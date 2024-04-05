The Big Picture Family Pack, a French film coming to Netflix, is inspired by the game "The Werewolves of Miller's Hollow."

The movie follows a family's adventure back to medieval times after discovering a mysterious board game.

The upcoming movie is directed by Lupin co-creator François Uzan.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Family Pack, a French feature inspired by the best-selling games called "The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow." Set to arrive on the streaming platform in October of this year, the upcoming family-friendly movie will follow a family's involuntary adventure back in the medieval era after one of them suddenly discovers a mysterious board game. Ridiculous as it may sound, they initially thought they were at a high-budgeted carnival, only to find out they are actually participating in a game where they must defend themselves from dangerous creatures roaming each night.

Apart from the terror the werewolves bring each time night falls, the family must also figure out who among them is the werewolf. In the game the forthcoming comedy movie is based on, each player — in a pretend small village haunted by werewolves — is assigned specific roles, including one Werewolf and a set of Villagers. The Werewolf and the rest of the Villagers then choose who will be out of the game (or, in the game's jargon, who to "kill") until it's time for all the remaining players to vote on who they think is the Werewolf.

Directed by Lupin co-creator François Uzan, Family Pack stars Léon: The Professional actor Jean Reno, alongside Franck Dubosc (Rolling to You), Suzanne Clément (Laurence Anyways), Gregory Fitoussi (The Forest of the Missing), and Bruno Gouery (Emily in Paris). The rest of the cast includes Jonathan Lambert, Lisa Do Couto, Raphaël Romand, and Alizée Caugnies.

Family Pack Brings Back Cinema’s Interesting Concept

Close

This wasn't the first time a movie explored a concept wherein people are actual characters in a game. In 1995, the late Robin Williams starred as Alan Parrish in Jumanji, a beloved adventure film revolving around a jungle-themed board game that soon after unleashed dangerous creatures. The film then spawned a standalone spin-off film in 2005, titled Zathura: A Space Adventure, which follows a similar concept. Apart from an animated series, the movie also received indirect sequels, including 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). In 2016, Nerve — starring Emma Roberts and Dave Franco — reinvented the genre a little bit, with characters joining an online game in which they must accept a series of dangerous dares.

Moreover, the 2018 sci-fi Ready Player One centers on a distant future where a character named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) tries to win a virtual reality contest against vile contenders. There were also movies inspired by the Werewolf game, including Josh Ruben's mystery comedy Werewolves Within and the 2022 blood-filled comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. While all the mentioned features embraced the genre with their own unique takes, Family Pack comes as an exciting addition, as it would be the first time audiences will see a Werewolf-inspired movie that is set in the medieval era.

Family Pack hits Netflix this October. You can watch the trailer down below: