Going to the movies is often a chance for some moviegoers to spend time with their families. However, making the trip to the cinema can be expensive, and it's not surprising that so few "family films" have been successful in recent years. Besides, streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ have monopolized family entertainment, making it more likely for families to stay at home to check out new films.

That being said, great family films are still being made for audiences willing to look for them. From dark fantasy adventures to animated gems and lovely coming-of-age stories, these family films are incredible yet received little attention from mainstream audiences. These are the most underrated family films of the past decade, brilliant pictures that deserve to find a larger audience.

10 'Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children' (2016)

Director: Tim Burton

Image via 20th Century Fox

Tim Burton's films aren't necessarily considered "family entertainment," even if classics like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands target audiences of any age. However, Burton looked to appeal his sensibilities to a slightly wider audience with his 2016 adaptation of the popular young adult novel Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children. The source material couldn't have been better suited for Burton; he often tells stories about young people in peril who struggle to contain their supernatural powers.

Unfortunately, Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children didn't perform well enough financially to generate interest in a sequel. Burton has been a more hit-and-miss filmmaker in recent years, as family-centric films like Dumbo and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory saw him losing touch with the originality of his older films. However, Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children sees Burton at his best, celebrating the outsiders of society and turning them into the heroes of his stories.

Watch on Disney+

9 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' (2017)

Directors: Charlie Bean, Paul Fischer, Bob Logan

Image Via Warner Bros. Animation

Both The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie were obviously geared towards children thanks to their colorful visuals and frequent action. However, both films' have a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor that makes them appeal to an adult audience. While The LEGO Ninjago Movie was suited for kids exclusively, that doesn't mean that the 2017 spinoff wasn't a worthy addition to The LEGO Movie franchise. The LEGO Ninjago Movie combined a relatable coming-of-age story with many great vehicle designs based on the toy line of the same name. The film tied in its live-action elements thanks to a fun cameo by Jackie Chan.

While ignoring the "meta" qualities of the other installments may have seemed counter-intuitive to The LEGO Movie franchise's style, The LEGO Ninjago Movie retains the visual charm that made the series feel like such a game changer. It's an energetic adventure story packed with popular cultural references that also manages to sneak in a heartfelt story about fathers and sons.

Watch on Amazon

8 'Peter Pan & Wendy' (2023)

Director: David Lowery

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The Peter Pan story has been told countless times since the original Disney classic, and most live-action adaptations of the classic story haven't been successful—Joe Wright's disastrous 2015 film Pan just goes to show how wrong the story could go. However, director David Lowery found a thoughtful, creative way to reinvent the fairy tale mythology with his inspired 2023 adaptation, Peter Pan & Wendy.

While Peter Pan & Wendy is certainly geared toward a younger audience, Lowery expands on certain elements of the original story by shedding insight into the backstory of Jude Law's version of Captain Hook. As evidenced by The Green Knight and the 2016 Pete's Dragon remake, Lowery is a brilliant visual stylistic who finds a way to merge practical effects with digital elements to reflect the story's naturalism. Lowery's Neverland is simply magical; it's a shame that Peter Pan & Wendy was denied the theatrical release that its visuals deserved.

Watch on Disney+

7 'The BFG' (2016)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Image via Disney

No one knows how to do family entertainment quite like Steven Spielberg. Even though Spielberg has crafted family classics like E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of The Third Kind, his most recent films aim at a more mature audience. However, 2016's The BFG feels like vintage Spielberg. This adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1982 children's book of the same name is an enchanting journey about the power of imagination.

Spielberg brilliantly brings the titular giant, played beautifully by Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, to life. One of the director's most underrated films, The BFG may tell a simple story, but it works because it's told through the eyes of a child. Dahl's stories continue to have power over audiences because they appeal to a desire for escapism, and The BFG deserves more credit for its blissfully innocent tone.

Watch on Disney+

6 'McFarland, USA' (2015)

Director: Niki Caro

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

McFarland, USA feels like the type of inspirational sports film that Disney made all the time in the 1990s. Kevin Costner delivers a terrific performance as Jim White, a football coach who reinvented his career by leading a Latino high school's running team in California. Surprisingly, Jim learns as much about himself as he does about his athletes. It's the type of performance that Kevin Costner knocks out of the park, showing how Jim becomes the boys' mentor in both sports and life.

A great sports movie, McFarland, USA emphasizes the importance of a team over any one player. This isn't just a great message for kids but something that helps draw attention to the film's excellent ensemble. While Disney used to make inspiring sports dramas similar in tone quite frequently, those projects have been fewer and farther between in recent years, making McFarland, USA feel like an outlier in the studio's output.

