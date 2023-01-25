Since they provide a sense of justice and convey complex legal topics in a way that makes the law understandable to non-professionals, legal dramas are consistently one of the most popular genres. Along with fearsome attorneys and their deft use of language, judges who control the atmosphere in the courtroom also catch the attention of viewers.

There are numerous compelling and memorable judges presented in both films and television programs. These characters, whether they are the major characters or the supporting ones whose sole purpose is to advance the plot, are distinctive and forceful in their own right and fully live up to their responsible designation.

1 Julius Hoffman - ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ (2020)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 follows the titular real-life group, The Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors accused of conspiring and of traveling across state lines with the aim to incite violence at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Judge Julius Hoffman, portrayed by Frank Langella in the movie, presided over the Chicago Seven's conspiracy trial.

Judge Hoffman consistently abuses his authority and renders decisions that are obviously against the letter of the law. Hoffman was open about his dislike of the accused and the lawyers representing them. Thanks to Langella, who in the movie expertly balances his calculated cruelty and sadism to transform into Hoffman's worst self.

2 Michael Desiato - ‘Your Honor’ (2020 - )

Your Honor centers on Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), a well-known and esteemed judge in New Orleans. Michael must defend his son, however, after learning that the deceased child whom his teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), accidentally kills in a car accident, was the son of a mob kingpin (Michael Stuhlbarg).

With his most recent character, Cranston once again “breaks bad” and crosses moral bounds by constantly manipulating, lying, and covering up the crime committed by his son. Moreover, Desiato goes to unthinkable lengths to protect his family, knowingly putting other innocent people in danger and compromising his integrity in order to accomplish his goals.

3 Elihu Smails - ‘Caddyshack’ (1980)

Caddyshack follows a teenager Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), who is struggling, and works as a caddy at posh Bushwood Country Club to pay for his college tuition. Noonan offers to caddy for a renowned and powerful club member in an effort to garner support for a college scholarship designated for caddies.

Elihu Smails (Ted Knight), a judge and one of Bushwood Country Club's founders, is in charge of the caddy scholarship program. He comes across as the kind of man who uses the law to suit his whims based on his outfit and his roving strut about the club. Despite never being seen in a courtroom, viewers can tell that it would be the worst place for Smails because of his erratic behavior and haughty demeanor.

4 Tyrone Kipler - ‘The Rainmaker’ (1997)

The Rainmaker follows the young lawyer Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon), who is dedicated to improving the legal system. He is also an old couple's only hope after their dishonest insurance company rejects a claim that could have saved their child's life. And as he starts the case, the first judge on the bench passes away, and Judge Kipler (Danny Glover) takes his place.

Judge Kipler is a strict, no-nonsense individual who despises Leo Drummond, played by Jon Voight, for his big-wig pomposity as the lead defense attorney. Kipler exemplifies a concept of justice that includes how those who came before him are treated. He shows respect to everyone until they act in a way that causes them to lose it, and he commands respect to the point where lawyers know who is in charge.

5 H. Lee Sarokin - ‘The Hurricane’ (1999)

The Hurricane follows an African-American guy named Rubin "Hurricane" Carter (Denzel Washington), who overcame a difficult upbringing to become a top contender for the middle-weight boxing championship. His hopes are dashed, though, when he is found guilty of three murders and sentenced to three terms of natural life in prison.

Even though he may not spend much time on screen, Judge Sarokin plays a crucial part in the movie when Carter presents his case to the court. As he hears the case of Carter, Sarokin is calm, collected, and completely in control of his court. His power in the circumstance pervades the screen with stoic grace.

6 Henry X. Harper - ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street is set between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City and focuses on the impact of Santa Claus who works at a retail store named Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) and claims to be the real Santa. When his insanity is questioned, a lawyer represents him and claims that he is not delusional in the court of Judge Harper (Gene Lockhart).

Judge Harper makes every effort to drag out the Kris Kringle trial as long as he can. In order to avoid upsetting anyone as he runs for reelection, he publicly displays his willingness to accept the existence of Santa Claus. Through the trial, Judge Harper demonstrates that he is more than just interested in himself and that he actually cares for the city's children.

7 Lola Carmichael - ‘All Rise’ (2019 - )

All Rise centers on the private lives of judges, attorneys, and public defenders working in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Specifically, the story centers on recently appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a renowned and outstanding former deputy district attorney who does not intend to take a backseat in her new position but instead dives in, pushing the limits and upending preconceived notions of what a judge may be.

Judge Carmichael is a multilayered female character of color who is a tenacious and profoundly sympathetic litigator turned judge. She is also a tough and capable woman who has a clear idea of who she is and what she wants to accomplish. However, like every other human being, she is flawed and vulnerable and has a hard time processing emotions.

8 Judge Dredd - ‘Judge Dredd’ (1995)

Based on the 2000 AD comics character of the same name, Judge Dredd follows the titular character, played by Sylvester Stallone, a police officer in Mega-City One, a future city with a high crime rate. He was accused of murder one day, put on trial, and given a life sentence as a result.

Judge Dredd, although a well-known street judge, doesn't conduct regular court hearings as other judges do. Instead, he holds himself in the defendant's position and fights for his life and his truth. Moreover, Stallone's outstanding performance allows viewers to see how Judge Dredd's street smarts are applied in court.

9 Rebecca Wright - ‘Bad Judge’ (2014 - 2015)

Bad Judge is a sitcom that follows the personal lives and chaotic lifestyle of tough-as-nails judge Rebecca Wright (Kate Walsh) of the Los Angeles County Circuit Court, who spends her free time partying and acting recklessly.

Rebecca Wright, who acts in ways that are consistent with the show's title, commits a number of crimes, but it is certain that she cares a great deal about justice. Moreover, Wright is uninhibited, having a good time, and discovering herself, just like most people. Wright remains a living legend among those who are highly regarded because she works hard but plays even harder.

10 Judge John Deed - ‘Judge John Deed’ (2001-2007)

Judge John Deed is a British legal drama that follows the titular character, played by Martin Shaw, a recently appointed High Court judge who vigorously pursues justice in the cases that come before him while also attempting to revive an old romance with frequent court visitor and former student, barrister Jo Mills QC (Jenny Seagrove).

Judge Deed is adamant about doing what is right and disallows influence from the establishment and big business. He is also an unconventional and unyielding High Court judge. Additionally, Judge Deed is a very genuine and reliable character in TV segments alone and in general cinema, with elements taken from real-life courtrooms.

