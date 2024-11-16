Bonding over family movies is a long-standing family tradition that continues today, especially with exciting releases like If and Despicable Me 4. Family movies are meant to capture the hearts of everyone — from the youngest to the oldest — which makes finding the perfect candidate for movie night difficult.

However, family films often transcend age, allowing them to spark joy, wonder, and affection with each viewing. More than just entertainment, family films become part of the family lexicon, sparking inside jokes and forging unforgettable childhood memories. The most rewatchable family movies of all time will make family movie nights more memorable, from the classic Lindsay Lohan film The Parent Trap to the thrilling adventure film Jumanji.

10 'The Parent Trap' (1998)

Directed by: Nancy Meyers

One of Lohan’s most iconic roles is the dual role of Hallie Parker and Annie James in the remake film The Parent Trap. The movie sees the long-lost twin sisters who accidentally bump into each other at summer camp. What started out as a hostile relationship soon becomes a mission to bring their family back together, as the twin sisters switch places — with Hallie heading to London to live with her mother, Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson), and Annie traveling to California to meet her father, Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid).

The Parent Trap is a hilarious adventure film that’s filled with fun gags that the whole family can get behind on. Lohan's performance in this film is proof of her acting chops, even at a young age. She has great chemistry with all of her charming co-stars, which makes every banter and line delivery full of energy. The feel-good ending is the cherry on top of this heartwarming film that families will return to again and again for movie nights.

9 'Toy Story' (1995)

Directed by: John Lasseter

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar’s first-ever feature film is the unforgettable Toy Story, where a boy named Andy (John Morris) owns toys that become alive the second he’s out of the room. As he brings Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), a flashy new Space Ranger action figure, into the mix, Woody (Tom Hanks), Andy's favorite toy, feels threatened and is driven by jealousy and misunderstanding. Through a series of misadventures, the two toys are forced to work together to find their way back home.

It’s safe to say that Toy Story has become a timeless classic that will movie viewers of all ages. The movie has set the tone for future Pixar films, with its groundbreaking animation that, brings the toys to life with expressiveness and detail. Kids will love the exciting adventure and the colorful cast of characters, like Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) and Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), while adults will appreciate the film's humor and heartwarming message about friendship.

8 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

One of Studio Ghibli’s most popular offerings is the perfect 80s film My Neighbor Totoro. In it, sisters Satsuki (Noriko Hidaka) and Mei (Chika Sakamoto) move to the countryside to be closer to their hospitalized mother. Their new home, nestled near a mystical forest, becomes a gateway to a world full of mystical creatures, including a giant furry forest spirit named Totoro. From soaring through the sky with Totoro to befriending a mischievous cat-shaped bus, the sisters' experiences blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

Totoro serves as a comforting presence, helping the girls cope with their mother's illness and the anxieties of childhood. It’s an essential family night movie not only because of its enchanting animation and whimsical characters but also because of its poignant and comforting narrative. By tenderly exploring the fears and fantasies of youth, My Neighbor Totoro is a perfect animated film that will spark everyone’s creativity and keep them coming back for more.

7 'Paddington' (2014)

Directed by: Paul King

Image via StudioCanal

In Paddington, a bear from the depths of the Peruvian jungle moves to London after an earthquake kills his father. When Paddington (Ben Whishaw) arrives in London, he's a fish out of the water, but the kind-hearted Mrs. Brown (Sally Hawkins) takes him in, much to the dismay of her cautious husband, Mr. Brown (Hugh Bonneville). While navigating the bustling city, Paddington encounters a host of characters, including the villainous taxidermist Millicent (Nicole Kidman).

Paddington is a charming and witty film that’s full of slapstick moments to keep viewers entertained. But beneath the laughter lies a heartwarming story about finding your place in the world and the importance of kindness and acceptance. Viewers return to the movie because of Paddington's endearing personality, the Brown family's charming quirks, and its adventure-filled story.

6 'Doctor Dolittle' (1998)

Directed by: Betty Thomas

Image via 20th Century Studios

Perhaps one of the most prevalent childhood desires is talking to animals. Doctor Dolittle explores this dream as the titular character, played by Eddie Murphy, regains his childhood ability to converse with animals. Surrounded by a cast of hilarious animal characters including the wisecracking guinea pig named Rodney (Chris Rock) and a sophisticated tiger named Jake (Albert Brooks), Dolittle tries to juggle his medical practice with his newfound animal clientele, landing him in one side-splitting situation after another.

The talking animals and silly antics are a delight to watch, and the movie is made further entertaining by Murphy’s comedic timing.

With memorable scenes like where Dolittle hears the thoughts of a dog during a physical exam and the part where he does CPR on a rat, the rewatchable Murphy movie is packed with laugh-out-loud moments that will have everyone in the family eager for a rewatch.

5 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by: Victor Fleming

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s novel, The Wizard of Oz sees a young girl named Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) get whisked away from her Kansas farm and into the vibrant land of Oz. Lost and bewildered, she embarks on a quest to find the Wizard (Frank Morgan), who she believes can send her home. Her path leads her to a quirky group of travelers, all hoping the Wizard can fulfill their individual desires.

Considered by AFI to be one of the best fantasy films of all time, The Wizard of Oz is a timeless classic that offers a lot to families, making it a movie that they can enjoy again and again. The film's vibrant technicolor visuals and whimsical world are a feast for the eyes, while its soundtrack, with songs like "Over the Rainbow" and "We're Off to See the Wizard," will surely get move very viewers. Without a doubt, youngins will love the charming characters and the exciting adventure, while adults will appreciate the film's cinematic choices and a story about friendship.

4 'Matilda' (1996)

Directed by: Danny DeVito

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

A creation of renowned children’s author Roald Dahl, Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) is an extraordinary girl with an extraordinary gift. Ignored by her TV-obsessed parents, Harry (Danny DeVito) and Zinnia (Rhea Perlman), Matilda finds comfort in books and her own imagination. When she discovers that she possesses telekinetic powers, she takes hold of her life and frees herself from her neglectful parents and oppressive headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris).

In spite of Matilda’s darker themes that touch on abusive characters, like the uncaring parents and brutal principal, as well as its oppressive worldbuilding, Matilda is still easy to watch for viewers of all ages. That’s because children who felt marginalized or misunderstood connected with the movie's powerful message about finding acceptance and belonging. Matilda’s delightful mix of whimsy and camp will have viewers laughing and chuckling throughout.

3 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Directed by: Robert Stevenson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Set in London, Mary Poppins takes a look at the Banks family children Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber). Because of their naughty behavior — and by driving away every nanny in sight — Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) decides to take them on. Mary Poppins isn’t a normal nanny, in the sense that she descended from the clouds with a magical umbrella and a bottomless carpetbag. She then takes on Jane and Michael on fantasy-filled adventures, along with Mary Poppin’s charming friend Bert (Dick Van Dyke).

Dancing with animated penguins, having a tea party while floating, and cleaning a room with a snap of a finger are just some of the fun things the Banks children do under their magical nanny’s care. What’s more, the movie features iconic songs, such as the joyful "Spoonful of Sugar" to the tongue-twisting "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," — its music will surely get stuck in viewers’ heads and bring a smile to their faces. The film's persistent charm and one-of-a-kind comforting quality make it a classic that can be enjoyed on multiple viewings by the whole family.