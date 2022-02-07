The introduction of Zoom calls has had a lot of pros and a lot of cons. One upcoming movie will be exploring just that. Today, a trailer and poster has been released for the new family comedy-drama, Family Squares, from writer and director Stephanie Laing (Made For Love), about a dysfunctional family talking over zoom.

Family Squares follows the story of the Worth family, whose matriarch, played by June Squibb (Nebraska), dies suddenly and leaves the family one final video message. The Worths all hop on Zoom to watch it together and tensions begin to rise within the family as light begins to be shed on old family secrets.

The trailer begins by showing the four generations of the Worth family all being spread out away from each other, only ever communicating on zoom, only for Squibb’s character to pass away while on one of the family’s calls. We then see the family watching a pre-recorded message from the departed family member who accuses the family of all being “jackasses” and “keeping secrets”. She then proceeds to spill the secrets. The trailer teases some of the secrets spilled such as one family member being adopted, fraud being conducted in the family, and much more. While the trailer does show the family being torn apart by the secrets, it also teases them becoming closer than ever from the whole experience.

Related: 'Mass': Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton Share Their Love for the Project in New Featurette

The new poster doesn’t reveal much about the film but does show each actor in their own box, similar to a zoom screen, which teases the film’s framing device. The poster also includes the tagline “Not everyone fits in”, teasing the personality conflicts that are at the center of the family’s discourse.

Alongside Squibb, Family Squares also stars Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Judy Greer (Arrested Development), Billy Magnussen (Made For Love), Margo Martindale (August: Osage County), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Timothy Simons (Veep), Casey Wilson (The Shrink Next Door), Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Jessica Miesel (The Resident), Maclaren Laing (Eastbound & Down), and Henry Winkler (“Happy Days”).

Family Squares was directed by Laing and, while she has directed a number of shows like Made For Love and Physical, it is her second feature film. Laing has previously directed the Netflix romance drama Irreplaceable You. Laing co-wrote the film with Brad Morris (Cougar Town).

Family Squares is in theaters and On Demand on February 25th. Check out the brand new poster and trailer below:

'Reboot': Comedy Series From Steve Levitan, Starring Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key, Coming to Hulu The sitcom is about a '00s show being rebooted.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email