Everyone has their quirks, differences, or little things about themselves that are different from others. However, a few actors use their quirks to their advantage, making them a tool to influence their characters or stand out in audition rooms.

Some of the most gifted actors of the past generation happen to be extremely quirky people and often are weirder than they seem. Nevertheless, it’s arguable that everyone is weird whether they like it or not. Those who embrace that quirk are the ones that happen to go the farthest.

1 Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is one of the quirkiest and most talented actors of all time. He is known for his versatility, distinctive voice and speech pattern, impeccable comedic timing, and overall eccentric demeanor. He has been seen in films like Jurassic Park, The Fly, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Because of his ability to bring such lively qualities of himself to every role, he has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. The actor has recently been cast in Wicked: Part One as The Wizard, a role that is both iconic and well-loved from the Broadway Production. Goldblum will shine bright in the role, and fans should prepare themselves for a masterclass in acting.

2 Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is most definitely one of Hollywood's biggest gems. Her breakout role was as a child actor in Steven Spielberg's hit sci-fi film E.T. Barrymore has such a bubbly personality and infectious laugh and smile. Not only is she a talented actor, but she is also an extremely successful producer, director, and writer. She is well-known for her quirky fashion sense and sense of humor.

Barrymore also remains very down-to-earth and open about her troubles and experiences throughout her life. She uses her platform (and current talk show) to promote causes that matter most to her. She is such a light in this world and an icon to many people.

3 Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming is a Scottish Actor known for his stage and screen work. He has been in many theater productions, movies, and television series. He also performed as the Emcee in the 1998 Broadway Revival of Cabaret.

He had a role in The Good Wife and also the film GoldenEye. The actor is known for his strong fashion sense, distinctive Scottish brogue, and overall flair. Cumming is truly one of the most fascinating actors in Hollywood, constantly working and sharing his own story with others.

4 Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi is a character actor and director known for his recognizable voice, delivery, and distinct demeanor. He has been seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Tim Burton’s Big Fish, and the Coen brothers' Fargo. For any Pixar fans, he is known for voicing the slimy Randall Boggs in the Monsters, Inc. film franchise.

His unique look and acting style aids him in bringing humor, heart, and some depth to all the characters he portrays. He continues to be a favorite among fans, producers, and even more in the entertainment industry.

5 Maya Rudolph

Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph is a multi-talented actor known for her off-beat comedic style, quirky characters, and distinctive voice (especially in the animated adult cartoon Big Mouth). Since the end of her stint on SNL, she has been a part of classic comedy movies and series like Bridesmaids, The Good Place, and Wine Country.

She is such a high-energy actor and is a fan favorite. Rudolph stars in the AppleTV+ series Loot (she is also an executive producer).

6 Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown is an actor and comedian known for her quirky sense of humor and performance on the hit comedy series Community. She is a very popular character actor and has had roles in a multitude of famous television shows like Drake & Josh, That ‘70s Show, and Mom.

She received an Emmy Nomination for her role in A Black Lady Sketch Show. Brown is hilarious and a ray of sunshine in every character she plays. She can bring a smile to anyone she meets, and her characters are always a hit with audiences.

7 Paula Pell

Paula Pell is a writer, actor, and comedian known for her work writing sketches on Saturday Night Live and having performed in television shows like 30 Rock and A.P. Bio.

In addition to television work, she also voiced a character in Inside Out too. She always delivers a humorous punchline or witty touch to her character. Pell is currently most well-known for starring as a main cast member on the hilarious Peacock original series Girls5eva.

8 Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is an actor and comedian best known for her outstanding comedic work on SNL. She has made a unique brand for herself as a very quirky performer and is valued for her kooky characters and political impressions.

She has a talent for hilarious deadpan delivery and has appeared in films and television like the new Ghostbusters, The Big Gay Sketch Show, and more. McKinnon has also touched upon some dramatic roles and does so effortlessly. She’s been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards and won on two separate occasions.

9 Michael Cera

Michael Cera is one of the quirkiest and beloved actors in Hollywood. He is known for his distinctive personality and awkward humor. He first gained attention in his role as George Michael in the critically acclaimed television series Arrested Development and became a sought-after talent.

One of Cera’s major projects was Superbad, a raunchy high school comedy film. His ability to bring humor to the most mundane of situations is a skill, and Cera perfectly wields that skill. Cera can do it all and has been seen on both the stage and screen.

10 Jennifer Coolidge

Culture and entertainment icon Jennifer Coolidge is an actor most known for her extremely quirky comedic roles. She first rose to fame for portraying Stifler’s Mom in American Pie and has since become a staple in comedy films and television shows.

She appeared as Paulette in Legally Blondeand put her larger-than-life personality and talent for physical comedy to the test. She has most recently been seen in The White Lotus and is outrageously hilarious and compelling. Coolidge will go down in history as one of the most influential actors of her time, and all of her quirks are widely appreciated.

