Paramount+ has long been the streaming home of excellent reality TV content. Pairing with networks including MTV, CBS, and VH-1, the platform has exclusive access to an array of popular titles including Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, and The Challenge: World Championship. But, it was with their latest reality show, The Family Stallone that Paramount+ has hit its stride with originals. Just one month ago, as the debut season was getting started, it was revealed that a sophomore follow-up received the green light. As the first eight episodes wind down, Collider has an exclusive clip from the penultimate episode which is set to air on June 21.

Proving that it’s his family’s world, and he’s just living in it, the first look at tomorrow’s episode sees Sylvester Stallone sit helplessly while tension builds between two of his daughters. While out to lunch with the whole gang, matriarch Jennifer Flavin, spills the beans that the middle daughter, Sistine Stallone, landed a meeting with MGM as her screenplay is getting turned into a movie. With her older sister, roommate, co-podcast host, and best friend, Sophia Stallone, being the last member of the family to find out, drama is on the menu at this lunch.

After making a name for himself as one of the most recognized names in action over the last several decades, the juxtaposition of the Rambo and Cliffhanger star appearing in a reality show came as a shock to many. And, while he’s certainly the name that drew audiences in, to begin with, the Stallone ladies are the ones who truly steal the show. Even though Stallone’s Jim Halpert-like looks at the camera add an endearing quality, the dynamics between the siblings and their dreams outside the Stallone family nest is what bolsters the show into a true reality entry.

What’s Next for Sylvester Stallone?

One of the greatest underdog stories ever told, Stallone has continued to make blockbuster after blockbuster since his first big breakthrough in Rocky. Along with the second season of The Family Stallone, audiences will soon be catching the Samaritan and The Suicide Squad actor in Expend4ables in which he’ll reprise his role as Barney Ross for one last knock-down-drag-out fight. On the small screen, Stallone and Paramount+ struck scripted gold in late 2022 with the Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) created crime drama, Tulsa King. Another home run for the platform, the mobster series which also stars Andrea Savage and Martin Starr, was renewed for a second season which currently doesn’t have a release window.

