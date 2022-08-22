You never know who could be under that mask.

Horror movies love a good cameo. Whether it's paying tribute to a horror icon from the past or bringing in a famous musician who's a fan of the franchise, familiar faces have a habit of popping up in the genre. Often these instances can be traced back to the actor being friends with the director or having the same agent who puts the two in touch.

Cameos that stretch out substantially within the film, to the extent that it becomes more of a supporting role (David Hasselhoff in Piranha 3DD) will not be included. At the same time, appearances by actors before they were famous (Jack Black in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) have also not been considered.

Janet Leigh — 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)

An icon of the early years of Hollywood, Janet Leigh is best known for her role as Marion Crane in Psycho. Cementing her status as a Scream Queen thanks to the famous shower scene, Leigh passed the baton to her daughter Jamie Lee Curtis after her starring role in Halloween.

When Curtis returned for Halloween H20, one of the best entries in the series, it was made even sweeter when audiences were gifted a scene of the mother and daughter together. With Laurie now the headmaster of a private school, Leigh plays her secretary Norma in a role that is one big tribute to her most iconic character.

Bill Murray — 'Zombieland' (2009)

The most notable cameo in a horror film, and one of the craziest cameos in general, Bill Murray's appearance in this zombie comedy is both an unexpected but hilarious surprise. Zombieland follows four mismatched survivors traveling together through the wasteland of America, fighting zombies while trying not to kill each other along the way.

Halfway through the film, the group reaches Hollywood, and gruff Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) decides to take them to the house of his favorite actor, Murray himself. The comic legend is alive and well, and he indulges Tallahassee's rampant fanboying before his zombie disguise leads to a tragic but equally funny end.

Stephen King — 'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Stephen King has a habit of popping up in adaptations of his work, but his short scene in Maximum Overdrive remains one of his most memorable appearances. In his only stint as a director, King adapts his short story about a comet that passes by Earth, causing machines to turn homicidal.

The film's plot revolves around a group of survivors who take refuge at a truck stop, led by Coach Bombay himself, Emilio Estevez. King's cameo comes at the film's start, where machines first begin to glitch out. Visiting an ATM, the master of horror is greeted with the message, "you are an asshole."

Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright — 'Land of the Dead' (2005)

Shaun of the Dead proved to be a defining film in reanimating the faded zombie genre. Regarded as one of the best horror comedies of all time, the film paid loving tribute to the films that came before it. This affection was returned as legendary directors such as George A. Romero praised the film.

Romero was so impressed he cast Shaun of the Dead's star Simon Pegg and director Edgar Wright in his next film, Land of the Dead. Pegg and Wright have a brief appearance as a pair of Photo Booth Zombies, bringing their journey as Romero fans full circle.

Wes Craven — 'Scream' (1996)

Wes Craven is one of the most beloved directors in horror, right up there with John Carpenter as a legend of the genre. Craven's filmography is full of horror classics, including the likes of A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes, and The Last House on the Left. A big presence in the '70s and '80s, Craven's popularity exploded once again with Scream.

Craven always liked to cameo in his Scream films, usually as a background extra. His most memorable appearance is in the first film, where he plays high school janitor Fred. Donning the signature outfit of his movie monster Freddy Krueger, the cameo is a loving tribute to his other popular horror franchise.

Carrie Fisher — 'Scream 3' (2000)

The Scream franchise features many cameos as it weaves its meta storyline, and this trait carries into Scream 3 as Ghostface slices into Hollywood. After the murders from the original film spawn a franchise based on the killings, a new murderer stalks the set and carves their way through anyone involved with the production.

In search of clues to help solve the mystery, reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and her on-screen counterpart Jennifer Jolie (Parker Posey) enter the studio's archive room. There they encounter Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher. When the duo points out her resemblance to the beloved actress, Fisher offers some choice words about herself, resulting in one of the film's funnier scenes.

Hulk Hogan — 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' (1990)

The sequel to one of the defining films of the '80s, Gremlins 2, moves the action from a small American town to a skyscraper in New York. When the unholy spawn of adorable Gizmo runs amok in the Big Apple, it falls to the heroes of the original film to once again save the day.

One of the most memorable parts of the movie is when the film seemingly breaks down, the gremlins having interfered with the projector. Their actions in the theater are interrupted by wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who rips his shirt off and yells at the monsters.

Richard Dreyfuss — 'Piranha 3D' (2010)

Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss is best known for his role as marine biologist Matt Hooper in Jaws. Dreyfuss secured his place in movie history as one of the three men aboard the Orca charged with eradicating the infamous great white shark.

When Piranha 3D was announced, the decision was made to feature Dreyfuss as a tribute to Jaws, which inspired the original Piranha. Dreyfuss plays Matt Boyd, a fisherman boating alone in a lake. The film opens with his character encountering the villainous piranha, who soon devours the celebrated actor.

James Caan — 'Santa's Slay' (2005)

This forgotten horror-comedy imagines a "what if" scenario where Santa is a demon forced to do good deeds. With his 1000-year-long sentence over, Santa is free to kill again. Wrestler Bill Goldberg portrays Saint Nick as he slays his way through the residents of a Canadian town on Christmas Eve.

The film opens with a bickering rich family sitting for an uncomfortable Christmas dinner; their arguments are interrupted when Santa bursts through the chimney and swiftly murders them all. Legendary actor James Caan plays the patriarch, whose end comes when a turkey leg is rammed down his throat.

Sigourney Weaver — 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

One of the best horror films of the past decade, The Cabin in the Woods subverts genre clichés in ways that had not been done since Scream. Centered on five friends who vacation at a remote cabin in the (you guessed it) woods, the youths soon fall prey to various ghouls.

Early on, it is revealed that the teens are being monitored remotely by a mysterious organization responsible for the horrors they endure. Throughout the film, The Director is discussed as the omnipresent boss of those working in the monitor room. The finale reveals that the role is played by Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, and she represents one final obstacle the survivors must overcome to bring about the end of the world.

