, ranked based on how terrible they are and how much damage they did to the otherwise beloved genre.

10 'Dolittle' (2020)

Directed by Stephen Gaghan

Image via Universal Pictures

A modern, adventurous take on the classic Dr. Dolittle character, Dolittle sees Robert Downey Jr. in his first major post-Endgame role as the titular doctor, who is able to communicate with animals as if they were speaking English. Especially at a time when Downey Jr. seemed unstoppable as a movie star, the film feels like a strange relic from the actor's awkward forgotten years, with an overabundance of celebrity voices and toilet humor turning the entire experience sour.

This isn't to say that the previous Dolittle films were particularly special or worthy of high praise, yet this film's approach and tone as a sprawling blockbuster epic placed increased hopes on it to elevate the character. Made worse is that even Downey Jr.'s undeniable charm and screen presence are at an all-time low in the film, giving a bafflingly bad performance defined by one of the worst fake accents imaginable. Thankfully, the actor made a major return with his award-winning performance in Oppenheimer and his upcoming return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, yet this film still stands as an awkward blemish on his modern career.

9 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

One of many ill-fated reboots of a classic fan-favorite film released decades prior, Space Jam: A New Legacy simply failed to recapture any of the magic and charm that made the original a defining classic of the '90s. The film's abundance of Easter eggs and pop culture references ring hollow and disappointing as it feels more like corporate networking and marketing for a streaming service instead of genuine love and care for these characters.

Even the core selling point of an NBA all-star interacting with cartoon characters on the big screen isn't nearly as fulfilling the second time around, as what should be a slam dunk with the use of LeBron James easily falls flat. While James is an electrifying force of entertainment and style on the court, his minuscule acting experience combined with a lackluster script proves to remove him of all of his charm, making him a sulking brute that drags the film to a halt.