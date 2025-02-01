From 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to 2024's The Wild Robot, some of the best family films of all time have been animated. These films appeal to children as well as their parents by combining vivid, colorful imagery with intriguing plots and characters, ensuring that many of them have remained classics for generations.

Unfortunately, with the overwhelming amount of great animated family films that have been released over the years, it can be easy to forget that there are also some truly stellar live-action family films out there too, sometimes even surpassing their animated counterparts in terms of quality. These are the 10 essential live-action family movies that everyone should see at least once, ranked based on their level of entertainment value and overall impact.

10 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Directed by Paul King

A follow-up to 2014's Paddington, Paddington 2 may not be the most influential family film of all time, but it is certainly one of the most wholesome. The film follows the titular Paddington (Ben Whishaw), a young bear living with a human family after being sent to London by his aunt in Peru, as he is wrongly convicted of theft and subsequently sent to prison. At the same time, his adoptive family, the Browns, attempt to clear his name.

Simply put, Paddington 2 is a great comfort movie. The film heavily emphasizes the importance of kindness and human connections, with Paddington making the best of his experiences in prison by attempting to better the lives of his fellow prisoners, while maintaining his own optimism through his certainty that the Brown family will eventually prove his innocence. In addition to its positive themes and messages, the film also features some fantastic performances, with Hugh Grant being a notable highlight as villain Phoenix Buchanan. So, while Paddington 2 may not hold the cultural relevance of other live-action family movies, its quality alone makes it a film that shouldn't be skipped.

9 'The Goonies' (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

1985's The Goonies is, in many ways, the perfect way to introduce younger audiences to the adventure genre. In it, the Goonies, a group of close young friends, explore a cave system in search of pirate treasure, all while being pursued by the sinister Fratelli crime family. In the 40 years since its release, the film has remained a staple of both adventure and family cinema.

The biggest selling point in The Goonies is its memorable cast of characters: Mikey (Sean Astin) is an effective leader whose sadness over having to say goodbye to his friends soon should be relatable for younger viewers who have ever had to switch schools; Data (Ke Huy Quan) has a wide variety of wacky gadgets that feel like they're ripped straight out of a Looney Tunes cartoon; and both Corey Feldman and Jeff Cohen (playing Mouth and Chunk, respectively), earn some big laughs from younger and older audiences alike. It hasn't aged perfectly, but The Goonies is still a thrilling adventure with great characters and broad appeal, solidifying it as a perfect pick for family movie night.

8 'The Muppets' (2011)

Directed by James Bobin

2011's The Muppets checks in on the titular troupe of felt performers long after Kermit (Steve Whitmire), Fozzie (Eric Jacobson) and the gang have all gone their separate ways. It sees them reunite in order to save the Muppet Theater after learning from super fan Walter (Peter Linz) that an oil baron (Chris Cooper) intends on tearing it down. The film was a critical and financial success, introducing a new generation to the Muppets, while reminding older generations why they loved them to begin with.

Much of the film's success can be chalked up to the fact that it largely seems to understand what made the Muppets beloved icons of family entertainment in the '70s and '80s. The script is genuinely funny, featuring wacky wordplay, goofy sight gags and the occasional bit of adult humor that will fly straight over any younger audience members' heads. In addition, the songs, mostly penned by Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie, are some of the strongest in the franchise, combining catchy tunes with laugh-out-loud lyrics, most notably in the Oscar-winning "Man or Muppet". It's one of the few live-action comedies that is just as likely to appeal to children as their parents, solidifying The Muppets as an absolutely essential watch for any family looking for a laugh.