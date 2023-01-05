The art of storytelling doesn't come without inspiration. When it comes to film, directors, screenwriter, and actors alike, all look back on past works of literature, plays and especially movies when trying to build excitement for modern audiences.

Even the greatest filmmakers working today are open and honest about where they draw ideas from. In fact, directors like Quentin Tarantinohave gone on record to talk about their favorite movies. A lot of modern releases take elements from older movies and build upon them to create something new and fresh.

'The Batman' (2022) & 'Se7en' (1995)

After years of superhero saturation, Matt Reeves presented the undeniably well-crafted The Batman in 2022, which acts as an iteration of the caped crusader that is tonally consistent and different from many other superhero movies. Robert Pattinson is Batman in a dark and brooding performance, and the film is more concentrated on mystery rather than action.

Reeves himself has said that Se7enwas an influence on The Batman, and this is evident in similar tones and focus on detective work. Additionally, The Riddler's more frenzied portrayal and antagonism of the lead character parallels the depravity of Se7en's starring serial killer John Doe.

'Midsommar' (2019) & 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

With a devastating opening and uneasy atmosphere, Midsommar stars Florence Pugh in one of her most personal roles. Filled with dreadful tension and slowly building to catastrophe, the Swedish landscape is one of the more unique settings for a full-fledged horror film.

Midsommar takes many aesthetic cues from The Wicker Man, a film where a police Sergeant comes to a small pagan community in search of a missing girl. The Wicker Man is a 1973 horror classic that is often cited as the originator of "folk horror" and an incredibly influential movie for its strong concept and brilliant execution.

'Knives Out' (2019) & 'Clue' (1985)

Knives Out came as a surprise global hit. Even with the packed cast of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and many others, the Rian Johnson mystery was released after the controversial Star Wars entry in 2018 The Last Jedi. Many fans took their frustrations on this film out on its director, yet the fun intrigue of Knives Out was able to win many of them back just a year later.

The madcap crime story hits many of the similar eccentric notes that Clue did in 1985. Starring Tim Curry in one of his funniest roles, the board game-based movie features multiple endings and plenty of laughs. Although Clue never earned a sequel like Knives Out did with Glass Onion, it still stands on its own as hilariously enjoyable.

'Black Swan' (2010) & 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Following a journey through the psyche of a young ballerina whose efforts to be perfect prove disastrous, Black Swan shines and frightens with the realistic Natalie Portman performance as a woman questioning her reality and finding a catastrophic escape.

Darren Aronofsky has proven time and time again to be an intimate director. Aronofsky cites the 1997 anime horror, Perfect Blue, as a key influence in both Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. Following a young pop star turned movie star with a rapidly deteriorating mental state, Perfect Blue doesn't blur the line of reality as much as erase it altogether. It's an experience that is eerily terrifying as the audience is directly transported into the fractured thoughts of the film's surroundings.

'John Wick' (2014) & 'The Matrix' (1999)

Released at the beginning of the superhero movie trend overtaking other action movies in theaters, John Wick instead acts as a straightforward revenge film that spawned a revitalized love for quick, punchy and exhilarating action sequences. In the movie, the retired assassin Wick has his puppy needlessly murdered, wherein his vengeance is fierce and formidable as he seeks revenge.

Besides Keanu Reeves obviously starring in both movies, John Wick and The Matrix share the same penchant for grounded action and layered storytelling. The Matrix is a seminal piece of movie history with groundbreaking special effects and themes on conformity, and when it was released in 1999, it forever transformed both the action and science-fiction genres.

'Barbarian' (2022) & 'Psycho' (1960)

Barbarian may just be one of the most unpredictable movies of 2022. When a young woman arrives at an Airbnb only to find that it's been double-booked, the tension creeps up in a nightmare that goes to unprecedented places in its second and third acts as her true situation is revealed.

It really is best to go into Barbarian knowing nothing about it, and while this comparative film is over 60 years old at this point, the same can be said for Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. It also follows a young woman who ends up at a secluded place of stay, in this case, the Bates Motel, and the tragedy that strikes here is known debatably as one of the most ambitious plot twists of all time.

'Annihilation' (2018) & 'Stalker' (1979)

Alex Garland's next directorial effort after the acclaimed Ex Machina, Annihilation, may not have received the same praise as its predecessor, but it works with many similar themes and ideas. Focusing on a mysterious area named "The Shimmer," a team of scientists venture into it the unknown to uncover shocking truths.

Stalker on the other hand is much denser and more philosophical, but it is rooted in the same exploratory wonder that The Shimmer has in Annihilation. In Stalker, "The Zone" is a forbidden area that is said to host a place where one's most inner desires are realized, and the moral questions raised throughout the film are both poignant and profound.

'Nope' (2022) & 'Signs' (2002)

In another great horror movie from former-comedian-turned-Oscar-winning-director Jordan Peele, Nope continues his hot streak in a film that has his signature social commentary take a bit of a backseat to spectacle filmmaking, but what a spectacle it ends up being. A creative setup with a script that properly balances humor and tense moments, Nope proves a big budget suits Peele well.

The big-budget alien trend is also captured in a movie released 20 years prior, Signs. The suspenseful M. Night Shyamalan picture not only has similar plots, but both tackle themes of sensationalism, Nope with a more sardonic outlook and Signs taking a faith-based approach.

'Bones and All' (2022) & 'Thirst' (2009)

Bones and All certainly lives up to its title as a romantic tale that simultaneously enamors and disgusts. Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet star as the leading duo in a road movie that fuses genres with both its tender interactions and disturbing graphic content.

One of the most shocking and transgressive films to ever attempt something similar is Thirst, which also features a forbidden love with bloody consequences. The relationship displayed here is definitely compelling, but it's the extreme gore and violence that make this love story from Park Chan-wook so memorable.

'Babylon' (2022) & 'Nashville' (1975)

With an engrossing Margot Robbie performance and immense runtime, Babylon is an ambitious film that follows the success and downfall of various actors in Hollywood during the late 1920s, in an era of outrageous overindulgence. It's a visual marvel that is loaded with high energy and vibrant situations.

This same conceit was seen in 1975 with the release of Nashville, which is a sweeping and explosive ensemble film on the intersecting stories of twenty-four characters as they connect to the music business in Nashville, Tennessee. It also boasts a long runtime that is packed with exciting portrayals of show business and is a worthy counterpart to the recent Babylon.

