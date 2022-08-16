As the reins of the Addams Family are finally handed over to the macabre master, Tim Burton, there are numerous variations to watch before the streaming release of Netflix's Wednesday. The Addams Family was born from the newspaper comic drawings of Charles Addams, a regular contributor to The New Yorker. He illustrated around 1,300 cartoons from his first publication in 1938 until he passed in 1988; since the mid-60s, television and movie fans have become fascinated with the eccentric family next door.

What started as a one-panel individual story comic became a Halloween staple, becoming one of the most iconic families in cinema. Over the decades, numerous stars have stepped into the gothic garb of the Addams family members, with a new batch arriving in fall 2022. With lots of adaptations available to stream, how has each held up over time?

'The Addams Family' (1964 - 1966)

Originally airing on ABC, ​​​​​​​The Addams Family ran for two seasons with a total of 64 episodes. This was the first cinematic adaptation of the macabre family. The series starred John Astin (The Frighteners) as Gomez, Carolyn Jones (Invasion of the Body Snatchers) as Morticia, Jackie Coogan (Oliver Twist) as Uncle Fester, Ted Cassidy (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) as Lurch, and Lisa Loring (As the World Turns) as Wednesday.

With very limited ratings, season 1 scores 100% with RT critics and 95% audience ratings. With even fewer recorded RT ratings, season two has no critic score but a 100% audience score. To stream the spooky sitcom, The Addams Family is available for free on Pluto TV, Freevee from Amazon Prime, and Tubi.

'The Addams Family' (1973)

Following the success of the original comic cartoons, Hanna-Barbera Productions developed an animated series. Running for one season with 16 episodes, The Addams Family of 1973 was a much tamer and less dark version, toning back the gothic nature of the original ABC series for its younger viewership. Ted Cassidy and Jackie Coogan returned to voice their respective characters of Lurch and Uncle Fester. The animated series added Janet Waldo (The Jetsons) as Morticia and Lennie Weinrib (Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo) as Gomez.

There are no RT reviews for critic or audience members for this short-lived series. The 30-minute episodes initially aired on NBC. This brief installment of the iconic family can be found for purchase or rental on YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

'Halloween with the New Addams Family' (1977)

With the original 1960s cast reprising their roles for a color production, Halloween with the New Addams Family was a TV movie that aired on NBC in October 1977. For this special, the Addams find their Halloween plans disrupted by a group of burglars who pose as each family member, confusing Gomez's visiting brother, Pancho (Henry Darrow).

Like the animated series of 1973, there are no RT reviews on either side to score this TV movie. The holiday special is titled Halloween with the Addams Family on RT, but no other entry for Halloween with the New Addams Family as IMDb and other outlets title it. This version is available to stream for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

'The Addams Family' (1991)

The first feature film depicting the eccentric family arrived in late 1991. With an A-list cast, The Addams Family earned one Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design. The Addams were brought to the big screen with Anjelica Huston (The Grifters) as Morticia, Raul Julia (Street Fighter) as Gomez, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci ( ) as Wednesday, and Carel Struycken (Men in Black) as Lurch.

A man claiming to be Uncle Fester arrives at the Addams family doorstep; however, he cannot recall details about Fester's life and relationship with his brother, Gomez. The imposter manages to evict the family from their gothic mansion, forcing Gomez and Morticia to save their family fortune. RT critics and audiences hovered around the same score, only a point apart. The Addams Familyearned a 65% from critics and a 66% from audience members for its well-timed placement of gags and tricks despite a weak script. This Halloween classic is available with subscriptions to Paramount+ and Amazon Prime or for rental on Apple TV, YouTube, and Vudu.

'The Addams Family' (1992-1993)

In the early 90s, ABC decided to try their hand at animating the beloved family. The Addams Family series premiered in September 1992, airing 21 episodes into 1993. This animated version featured John Astin again, reprising his role as Gomez. Nancy Linari (General Hospital) would lend her voice for Morticia alongside Rip Taylor (Indecent Proposal) as Uncle Fester, Debi Derryberry (F is for Family) as Wednesday, and Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh) as Lurch.

