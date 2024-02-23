The ultimate Hollywood family officially returns for Season 2 of The Family Stallone. Beloved fans may recognize Sylvester Stallone from his iconic roles on the big screen, but few know of his more paternal side. As the husband to Jennifer Flavin Stallone and father of his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, the actor behind Rocky Balboa is ditching the boxing gloves and strives to become a pillar that his family can rely on.

In Season 1, audiences are immediately ushered into the Stallone household — complete with the family’s ups and downs. The last time we saw the family, Sylvester recently wrapped up months of filming for Tulsa King. While Sylvester is determined to be more present, his girls are doing the opposite. As they reach the ages of their adolescence, the Stallone sisters are slowly breaking out of their shells — a bittersweet moment shared between Sylvester and Jennifer. But time has proved over and over again that no matter what happens to the family, whether it’s scary heart surgeries or moving away for college, nothing can tear them apart.

With unprecedented access to one of Tinseltown’s most famous families, here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of The Family Stallone.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Family Stallone' Season 2

Paramount+ released the trailer for The Family Stallone Season 2 on January 31, 2024, bringing audiences into the Stallone home. Promising “the real deal”, this season delves deeper into Sylvester’s life as a husband, father, and all-around family man. But what happens when the Stallone daughters decide to go their separate ways? Sophia and Sistine are moving to the Big Apple, in the pursuit of crazier ambitions and simply enjoying life to the fullest — which includes going on a live dating show. Meanwhile, Scarlet has her sights set on Miami (and a dashing new love interest).

With everyone leaving their nests, Sylvester and his wife Jennifer are unsure of what to make do with their empty house. But their separation doesn’t last forever. As the trailer progresses, the Stallones remain stronger and even more connected than ever. Their growing bond eventually culminates into one big family trip to Italy, filled with delicious dinners, being greeted by massive crowds, and even a visit to the pope. Nothing’s too big or too grand for the Stallone family.

All 10 episodes of The Family Stallone Season 2 will make their exclusive debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 21, in the U.S. and Canada, followed by premieres on Thursday, February 22 in the UK and Australia. As for regions in Latin America and Brazil, the show premieres weekly episodes starting February 21, while France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea will follow suit on February 22.

Season 2 of The Family Stallone joins Paramount's lineup of entertainment currently available for streaming, ranging from the Golden Globe-nominated Lawmen: Bass Reeves, to the reboot of America’s beloved sitcom Frasier. Viewers not on the streaming service yet can opt for several subscription plans. Prices start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. There’s also a premium plan available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Who Is In the Cast of 'The Family Stallone' Season 2?

With his brawn, grit, and a voice that stuns people (in the best way possible), Sylvester Stallone rose to fame as the writer and star of the Academy Award-winning boxing classic Rocky, propelling him as one of Hollywood’s biggest action heroes. Followed by iconic roles in franchises like Rocky and First Blood, Sylvester has become a familiar face on the big screen for decades. Throughout his career, Sylvester continues to make a name for himself The Expendables, and revitalized Rocky in Creed, earning him a Golden Glove win and an Oscar nomination.

Beyond the glitz and glamor, Sylvester is a family man at heart. He takes pride in being the father of his beloved daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Behind all the testosterone and male bravado audiences have come to know, Sylvester is dedicated to nurturing his daughters, instilling in them a sense of independence and ambition.

Sylvester’s wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, has always called Los Angeles her home. With her roots in the City of Angels, she has no problems navigating the rowdy streets — and the entrepreneurial scene —of this bustling metropolis. As the co-owner of Serious Skin Care, a wellness brand offering high-quality skincare products to women of all ages, Jennifer wears some serious pants (both as a boss and a mother).

Daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone are all paving their own paths. Bearing the Stallone name might first intimidate those around them (especially when it comes to love). But just like their parents, the three sisters carry grand ambitions and exude the same level of hard work to achieve them. A University of Southern California alum, Sophia currently lends her voice as a podcast host together with her sister Sistine on their show “Unwaxed”. Sistine can be found on catwalks as a sought-after model, including a fashion show for Chanel. Lastly, the youngest sister, Scarlet, recently appeared in a minor role in Paramount+’s Tulsa King.

What Is 'The Family Stallone' Season 2 About?

Close

Check out the official Paramount+ synopsis for The Family Stallone Season 2:

“This season, after four decades as one of Los Angeles’ most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. With daughters Sophia and Sistine following their dreams in New York City and Scarlet navigating college and a new love in Miami, Sly and Jen set up roots in Palm Beach as empty nesters. But distance can’t keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories.”

Who Are the Creators of ‘The Family Stallone’?

Close

Get ready to delve into The Family Stallone, a series brought to audiences by MTV Entertainment Studios. Leading the charge as executive producers are Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, and Nadim Amiry, while Bunim-Murray Productions, represented by Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer, brings their expertise to the table. Co-executive producers Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams, all play into the success of the reality series.

A division of Banijay America, Bunim-Murray Productions has been a driving force in reality television. With an extensive portfolio under its belt, the company has been responsible for the inception of shows like Road Rules, Starting Over, and most notably, The Simple Life, starring none other than Hollywood’s OG influencers, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

