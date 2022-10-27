These horror movies cut their from the big screen to the small one.

Horror movies have been a cinematic staple for decades, with some of the best-known slashers and thrillers from the '70s through the '90s, bringing notable villains like Freddy, Jason, and Chucky to the world. After the success of their multiple-movie franchises, it only made sense for these killers to break into television.

Whether it was back in the '80s or just last year, a live-action or a cartoon, a continuation of the films or a brand-new story, some horror movies proved they can make it on both the big and small screens with their terrifying tales.

'Child's Play' (1988-) — 'Chucky' (2021-)

Child's Play debuted in 1988, launching the killer career of everyone's favorite doll, Chucky. The franchise spanned seven films and a 2019 remake, and in 2021, creator Don Mancini finally brought the character to television.

Chucky has currently aired two seasons on Syfy and follows the possessed doll on a brand new journey as he plays with friends old and new. The show stars a young cast of newcomers while featuring Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, and the original voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif.

'Scream' (1996-) — 'Scream: The TV Series' (2015 - 2019)

Scream was a 1996 slasher that's franchise gave a new meaning to the final girl trope when Sidney Prescott made it out alive in all five films despite being stalked by several different people donning the infamous Ghostface mask.

In 2015, the slasher was brought to television with Scream: The TV Series, which followed a brand new group of teens caught up in memories of a murder spree just as a new killer is on the rise, wearing a creepier take on Ghostface's white mask and black hood.

'The Shining' (1980) — 'The Shining' (1997)

The Shining is arguably one of Stephen King's scariest film adaptions about a man who uproots his family to a haunted hotel where his son Danny begins having strange visions, and a curse takes over the man's mind that ends in violence against his family.

Similarly to 1990s It,The Shining became a three-episode miniseries on ABC in 1997, which took some cues from the film but largely remained faithful to the book: it features a flash-forward sequence starring an adult Danny Torrance.

'Interview With The Vampire' (1994) — 'Interview With The Vampire' (2022)

Interview With The Vampire is a 1994 horror romance film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as vampires Louis and Lestat. They team up for immortality after the devastating death of his family leaves Louis suicidal.

In 2022, AMC premiered and television adaption of the book-turned-film, which puts the film's queer undertones of the characters at the forefront, confirming that Louis and Lestat are some of the most popular queer characters in horror.

'Psycho' (1960) — 'Bates Motel' (2013 - 2017)

Psycho became a horror classic in 1960 for Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins as the infamous Marion Crane and the creepy Norman Bates. They together created what's considered one of the scariest scenes in horror history with the film's famous shower scene.

After four films and a remake, the franchise became a TV show in 2013 titled Bates Motel.In five seasons, the series told the story of Norman Bates' teenage years spent closely with his mother, eventually leading him to become a serial killer.

'Resident Evil' (2002 - 2016, 2022) — 'Resident Evil' (2022)

Resident Evil is a case of video game-turned-film franchise-turned-TV show, starting with the 1996 PlayStation game that launched a franchise of films throughout the 2000s that centered around a task force enlisted to take down the zombie apocalypse.

In the 2022 Netflix series, the story jumps between past and present to show who and what was responsible for the zombie outbreak and the aftermath over a decade later that left a family torn apart.

'The Exorcist' - 'The Exorcist'

The Exorcist is easily one of the scariest horror films for checking all the creepy boxes: a terrifying teen girl possessed by a demon and brutal murders. Long after the success of the 1973 film, the premise became a 2016 TV series.

The show of the same name followed a family haunted by strange happenings in their home and enlisted two priests to eradicate the evil from their house. But it's later revealed this isn't any ordinary family; it's the one of an adult Regan MacNeil.

'Beetlejuice' - 'Beetlejuice'

Beetlejuice follows a deceased couple who enlist the help of a ghostly entity to scare away the new owners of their home. In a time when everything was becoming an animated series, this horror classic is no exception.

Beetlejuice turned the memorable character into a cartoon in the 1989 cartoon that aired on ABC and FOX for four seasons, following the titular character on his antics hopping between the Neitherworld and the mortal world.

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' (1992) — 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a hit horror show that aired seven seasons across two networks and followed Buffy Summers in her given duty to slay evil forces that threatened the world. But what some may not know is that Buffy started out as a movie.

Starring Kristy Swanson as the titular vampire slayer, the 1992 film follows Buffy from her training days to fighting vampires, which would later inspire one of the best vampire shows of all time.

'A Nightmare On Elm Street' (1984 -) — 'Freddy's Nightmares' (1988 - 1990)

Long before A Nightmare on Elm Street was a franchise consisting of eight films and a remake, this slasher about a razor-handed entity who kills teenagers in their dreams became a 1988 anthology series.

Robert Englund reprised his role of Freddy Krueger for Freddy's Nightmares, acting as the show's host, which ran for two seasons and acted as a prequel to the films, exploring some ominous things that took place on Elm Street.

