The Big Picture Netflix's Family Switch is a heart-warming holiday film that pays tribute to the body swap trope, offering laughter and Christmas magic.

Each member of the Walker family experiences a body swap, leading to a deeper understanding and appreciation for one another.

The mysterious Angelica acts as a guide for the family's healing journey, symbolizing Christmas magic and the importance of empathy.

Among the slew of Netflix's new holiday films is a gem that pays tribute to the iconic body swap trope, Family Switch. Featuring three separate body swaps, the film offers laughter and Christmas magic, leading to a heart-warming, gift-wrapped conclusion. By the end of the film, each member of the tumultuous Walker family returns to their own body and understands their loved ones a bit more than before. Facilitated by a mysterious woman that keeps popping up everywhere, the body swap, like always, is a reification of the idiom: "to walk a mile in another's shoes."

We are introduced to the chaotic Walker household, where Jennifer Garner (who is no stranger to the body swap trope in 13 Going on 30) plays perfectionist Jess Walker and later embodies her soccer-superstar daughter, CC Walker (Emma Myers, known for her role as Enid Sinclair in Wednesday). The next switch is between the laid-back rockstar Bill Walker (Ed Helms, who is a staple in comedies like the Hangover trilogy) and his son, the socially awkward and intellectually genius Wyatt Walker (Brady Noon, known for his role in Good Boys). The final and most unexpected swap is between baby Miles and the family dog Pickles. As the planets align and the Walker family meets the eccentric Angelica (Rita Moreno), they are forced to live as each other during important milestones.

How So the Walkers Return to Their Own Bodies in 'Family Switch'?

Wasting no time, the family tries to figure out how to switch back using their bizarre planetarium experience along with Angelica's cryptic instructions to "fix what is broken." They decide to fix the broken telescope they believe caused the swap, leading to Wyatt acquiring a spare lens only hours before the planetary alignment ends. After a frenzied car ride, their hopes are dashed when the substitute lens is dropped and shattered on the ground. Fortunately, baby Miles had tucked the original lens away during the first accident, and after revealing it, they are able to fix the telescope and wish for their bodies back.

But as we figured, Angelica was never referring to the telescope, so the Walkers remain in their mismatched bodies. The thing that is truly broken is their family. They've grown apart and haven't appreciated what life was really like for the other person. As such, their clashing personalities, goals, and experiences caused cracks in their relationships. Luckily, by the end of the experience, each family member begins to understand one another better. Their bond has begun to flourish again, despite the havoc and failed dreams around them. Therefore, the next morning, they finally wake up in their own bodies, now with fixed and healed relationships with each other.

What Did Each Walker Learn Throughout 'Family Switch?'

Each Walker learns a fundamental part of each other's lives that helps them understand and appreciate the other person's character, decisions, and perspective. After becoming her daughter, Garner's Jess realizes how important soccer truly is to CC. Although CC's priorities always seemed to be misguided, she was secretly putting in the effort to improve her grades while training her soccer abilities. After discovering how much effort CC has been putting into her life, Jess understands that her way isn't always the right way, and she needs to trust CC's decisions. As such, when a soccer scout visits their house in the finale, Jess steps back and proudly supports CC's dreams, while letting go of her micromanaging parenting style.

Meanwhile, CC learns how many sacrifices her mother has made to support CC; she declined a promotion to have time to watch CC's soccer games and postponed vacations to fund her children's dreams. She also realizes how proud her mother is of her, and, therefore, she isn't actually a looming figure that stands in the way of CC's passion. Subsequently, CC also makes her mother understand that it is okay to accept help from others. CC uses her mother's work team's support to create a powerful architectural presentation for a client that leads to her mother receiving a promotion and ultimately having enough money for a vacation.

Bill had been lamenting his high school glory days, so when he becomes Wyatt, he is excited to return. However, he finds out that Wyatt's high school experience is vastly different from his own — Wyatt is an introvert who is content to stay hidden while Bill is an extrovert who wants to be seen. Realizing his child is a target for bullying and is too shy to talk to his crush makes Bill understand Wyatt's personality more and, consequently, his desire to prematurely run off to Yale. Bill gradually connects with his son, convincing him to remain in high school and appreciate the present. Wyatt finally accepts that Yale can wait and gets his first kiss by the end of the film.

On the other hand, Wyatt is struggling to embrace the performer role his dad embodies, leading him to run away from the "Dad or Alive" band's chance to win a contest. After discovering that Bill had sacrificed his music career with "Maroon 6" to become a father, Wyatt steps up to the plate with his family's support. Having personalities that complement each other, Noon's Wyatt and Helm's Bill learn to be confident and grounded, respectively.

Who Is the Mysterious Angelica?

Angelica appears multiple times throughout the film and seems to be a physical manifestation of Christmas magic. She introduces herself as a fortune-teller, then reappears as a bystander and then a Lyft driver. She appears to be the one who facilitates the comedic body swap by snapping a picture of them under the aligned planets. It also seems like she decides when they have succeeded in healing their broken relationships and thus facilitates their return. On the other hand, perhaps she just knew that their healed relationships would automatically catalyze their return, and as such, she is simply a guide for their healing journey. This is especially apparent when she offers them a lift to the planetarium in the climax. When they are finally working together as a family unit, she doesn't allow a momentary defeat to dissipate all their hard work.

In a way, Angelica could be interpreted as another form of Santa Claus. She gives the Walkers the gift of family and understanding during Christmas by guiding them to mend their relationships. Even before that, as a fortune-teller, she had gifted them with a warning to tread on a path that met their family needs. It is also probably not a coincidence that the final body swap, which cements their newly healed relationships, occurs on Christmas morning. In contrast, Angelica could also just be the personification of Christmas magic, an idea that appears in many holiday films. Her awareness of the family's struggles and commitment to guiding them goes beyond just simple fortune-telling, implicating her as either Santa or magic itself. Whether she is some mystical counterpart of Santa or not, Angelica represents the hope and guidance that is associated with Christmas magic.

'Family Switch's Ending Reveals a Timeless Lesson

Like many body-swap films, Family Switch leaves us with the lesson of empathy; to be able to nurture a relationship, you must appreciate the other person's perspective. Director McG explains this in an interview with Netflix. "It’s really about empathy," he said. "Seek first to understand, then be understood. It’s rarely the wrong tack to take instead of trying to bang into your son or daughter or wife or mother or anybody. Take a deep breath and try to understand the person with whom you’re speaking, where they’re coming from. It’ll lead to a better outcome."

The Walker family learns this by quite literally walking in the others' shoes. Jess learns why her daughter prioritizes soccer so much; CC discovers how dedicated her mother is to her; Bill learns to connect with his son in a more productive way; and Wyatt appreciates his father's unique kind of support. Hosting a wide variety of characters, Family Switch is relatable to everyone in one way or another. As such, if the messages of Freaky Friday have worn off, Family Switch reminds us to be empathetic while also dousing us in a healthy dose of Christmas magic.

Family Switch is available to watch now on Netflix in the U.S.

