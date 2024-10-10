Family movies are supposed to offer fun, engaging, and heartwarming experiences for audiences of all ages. However, not every film aimed at younger viewers manages to deliver on that promise. Many of them fall short due to poor storytelling, lackluster animation, awkward performances, or simply misguided concepts. The worst of these movies often end up confusing, boring, or even irritating kids and adults alike.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of atrocious family films to choose from, whether it's the grossness of The Garbage Pail Kids Movie or the uncanny valley of Baby Geniuses. These projects have become notorious for their cringe-worthy dialogue and plotlines that defy all logic. With this in mind, here's a look at some of the worst family and kids’ movies that failed to charm and entertain, making them unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. They're all best avoided - unless the viewer intends to watch them ironically.

10 'The Nutcracker' (2010)

Directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy

Image via Freestyle Releasing

"Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one." This reimagined take on the classic holiday tale that attempts to blend the magic of Tchaikovsky's ballet with a bizarre sci-fi twist. The story follows young Mary (voiced by Elle Fanning), who is gifted a Nutcracker (Charlie Rowe) by her uncle on Christmas Eve. However, this Nutcracker isn't just a toy; he’s a prince under a curse, leading Mary into a surreal world filled with talking rodents, robots Rottweilers, and a villainous Rat King (John Turturro).

Pretty much everything about this movie was panned, from the poorly executed 3D and the ill-fitting steampunk aesthetic to the convoluted plot and clumsy World War II references. The movie focuses away from ballet (the whole point of the story to begin with) and adds subpar new lyrics to the classic tunes. Unsurprisingly, it was a colossal box office bomb, grossing just $20m against a $90m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story Cast Richard Philipps , Fernanda Dorogi , Kriszta Dorogi , Dániel Mogács , Elle Fanning , Stuart Hopps , Aaron Michael Drozin , Nathan Lane Runtime 110 Minutes Writers Andrey Knochalovskiy , Chris Solimine Release Date November 24, 2010 Director Andrey Konchalovskiy Main Genre Family Budget 90000000.0 Studio(s) Vnesheconombank , Nutcracker Holdings , HCC Media Group , Russian Roulette Ltd. Expand

WATCH ON APPLE TV+

9 'Barney's Great Adventure' (1998)

Directed by Steve Gomer

Close

"I do not believe in you." The Barney TV shows are great, but the whimsy of the series is notably absent from this misfire of a film. Barney's Great Adventure follows the beloved purple dinosaur as he embarks on a quest with his young friends to find a rainbow-colored egg that’s fallen from the sky. The film tries to capture the show's educational and uplifting spirit, but instead feels more like a series of disconnected skits stitched together without much plot or purpose.

The characters stumble through a series of predictable and unexciting scenarios, lacking the engagement and energy that made the show a favorite among young viewers. It's wholesome to the point of being sickly sweet, populated by generic characters and held together by aggressively bland and formulaic plot developments. Perhaps part of the problem is the increase in visual quality, which reveals all the seams and rough edges that are harder to see on TV.

8 'Bratz' (2007)

Directed by Sean McNamara