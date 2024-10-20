Watching family movies, like recent releases such as If and Unsung Hero, is a beloved cinematic tradition as they offer an enjoyable viewing experience for everyone. That said, family movies transcend genres — with some being more thrilling and suspenseful than others in terms of plot, visuals, and sound design.

A family movie can be considered thrilling due to a variety of reasons, such as exciting action sequences, high-stakes narrative, unexpected plot twists, fantastical elements, or disturbingly powerful villains. From the eerie but delightful Henry Selick film Coraline to the penultimate entry to the billion-dollar Harry Potter film franchise, the most thrilling family movies weave together elements of mystery and adventure to captivate adults and children alike.

10 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

Few DreamWorks Animation franchises have captured the hearts of audiences quite like How to Train Your Dragon. In the movie, a Viking teenager named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) feels like an outsider in his dragon-slaying village. He then gets the opportunity to bring down a fearsome dragon named Night Fury and win his father's approval. However, he unexpectedly forms a connection with the dragon, leading him to an adventure of a lifetime.

How to Train Your Dragon is a perfect example of how to create a thrilling adventure that's still suitable for all ages. The humor is spot-on, keeping the younger viewers engaged, while its underlying story about finding your place resonates with older audiences. But most of all, How to Train Your Dragon delivers genuine thrills with its action sequences where the stakes are high and the danger feels real.

9 'Monster House' (2006)

Directed by Gil Kenan

What if the spooky house down the street wasn't just haunted, but a ravenous monster with a taste for humans? Monster House preys on this childhood fear, as twelve-year-old DJ Walters (Mitchel Musso) and his friends, Chowder (Sam Lerner) and Jenny (Spencer Locke), decide to investigate the eerie house of their neighbor. They soon find out that the house is possessed by the spirit of Nebbercracker's wife and they must find a way to stop the house from eating another victim.

Monster House deserves all the flowers for creating suspense without being too terrifying for younger viewers. The scares are cleverly done, relying more on surprise and atmosphere than graphic violence. There are also humor-filled moments, provided by the witty banter between DJ, Chowder, and Jenny, which keeps the tone light, even amid danger. But at its core, Monster House is about more than just thrills and chills — it's about facing one’s fears.

8 'Transformers One' (2024)

Directed by Josh Cooley

The newest entry in the Transformers franchise is the 2024 film Transformers One. Set in Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers, the movie takes viewers on the origin of the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons. The movie is seen through the eyes of Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry), two friends who will eventually become the beloved characters Optimus Prime and Megatron.

As the friends fight for their beliefs, their friendship is tested, leading to a devastating betrayal that sets the stage for the future of the series. Without a doubt, Transformers One is a Transformers movie the whole family can enjoy. The animation is crisp and perfectly brings to life the planet of Cybertron, as well as its lively inhabitants in detail. It also doesn’t fail to be thrilling thanks to its many action scenes like D-16’s transformation into Megatron and the protagonists’ final showdown that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

7 'Jumanji' (1995)

Directed by Joe Johnston

For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the adventure film Jumanji had plenty of thrills to spark a lifelong love of fantasy and adventure. The movie starts with a young boy named Alan Parrish (Robin Williams), who learns the hard way that Jumanji is no ordinary game. Trapped inside its magical world since childhood, he's finally released when siblings Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter Shepherd (Bradley Pierce) discover the game and roll the dice. Now, they must enlist the help of Alan to prevent the board game from taking over their town.

Jumanji is more than just a family adventure film as it blends childlike escapism with adrenaline-fueled suspense, earning its place as a cinematic classic. The action sequences are spectacular, featuring stampeding animals, menacing vines, and a relentless villain. But beyond the excitement, Jumanji explores what it’s like to confront one's fears and embrace second chances. This combination creates an unforgettable experience, transporting viewers to a world that is both dangerous and wondrous.

6 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Coraline explores the the yearning for a seemingly better family, which arguably, is a universal childhood fantasy. When Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) moves to a new house, she feels bored and neglected by her parents. Exploring her strange new surroundings, she finds a secret door that leads to a fantastical version of her life. But this seemingly ideal world, with its attentive Other Mother (Teri Hatcher) and Other Father (John Hodgman), quickly turns into a sinister situation.

Enchanting, eerie, and scary — three words that perfectly describe Coraline. While the world on the other side of the hidden door fulfills Coraline’s fantasies, it has a subtle creepiness that builds up as she discovers the button-eyed doppelgängers of her neighbors and the unsettling truth about her Other parents. The scene where the Other Mother transforms into her true, spider-like form is genuinely chilling, and the chase through the foggy garden is a tense highlight that will leave viewers gasping for air.

5 'The Witches' (1990)

Directed by Nicolas Roeg

Given Roald Dahl's penchant for blending the scary and the whimsical in his children's stories, it's no surprise that Nicolas Roeg's film adaptation of The Witches successfully captures the essence of the book. In it, a boy named Luke Eveshim (Jasen Fisher) stumbles upon a secret gathering of witches, led by the terrifying Grand High Witch (Anjelica Huston). When he becomes their first victim and transforms into a mouse, he must do what he can to get the attention of his grandmother and put a stop to the witches’ plan.

Huston steals the show as the Grand High Witch, especially during the unforgettable moment when she sheds her disguise to reveal her true, hideous form. The film gets gripping with scenes like Luke hiding from the witches in the hotel vents or Bruno (Charlie Potter) narrowly escaping the witches’ clutches will keep viewers enthralled. But despite its borderline horror film visuals, the movie is filled with humor and heartwarming moments, making young viewers gasp and giggle in equal measure.

4 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

With its inventive visual effects and a classic story about good versus bad, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope has fueled countless childhood dreams of exploring a galaxy far, far away. The first film in the series sees farm boy Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) get involved in a rebellion against the tyrannical Empire. With the help of wise Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and a quirky crew of companions, Luke embarks on a mission to rescue the princess and destroy the Empire's powerful Death Star.

Apart from its heroic story of epic proportions, thrilling space battles, lightsaber duels, and an unforgettable villain (with the name of Darth Vader), Star Wars is a film that has captured the hearts of viewers all over the globe. From Luke’s coming-of-age journey to Han Solo’s reluctant heroism, each character adds depth to the adventure — all while battling villains in space. While viewers will experience a range of emotions, the film's thrilling and suspenseful moments will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

3 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1' (2010)

Directed by David Yates

The penultimate entry in the main Harry Potter franchise sees the trio searching for Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) Horcruxes. The wizarding world has been under the control of Death Eaters and the trio is constantly on the run, with danger ever-present. From the chilling encounter with Nagini in Godric's Hollow to the revelation of the Deathly Hallows, the film builds suspense, setting the stage for the epic finale to be revealed in the final film in the series.

The emotional tone of the franchise has further darkened in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 since the stakes are higher with Voldemort becoming a more tangible threat. The film's visually impressive magical duels and chases surpass the spectacle of its predecessors. Yet in between the action, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 also delivers tender moments of hope and resilience, striking a chord with viewers of all ages, especially those who have grown up alongside the beloved characters.

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

A formative film that one might argue isn’t a family film due to its more mature themes in Jurassic Park. However, Steven Spielberg’s tasteful directing and narrative choices, as well as the widespread popularity of dinosaurs, have made it a movie best enjoyed by the whole family. The plot of the film focuses on a group of experts who find themselves trapped on a remote island filled with reanimated dinosaurs.