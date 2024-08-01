The Big Picture Despite lukewarm reviews, Mark Wahlberg's The Family Plan has found a new surge in popularity on Apple TV+.

Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan's chemistry shines in this action-comedy, but critics note a disjointed tone and script.

The blend of family comedy and action in The Family Plan has resonated with audiences, contributing to a rise in viewership for Apple TV+.

Mark Wahlberg's latest action-comedy, The Family Plan, has made an unexpected comeback, re-entering the top 10 on Apple TV+. Despite receiving a lukewarm 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has found a resurgence of interest, proving to be a hit for the streaming platform. Released on December 15, 2023, The Family Plan initially faced criticism for its formulaic plot and uneven tone. Reviewers noted the film's mix of action and family comedy as both a strength and a weakness, with some praising Wahlberg's charismatic performance and others lamenting its lack of originality. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus highlighted these mixed feelings, describing the movie as "heavy on rote action and light on laughs"​.

Upon release, The Family Plan quickly became the most-watched movie in the streaming service's history. This resurgence in popularity has placed the film back into the top 10 on the platform, highlighting its appeal to audiences despite mixed critical reception. The movie follows Wahlberg as Dan Morgan, a former government assassin living a quiet suburban life who must protect his family—including his wife, played in the film by Michelle Monaghan—when his past catches up with him. The blend of action and family comedy, while critiqued by some for its predictability, has resonated with viewers looking for a light, entertaining experience. The film's ability to draw viewers has contributed to a 42% increase in viewership for Apple TV+ year-over-year, alongside other popular titles on the platform​.

Is 'The Family Plan' Worth Watching?

Image via Apple TV+

Well, it might be. Collider's Nate Richard didn't think so, but don't let his review put you off giving it a try.

Wahlberg and Monaghan seem like they were genuinely having a blast with The Family Plan. Their chemistry is sweet, a little awkward, but intentionally so, andthey work extremely well together. While the script makes their children extremely unlikable and grating, Colleti and Crosby also still do well with what they're given. They all feel like a believable family unit. It's just that the movie they're trapped insidedoesn't fully know whether it wants to be a zany road trip comedy or a hard-edged action-comedy. Some truly brutal moments of violence take place within this flick, but they feel so off-putting when just earlier there's a freeze-frame joke showing everyone's devastated reaction as Wahlberg chucks everybody's smartphones out the window. Nothing seems to gel together.

If you want to brave The Family Plan, it's on Apple TV+ now.