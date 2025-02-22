Finding the perfect series to watch with the family can be a hassle—some series are too mature for younger viewers, while others are too childish for grown-up audiences. Striking the balance between fun and appropriate is no easy feat. Luckily, there are plenty of series that harmonize engaging storytelling, sharp humor, and meaningful themes in a manner that's appealing to audiences of all ages. Whether viewers are seeking thrilling series with action-packed scenes, or sidesplitting comedies, there's something for everyone.

Series like The Mandalorian deliver action-packed suspense, while also featuring meaningful themes of honor and responsibility in a way that's appealing to both adults and young children, while lighter comedies like Modern Family depict hilarious and relatable family dynamics. Whether viewers are searching for epic thrillers or lighthearted sitcoms, this list includes the best series to enjoy with the family.

10 'Modern Family' (2009–2020)

Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd

ABC

This popular sitcom shot in a mockumentary style, follows three interconnected families as they navigate the hilarious dynamics of parenting and contrasting cultures. Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) are two loving parents who try to develop and maintain an honest relationship with their three complicated kids. Claire's dad, Jay (Ed O'Neill), is married to Gloria (Sofía Vergara), a young Latina woman whom many mistake for his daughter. At the same time, Jay's son and his partner are trying to raise their adopted daughter, a little Asian girl. Together, the three families capture modern American family life from a variety of perspectives.

Modern Family is an excellent series to watch with the family because it deploys sharp humor to address a broad range of familial topics in a way that appeals to people of all ages. There are gay, straight, and multicultural couples in the series who deal with real day-to-day challenges such as parenting and maintaining a healthy relationship in ways that are equal parts funny, human, and emotionally moving. Whether you enjoy Burrell's optimistic portrayal of Phil, or Jesse Tyler Ferguson's role as the neurotic but lovable Mitchell Pritchett, there are plenty of memorable performances from this ensemble cast. Modern Family is a feel-good series that promotes love, compassion, and acceptance, making it a fun and positive series to watch with loved ones.