Like many of the early versions of Halloween's favorite family, there are no reviews or ratings to earn an RT score for this adaptation of them. Unfortunately, modern-day streaming has not purchased the rights to the limited-run series making it available to watch. Falling down a YouTube rabbit hole may yield a few results for those looking for a throwback 90s cartoon.

'Addams Family Values' (1993)

Two years later, the filmmakers and stars returned for Addams Family Values, this time the storyline focusing on Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd). Following the birth of a new Addams baby, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) try their best to eliminate the new baby while under the watchful eye of a nanny, Debbie (Joan Cusack). When Fester falls in love and marries Debbie, the family soon realizes her gold-digging ways and tries to save Fester.

Earning one Oscar nomination for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, the sequel came out swinging and hit a home run with critics. Scoring a 76% and certified fresh from RT critics and audiences scoring slightly lower with 63%, Addams Family Values was applauded for the addition of new characters and better development that elevated the comedic and satirical value of the film. This successful sequel can be streamed with subscriptions to Paramount+ and Amazon Prime or by renting from YouTube, Apple TV, and Vudu.

'The New Addams Family' (1998-1999)

Following the success of the two Oscar-nominated features, television took another try at producing a series featuring the Addams. The New Addams Family premiered on what was previously known as ABC Family (now Freeform). Over one season, the Addams appeared in 65 episodes, each 30 minutes in length. A completely new cast took their turn to breathe life into the iconic characters. The series featured Glen Taranto (General Hospital) as Gomez and Ellie Harvie (Wrongfully Accused) as Morticia.

Whether it was good, bad, or servicable, The New Addams Family did not garner enough attention to earn a score from RT critics or audience members. Addams Family fans interested in seeing all versions can find the episodes for rental or purchase on Amazon Prime.

'Addams Family Reunion' (1998)

After two successful features, the Addams family returned to TV movies with Addams Family Reunion. Produced by Warner Brothers Entertainment, the Addams family finds themselves searching for long-lost relatives after they are mistakenly invited to a family reunion. The 1998 movie features Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Gomez and Darryl Hannah (Splash) as Morticia, with Carel Struycken returning as Lurch.

With too few critic reviews to earn a full RT score, audiences scored this version rotten with a 33%. Audiences were frustrated with a franchise casting change from Huston and Julia as one of cinema's best couples; however, Julia passed away in 1994 following complications from a stroke. Audiences were not impressed with the obvious low-budget quality and preferred the originals, despite solid acting from Curry. Addams Family Reunion isn't readily available for streaming. It appears purchasing the original on Amazon is the only official way to watch.

'The Addams Family' (2019)

Over two decades after the last feature film installment, the Addams get another shot at the big screen. In this installment of the family's cinematic catalog, face arising trouble from a TV personality who realizes that the family's eerie mansion is ruining her vision to sell every house in the neighborhood. With voices like Oscar Issac (Ex Machina) as Gomez, Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Morticia, and Chloë Grace Moretz (Dark Shadows) as Wednesday, the animated version creates its own legacy for a new generation of viewers.

This spooky version scored 69% with audiences and 45% with critics. RT critics felt the star-studded cast was not enough to carry the film, failing to utilize the dark and vast source material. Meanwhile, audience reviewers recognized the taming of the material for a younger audience. The Addams Family is available to watch with a subscription to Paramount+ or for rental on various platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

'The Addams Family 2' (2021)

Image via MGM Studios

On the road for a family vacation, Morticia and Gomez attempt to reconnect with Wednesday and Pugsley in the 2021 sequel, The Addams Family 2. Not only did the heavy-hitter cast return for a second animated adventure, directors Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party) and Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) signed on and added Laura Brousseau for her directorial debut to the mix.

Like the 2019 film, RT audiences appreciated the film more than critics. The Addams Family 2 scored a 28% from critics and 69% from audiences. As always, the brutally honest RT critics felt the film had no purpose and was quickly produced for commercial value. The more forgiving audience score recognized the film's flaws but recommended it as a family-friendly option for Halloween movies. This sequel is available with subscriptions to Paramount+ and Amazon Prime or for rental on Vudu and Apple TV.

