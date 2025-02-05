Every time a new year passes, its always fun to look at the anniversaries for the new year. Looking back 10 years ago, it's clear that 2015 was a great year for kids and family films. This year spawned some of the best kids/family movies ever made, such as the likes of Paddington and Inside Out. Not only did these movies rule the year 2015, the animation medium as a whole had a great year.

Looking back at the quality projects released 10 years ago, one can only hope that 2025 is met with the same class and standard as 2015 received. These films released a decade ago should serve as a great example of what audiences should look for in the coming year.

10 'Max'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another movie not liked by critics as much as audiences is the incredibly lovable and charming Max. Following the heartfelt story of an ex-service dog named Max (Carlos the Dog), too traumatized to continue his service, the film showcases Max as he is adopted by the family of his former service partner who died in combat.

Everyone loves a good dog family film. They're able to bring out the best, most extreme emotions in audiences, which makes them some of the most compelling movies out there. Max is no different. While it's not the perfect project, it does everything it seeks to do in its premise and offers viewers a unique look into the lives of service animals.

9 'Hotel Transylvania 2'

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

The sequel to the hit, Hotel Transylvania, may not have been as well received by critics as the crew probably would have hoped, but audiences found a lot of enjoyment in it. Following the consequences of the shift in status quo at the end of the first film, where Dracula (Adam Sandler) opened Hotel Transylvania's doors to the human race, the original vampire has some growing concerns regarding his grandson.

Now that he's accepted that Johnny (Andy Samberg) and Mavis (Selena Gomez) are together, they've had a child, and he doesn't seem to be showing his potential vampire side. While there's a plethora of clichés and trope work, the sequel has heart and some stellar animation to top the cake with some great frosting.

8 'Descendants'

Image via Disney

While the Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) of recent years have gotten a lot of flak for not being close to the quality of the classics, one that stands out among the rest is Descendants and its follow-up films. When the film first premiered on July 31st, 2015, people were very surprised at the quality of the movie and its unique concept.

When the exiled children of classic Disney villains are invited to attend a school with the children of Disney heroes, things begin to go about as one would expect. With tunes that are catchy and entertaining, the story boasts a strong confidence unlike other DCOMs recently. It spawned one of the most successful Disney Channel franchises ever made.