Halloween is fast approaching, meaning that many readers will be starting to look for horror entertainment to watch through the spooky season. While there are plenty of great horrors to choose from, it can be tough to find ones for the whole family to enjoy. Even spooky movies aimed at younger viewers tend to miss the mark, either being incredibly boring or coming across as a little creepy for kids.

Fortunately, some gems in this niche subgenre can be found. The best spooky family movies manage to be both thrilling and heartwarming, offering a perfect balance of scares that are just spooky enough for younger viewers while still engaging for adults. With this in mind, here are the ten best spooky family movies. They boast charmingly macabre visuals, memorable characters, and the just the right amount of freakiness.

10 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

Directed by Brad Silberling

"At times the world can seem an unfriendly and sinister place..." A Series of Unfortunate Events follows the misadventures of the Baudelaire orphans—Violet (Emily Browning), Klaus (Liam Aiken), and baby Sunny (Kara and Shelby Hoffman)—after their parents perish in a mysterious fire. The siblings are sent to live with their distant relative, the sinister Count Olaf (Jim Carrey), who is determined to get his hands on their family fortune.

The movie, like the book, is Gothic and darkly funny, filled with quirky inventions, peculiar characters, and a sense of looming danger around every corner. This is complemented by the grim cinematography, with gray skies forever hovering overhead. It's complete with shadowy mansions, rats, serpents, and plenty of moody silhouettes, creating a delightfully ominous atmosphere. The world these characters inhabit is a menacing one, but it never becomes overwhelming, making this a perfect midly-scary-but-not-too-much movie for kids. A silly, larger-than-life villain performance from Carrey provides the finishing touch.

9 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

Directed by Tim Burton

"You do not understand science, so you are afraid of it." Tim Burton expanded his 1984 short film into this eerie yet heartwarming stop-motion gem. It tells the story of Victor Frankenstein (voiced by Charlie Tahan), a young boy who brings his beloved dog, Sparky, back to life after a tragic accident. Inspired by classic monster movies, Victor’s experiment goes awry when Sparky’s presence causes chaos in their quiet town.

Burton’s signature gothic style shines through in the film’s black-and-white aesthetic; equal parts spooky and endearing. While the plot developments are fairly creepy, they're executed with warmth and humor. For example, even the undead Sparky is never scary. In fact, his sole desire is to play and shower his owner with affection, making him the film's emotional center. As a result, while not one of Burton's most gripping or instantly iconic projects, Frankenweenie still boasts more than enough charm warrant a viewing.

8 'Return to Oz' (1985)

Directed by Walter Murch

"You have to come out sooner or later. And when you do, we'll tear you into little pieces." Return to Oz, the dark and surreal sequel to The Wizard of Oz, has earned a reputation as perhaps the creepiest Disney movie. It follows a young Dorothy (Fairuza Balk), who returns to the land of Oz only to find it in ruins and under the control of the evil Nome King (Nicol Williamson) and the sinister Princess Mombi (Jean Marsh).

The movie is a far cry from the whimsical tone of its predecessor. Indeed, Return to Oz dives headfirst into a dark and intensely gritty atmosphere, seen in everything from its grimy aesthetics to the unsettling roster of eerie characters and scenes. The witch's minions, for example, are geniunely unsettling. Most critics and viewers were lukewarm toward the film on release, finding it too dark for a kids' movie, but it has since rightly earned a cult following.

7 'The Witches' (1990)

Directed by Nicolas Roeg

"One child a week is no good to me!" The Witches is a delightfully creepy adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel, following young Luke (Jasen Fisher) as he discovers a secret convention of witches who despise children. Disguised as a convention for the prevention of cruelty to children, the gathering is led by the Grand High Witch (played with menacing flair by Anjelica Huston), who has a diabolical plan to turn all the children in England into mice.

The film was directed by no less a horror talent than Nicolas Roeg, the brains behind Don't Look Now, and this shows through in the dark humor and gross-out effects. The true forms of the witches are especially grotesque, replete with rashes, bony fingers, and yellow talons. Similarly, the puppets were contributed by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and they're as good as one would expect. These effects still hold up more than three decades later.

6 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

"There must be some mistake! None of these pigs are my parents!" This ghostly Miyazaki gem focuses on Chihiro, a young girl who becomes trapped in a dangerous spirit world after her parents are transformed into pigs. As she works in a magical bathhouse run by the witch Yubaba, Chihiro must find a way to save her parents and return to the human world. The film is filled with strange creatures, eerie landscapes, and an atmosphere of both wonder and danger.

The world-building and visual design here is topnotch, with the result that magic permeates every scene. The imagery is both haunting and beautiful; every aspect of the spirit world is meticulously detailed. The story is likewise universal and accessible, despite being inventive. For this reason, Spirited Away was an instant sensation around the globe, and has since come to be regarded as one of the greatest animated films of all time.

5 'ParaNorman' (2012)

Directed by Chris Butler