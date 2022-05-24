Disney+ released a new trailer for Family Reboot, an upcoming reality TV series that’ll show real families how they can reconnect and strengthen their bonds. The six-part series will follow families who get away from their busy lives in hopes of rediscovering how to enjoy their time together.

The new trailer introduces us to six families struggling to connect in their everyday life. It’s easy to relate to how these families are feeling, as more than often, we all get so focused on our daily schedules that we fail to spend time with the people we love. There’s work for the adults, studies and sports classes for the children, and many screens distracting us all from the present moment. Everyone is so attached to their phones, computers, and televisions that it is hard to find the motivation to go outdoors and just spend quality time as a family. As one of the families from the series tells it, sometimes it’s even hard to share a meal with loved ones.

That’s where Family Reboot comes in. The families chosen to participate in the program are taken away from the city for a whole week and forced to spend time together. With the help of a family reboot guide, the families must do bonding exercises together, which helps them rediscover the pleasure of each other’s company. And, of course, this retreat is completely free of digital technologies, as everyone must leave their portable devices behind. Without screens or busy schedules to distract them, the families are led to rediscover the joy of sharing moments, turning Family Reboot into a very welcome reality show. Instead of just showing other people’s lives, the reality show invites us to reflect on our relationships with our family members and how we can reboot our own system.

Family Reboot is executive produced by Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos, and Albert Bianchini for Milojo Productions, Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami for Talos Films, and showrunner Catherine Pappas. Michael Halpern serves as director of development.

Family Reboot will launch on June 15, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Family Reboot:

‘Family Reboot’ follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family leaves their busy schedules, devices, and distractions behind for a week-long journey led by a “Family Reboot” guide focused on reconnecting and rebuilding their family bonds. They leave the journey completely “rebooted” — more connected, happier and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.

