IDW is adding yet another new television series to its plate, partnering with veteran writing duo Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser (Drawn Together) to bring it to life. Per Deadline, the two signed a co-development deal with the comics giant to create Family Time, a sci-fi comedy series that will be developed both as a television series and as a comic with the help of writer James Asmus (Quantum and Woody, Gambit) and artist Edison Neo (Snake Claws, No-Brainer). The series will begin its comic book run next summer.

There are currently no details on the series, but the pedigree of its creators is promising enough. Silverstein and Jeser have been a dynamic creative duo in the adult animation space and beyond for over 20 years now with a long list of credits to their name. While they've worked together on live-action series like Andy Richter Controls the Universe and the John Stamos-led Grandfathered, their true specialty has been in adult animation, writing and producing for series like High School U.S.A!, The Cleveland Show, Axe Cop, and, most recently, Solar Opposites. They've also created a few series together including the awful yet wonderful Drawn Together and Golan the Insatiable.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be working with the entire IDW team, who are exquisitely talented, collaborative, and as charming as we are," Silverstein and Jeser said. "We appreciate being given the opportunity to fail and we truly look forward to doing just that." Paul Davidson, the Executive Vice President at IDW Entertainment, also issued a statement on the creative space IDW provides, saying, "Working in tandem with our colleagues at every level within our Entertainment and Publishing divisions brings a wealth of opportunities for writers, producers, and other creatives to develop projects across various verticals simultaneously. It’s an ideal landscape for a creator’s vision to be realized.​​"

Image via IDW Publishing

RELATED: 'Brutal Nature' Comic Series Coming From IDW and Ánima

Nachie Marsham, a publisher for IDW, also issued a statement celebrating the partnership:

"At IDW, we are perfectly poised to develop properties that live in the same universe, across various platforms. We’re thrilled that our first Entertainment and Publishing co-development project is with Matt and Dave; their comedic talent is off-the-charts. We know their vast background, combined with IDW’s robust expertise, will produce great content, both in print and on-screen."

The announcement of Silverstein and Jeser's partnership with IDW comes as the comics publisher is greatly expanding its upcoming slate of television series. In the past month, the company has added five new animated adaptations to its upcoming projects, including Dark Spaces: Wildfire, The Delicacy, Rivers, Brutal Nature, and Ballad for Sophie. The publisher has also made pushes into live-action recently with Surfside Girls and Locke & Key, the latter of which has been a big success on Netflix. Family Time is also one of many new original series from IDW, joining Trve Kvlt, Crashing, Earthdivers, Dead Seas, Golgotha Motor Mountain, Arca, The Sin Bin, and The Hunger and the Dusk.

There's no word on when Family Time will release.