McFarland, USA Release Date February 20, 2015 Cast Kevin Costner , Maria Bello , Morgan Saylor , Vincent Martella , Elsie Fisher , Martha Higareda Rating PG Runtime 128

Watch on Disney+

5 'The Call of the Wild' (2020)

Director: Chris Sanders

Image via 20th Century Studios

The cinematic adaptation of Jack London's classic novel The Call of the Wild had the unfortunate responsibility of bringing the dog character "Buck" to life using CGI. Using a real dog would have been a challenge, considering all of the dangerous activities on screen. While not all the visual effects look entirely convincing, Harrison Ford's performance as the frontiersman John Thorton is enough to make up for it. The emotional bond between John and Buck still feels realistic, thanks to the emotional nuance that Ford brings to the character.

London's novel continues to hold power among readers for a reason: it's a timeless story about perseverance and friendship, and it was challenging for any film to live up to that reputation. Thankfully, The Call of the Wild film doesn't attempt to modernize the story, choosing to tell it in a classical style. While this may not have been as exciting for modern audiences, it indicates that the filmmakers understood why the novel was so successful in the first place.

Watch on Disney+

4 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' (2016)

Director: Simon Curtis

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Winnie the Pooh story has been adapted many times, but Goodbye Christopher Robin is the story of its author. The 2016 biopic portrays the life of A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), a war veteran who returns from his service overseas to create some of the most iconic characters in the history of children's literature. The film beautifully explores how writing the Winnie the Pooh story was cathartic for Milne; after the carnage he saw overseas in the service, writing stories about magical creatures allowed him to move forward with his life.

Milne's life greatly impacts his artistry, and Goodbye Christopher Robin thoughtfully explains where the inspiration for his classic characters came from. While it may have been overshadowed by Disney's live-action adventure Christopher Robin and the ill-fated horror film Pooh: Blood and Honey, Goodbye Christopher Robin is an underrated biopic that's well suited for a family audience.

Goodbye Christopher Robin Release Date September 29, 2017 Cast Margot Robbie , Domhnall Gleeson , Kelly Macdonald , Stephen Campbell Moore , Nico Mirallegro Rating PG Runtime 107

Rent on Amazon

3 'A Monster Calls' (2016)

Director: J. A. Bayona

Image via Focus Features

It's a discredit to younger audiences if films made to represent their experiences don't wrestle with more mature themes. J.A. Bayona's terrific 2016 fantasy film A Monster Calls shows how the power of storytelling and imagination can help children move on from life's tragedies. The film follows the young boy Conor (Lewis McDougall), whose mother (Felicity Jones) is dying of a critical illness. Through his visions of a mythical monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), Conor deals with his mother's inevitable passing.

A Monster Calls' greatest strength lies in never talking down to its audience. Bayona crafts a love letter to the healing power of fantasy stories and how children can use their imagination to help cope with unimaginable loss. A Monster Calls empowers children to embrace their imagination, using storytelling to their advantage. While A Monster Calls went through award season without any major nominations, it certainly stands out as one of the more imaginative family dramas in recent years.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' (2023)

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Image via Lionsgate

Judy Blume's beloved novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is a coming-of-age classic passed down for generations. Kelly Fremon Craig's underrated 2023 film adaptation does the novel justice, capturing the funny, awkward, and emotional changes that occur during adolescence with endearing sympathy. Abby Ryder Fortson delivers a breakout performance as Margaret, but Rachel McAdams deserves just as much credit for bringing her mother to life. Their dual performances make Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret a worthwhile film for audiences of all ages.

While sadly not the breakout financial or award season hit that it should have been, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret will likely age very well in the coming years. Thanks to its empathy and addressing of universal themes, Blume's novel continues to resonate with readers, and Craig's film captures the same unique perspective and empathetic sense-of-humor.

Watch on Starz

1 'The Peanuts Movie' (2015)

Director: Steve Martino

Image via 20th Century Fox

Charles Schulz's Peanuts cartoons have been brought to life in many animated specials; A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown are classics for a reason. While any new attempt on the material (especially one without Schulz's involvement) could have felt uninspired, The Peanuts Movie successfully implements the same tone. The film uses a unique visual style that embodies the classic look and feel of the Peanuts cartoons.

Charlie Brown has endured as a character for generations because he's often the unlikeliest of heroes, and The Peanuts Movie explores the value that Charlie Brown's friends and family see in him. The Peanuts characters often work best in smaller, self-contained stories, and The Peanuts Movie does not attempt to sensationalize them in any way. It's a gorgeously rendered, touching story about acceptance and kindness that certainly stands as one of the more undervalued animated films in recent years.

The Peanuts Movie Release Date November 1, 2015 Cast Noah Schnapp , Hadley Belle Miller , A.J. Tecce , Noah Johnston , Venus Schultheis , Alexander Garfin Rating G Runtime 88

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: Ranking Every Shrekiverse Movie From Worst To Best