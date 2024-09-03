Famous, a new project from the stables of A24 and Black Bear has nabbed two famous names to bring its story to life. The movie, described as a celebrity thriller, will depict a case of celebrity impersonation where a regular movie fan makes a desperate attempt to impersonate a Hollywood icon with whom he shares an uncanny resemblance. Zac Efron (A Family Affair, The Iron Claw) was first attached to the project, and now fresh details emerging via Deadline report that Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has also signed on for a role in the feature.

Famous will be yet another movie set against the backdrop of Hollywood as it will reportedly explore the not-so-glamorous side of the movie industry and the stars that make it tick. The movie will see Efron tackle dual roles, one as a fictional Hollywood icon named James Jansen and Lance Dunkquist a fan who goes overboard with his obsession with the movie industry. Lance Dunkquist has a wild desire to be idolized like Hollywood's stars and when he realizes he is the spitting image of James, he sets out for Los Angeles to fulfill his dreams come what may.

The story is adapted from bestselling author Blake Crouch's acclaimed novel of the same name. Chad Hodge

will adapt the novel for the screen in a project that reunites him with Crouch, having previously adapted into a TV series the author's Wayward Pines trilogy. Wayward Pines was a short-lived science fiction series with its pilot episode directed by the venerable master of twists, M. Night Shyamalan. Crouch's works are increasingly inspiring screen adaptations. His novel, Dark Matter serves as the source material for the AppleTV+ sci-fi series, Dark Matter about a physicist who is trapped in an alternate version of his life. Crouch contributed to the scripts for the series, which recently scored a Season 2 renewal.

Phoebe Dynevor's Talent Is Increasingly In-Demand

Image via Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor broke out with her role as the demure Daphne Bridgerton in Season 1 of the Regency-era series, Bridgerton. Her character's love story was the main focus of the first Season that continues to draw impressive numbers for Netflix. Dynevor appeared in a smaller capacity in Season 2 before exiting the series. She cemented her place in Hollywood with a BAFTA-nominated performance in Fair Play. The actress now seems to have found her favorite among thrillers, with a string of thriller projects currently in the works, including Sony Pictures' I Heart Murder, Wichita Libra, Beneath the Storm, and Anniversary. She will next be seen in the spy thriller, Inheritance.

Famous will be produced by Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton for Esmail Corp. executive produced by Nick Krishnamurthy. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the movie. In the meantime, you can watch Dynevor dazzle in her role as Emily opposite Alden Ehrenreich in the erotic psychological thriller, Fair Play.

