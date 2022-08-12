For decades, lovable fictional families have appeared on television screens and were welcomed into the living rooms of viewers. At times, they brought comfort, laughs, a load of catchy theme songs, and your own family bonding time spent along with theirs.

RELATED: TV Shows Like 'Community' for More Found Family Comedy

From TGIF sitcoms to dramas on daytime or primetime to animated cartoons, these families are famous for being loving and relatable, and sometimes even made you wish you were a part of them.

The Bradys ('The Brady Bunch')

The Brady Bunch told the story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady for five seasons on ABC in the early 70s. The sitcom centered around a blended family that included six children - Mike's three boys and Carol's three girls.

Despite the sibling rivalries and major adjustments made at the start of the series, Mike and Carol always reminded their children the meaning of family and that the only "steps" in their household led to the second floor.

The Tanners ('Full House')

The Tanners taught everyone that everywhere you look, there's a heart and a hand to hold onto. For eight seasons on ABC, Danny Tanner and his three daughters were joined by best friend Joey and Uncle Jesse, who eventually grew his family in the attic of the beloved house.

RELATED: 'Full House': Best Running Jokes That Will Have You Saying "Cut It Out"

Together, these eight people made up Full House and became one of the most famous and beloved families in television history for their balance of hilarious jokes and memorable life lessons, which later carried over to the show's 2015 reboot Fuller House for another five seasons.

The Bravermans ('Parenthood')

Parenthood aired on NBC for six seasons and told the story of a large family of parents and grown children with relationships and children of their own. The Bravermans acted as a more dramatic version of Modern Family's Pritchetts, always tackling the unexpected.

This family dealt with teen angst, marriage woes, illness, and a devastating death over the course of the series, all of which brought them closer together and made them a family anyone would be lucky to be a part of.

The Simpsons ('The Simpsons')

With 33 seasons, The Simpsons have the honor of being the longest-running cartoon family in television history, starting as a sketch on The Tracey Ullman Show in 1987 before spinning off into their own half-hour comedy from 1989 to the present.

While they may not always be the most functional, no matter what they go through, The Simpsons always prove at the end that family comes first and are sure to make it back into the living room together despite all the hijinks in the opening theme.

The Huxtables ('The Cosby Show')

The Cosby Show aired from 1984 through 1992 - and no matter what you think of the show's lead actor - Cliff Huxtable led a happy and well-rounded family for eight seasons.

The Huxtables paved the way for black families on television, eventually followed by Fresh Prince of Bel-Airand Black-ish. And while they were full of sarcasm, this family also had a charm and ended with important life lessons similar to Full House.

The Hortons ('Days Of Our Lives')

You may have heard of The Quartermaines, The Newmans, The Forresters and The Buchanans, but no soap opera family is as remembered and beloved as The Hortons on Days of Our Lives.

RELATED: Set Secrets From Daytime Soap Operas

Starting with Tom and Alice Horton in 1965, the Horton family has grown significantly over the decades, with fan-favorite characters like Mickey, Hope, Will, and dozens of others. This daytime family is best celebrated at Christmastime when they all gather to hang engraved ornaments on the big Horton tree on Christmas Eve.

The Goldbergs ('The Goldbergs')

ABC's The Goldbergs tells the real-life story of creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood growing up in the 80's with a smothering family and dreams of making movies. And while The Goldbergs are always getting into antics, they prove at the end of every episode that love concurs all.

But it's Adam's relationships with each family member that makes the family loveable, including his best-friend grandfather called Pops, the way he looks up to his older brother and sister, and his overwhelmingly frustrating and loving relationship with his "smother" Beverly.

The Belchers ('Bob's Burgers')

Image via FOX

In a similar style to The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers has followed The Belchers - made up of Bob, Linda and their three kids - for 12 seasons on FOX as they run their burger joint and end up on wacky adventures.

But unlike other adult cartoon families like the ones from Family Guyand King of the Hill,The Belchers prove to be a well-rounded family who not only go through life together, but work together serving up burgers.

The Pritchetts ('Modern Family')

Back in 2009, everyone wished they could be a Pritchett. Made up of three immediate families who came together as one big one, Modern Family showed the literal modern dynamics of family life for 11 seasons on ABC.

Between Jay's marriage to a younger woman, the disorderly lifestyle of The Dunphys, and the groundbreaking adoption of Lily by Mitch and Cam in the show's pilot, this family offered hilarious takes on the dysfunction of big families.

The Pearsons ('This Is Us')

For six seasons on NBC, This Is Us taught everyone the true meaning of family with a unique take on The Pearsons' life stories as it bounced between present-day, flashbacks and flashforwards.

This family tackled everything from adoption to abortion, relationships to divorce, and everything that life can throw at a family in between. But through it all, the siblings known as the Big Three got through it together, showing the strength of a sibling bond.

NEXT: Haley Dunphy And Other TV Characters Whose Arc Surprised Us