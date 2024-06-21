The Big Picture Family Pack on Netflix is a family-friendly French film inspired by a popular card game involving werewolves and villagers.

The movie follows a family transported back to medieval times where they must survive nightly werewolf attacks.

Directed by François Uzan, the film features a star-studded cast including Jean Reno and is set to premiere in October.

Everyone wants to dabble with some werewolves and vampires when the spooky season approaches, and Netflix’s upcoming French film Family Pack has got fans covered. Inspired by the best-selling game called "The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow," the movie sees a family thrust back into medieval times to face off some dangerous werewolves. As thrilling as the concept sounds, the marketing material only hypes the feature further.

After revealing an exciting teaser earlier in April, now fans have a good look at the family in the new poster. The poster sees the titular family, standing on an altar, ready for a fight, as we see a peak of the medieval village behind them. It sets a very interesting tone for the feature with all the period-accurate iconography, and costumes without looking like an outright horror flick.

What’s ‘Family Pack’ About?

Image via Netflix

Billed as a family-friendly movie, the French-language feature follows a family that discovers a mysterious card game, soon they are thrust back in time to a medieval village where they must fend off dangerous werewolves each night to survive. In the original game, each player is assigned specific roles, including one Werewolf and a set of Villagers. The villagers then choose a player who will be out of the game (or, in the game's language, who to "kill") until it's time for all the remaining players to vote on who they think is the Werewolf.

The previously released teaser gives us a taste of this world, the mistrust among the family as well as the beasts that come out in the village when the night falls. Coupled with the new poster the film looks fun, chaotic and full of family drama, making it one to watch out for. Family Pack doubles down on the concept wherein people are actual characters in a game. Most notable features include the likes of Robin Williams’ Jumanji, Nerve starring Emma Roberts and Dave Franco, which put a online gaming spin on the concept as well as 2022 blood-filled comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The feature is directed by Lupin co-creator François Uzan, whose other credits include Paper Souls, Fiasco among others. The film cast Léon: The Professional actor Jean Reno, alongside Franck Dubosc, Suzanne Clément, Gregory Fitoussi, and Bruno Gouery. Further rounding off the cast are Jonathan Lambert, Lisa Do Couto, Raphaël Romand, and Alizée Caugnies. The screenplay is by Hervé Marly and Philippe des Pallières.

Family Pack hits Netflix this October. You can check out the new poster above and the trailer below, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.