Apple Original Films has just revealed the release date for their upcoming spy comedy, The Family Plan, in addition to dropping two new images from the film. The Family Plan will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting December 15. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as a former assassin who must go on the run from dangerous men from his past, while his family assumes they are on vacation. The film also stars Michelle Monaghan, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Ciarán Hinds, Miles Doleac, and Joyner Lucas.

Both new images from The Family Plan showcase Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan as husband and wife. The first of the two new images depicts Wahlberg and Monaghan's characters smiling at each other while the latter holds their baby. A nametag reading "Dan" is brandished on Wahlberg's shirt. The second still depicts the family at the film's center walking out of a building with their hand's up. Monaghan's character looks over to her husband, who is holding their baby, with a plastered smile that hides anxiety.

The feature sounds right up Wahlberg's alley. Though he is widely known for his roles in The Departed, The Italian Job, and Boogie Nights. He is also known for comedies such as Ted, Daddy's Home, and Daddy's Home 2. It will certainly be interesting to see him as a father of three trying to give "his unsuspecting wife, angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son, and adorable 10-month-old baby" the vacation of a lifetime while protecting them from deadly threats, per the official synopsis.

Who Else Is Involved With 'The Family Plan?'

The Family Plan is directed by Simon Cellan Jones from a script by David Coggeshall. In addition to Apple Studios, the film is produced by Skydance. Wahlberg, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Stephen Levinson all serve as producers on The Family Plan. John G. Scotti acts as an executive producer for the film.

The Family Plan has been rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, sexual material and some strong language. A trailer should be expected to drop soon. Until then, check out the official synopsis for The Family Plan below, and stay tuned to Collider for updates.