It has just been announced that Disney+ will release the feel-good reality show Family Reboot this summer. Family Reboot will follow multiple families who are so caught up in their own lives, whether that be their work, going back to school, or just being consumed by technology, that they forget how to properly communicate and spend time with each other as a family.

In each episode, a different family will be chosen to take part in a detox of sorts, where they will have to participate in games and conversations while staying in a new house for a week. Each family is also assigned a Family Reboot guide, who starts each family's journey off by leading them to their first activity, which is finding their new house key together. Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini of Milojo Productions all serve as executive producers on Family Reboot.

Family Reboot is broken up into six episodes. The first episode is titled "The Family That Lassos Together, Stays Together." Every other episode has pretty much the same title, except the word lassos is replaced with other activities such as dances, hula, and cooks. The families that will be featured on the show include the Hernandez family who is too busy to eat a meal together, the burger restaurant-owning Wilsondebriano family, and the Strong family, who are coping with a family member's recent diagnosis of epilepsy. The other three episodes will follow the Sherr-Garcia family, the Barker family, and the Marin family.

Multiple stills from the show were also released, which consist of families in a ball pit, enjoying a campfire, and even dressing up in bee costumes. Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, who are serving as executive producers for Talos Films, spoke about the central idea of the show, saying, “We all know people whose families have got so caught up in their own individual lives and schedules that they’ve grown apart and are missing the love, friendship, fun and support family members can provide to each other. ‘Family Reboot’ will provide audiences with valuable ideas and experiences they can use in their own lives and reinvigorate their own family relationships.”

Catherine Pappas, who produced Wife Swap, is serving as showrunner as well as an executive producer on Family Reboot. Michael Halpern will act as the director of development on the show.

All six episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 15. Check out the images below:

