Amid the spooky season, not everyone wants the intense scares or gore of a film like Terrifier 3. Over on Netflix, a heartwarming French family comedy with werewolves is thriving as Halloween nears. Family Pack, which hit the platform earlier this week, has already reached #1 worldwide and is far outpacing other originals like The Shadow Strays, Justice, and Liam Hemsworth’s Lonely Planet. Directed by Lupin co-creator François Uzan, the film is based on the board game The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow created by and whisks a family off to medieval times to play a “deadly” game of deception.

Family Pack, also known under the French title Loups-Garous, follows a modern family who gather for what starts as a typical game night that features the devious social card game. The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow is your standard Mafia-style game where players are assigned cards with roles, and it’s up to the townspeople to identify and execute the werewolves before they can kill everyone in the fictional village. However, the family unknowingly uses a magical board that pulls them back in time to 1400s France to the real-life Miller’s Hollow. Everything in the game comes to life a la Jumanji, including the titular beasts. To return home, they must play by the game’s rules and root out the werewolves around them before they fall victim to their attacks in the night.

Though it’s packed with monsters, executions, and the threat of death around every corner, Uzan’s feature is still an adventure to be enjoyed by the whole family. It’s all about bringing a family that is increasingly disconnected and distrustful back together through terrifying yet comedic means. The trailer even shows the sort of predicaments the family gets into as outsiders in a past France that lacks the technology they're glued to and forces them to learn, often hilariously, how to survive such a time. Céleste Balin co-wrote the film with Uzan, who most recently helped bring to life Netflix’s mockumentary Fiasco. His credits beyond that and Lupin include Paper Souls and Represent.

Who Makes Up the Cast for 'Family Pack'?

Leading Family Pack is Léon: The Professional himself, Jean Reno. Also remembered for his roles in Ronin and The Pink Panther, Reno pulled double duty at Netflix this year after appearing in the Kevin Hart-led Lift back in January. Another familiar face from the streaming platform coming to family game night is Bruno Gouery, best known as one of the main cast members of Emily in Paris. Rounding out the cast are Franck Dubosc, Suzanne Clément, Gregory Fitoussi, Jonathan Lambert, Lisa Do Couto, Raphaël Romand, and Alizée Caugnies.

Family Pack is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the biggest stories on streaming.

