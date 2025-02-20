Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple movies.

It's hard to find any movie fan who doesn't appreciate a great plot twist, especially one that catches audiences completely by surprise. The one beautiful element of a plot twist is its ability to turn the tables on the audience without their knowledge by subtly leaving a trail of minor hints or clues that, even after the twist is revealed, leads viewers to experience almost an entirely different movie the second time through.

Although these unexpected story developments exist in every film genre, the characteristics of the science-fiction genre present an opportunity for some of the most jaw-dropping and imaginative plot twists. There has been a collection of notable sci-fi films with solid plot twists, but titles, such as Planet of the Apes, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, and Forbidden Planet, feature some of the greatest plot twists in movie history that audiences will never forget.

10 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

In Antartica, a group of American scientists take in a sled dog after saving it from being shot and killed by a helicopter that had been relentlessly chasing. Shortly after, the dog starts attacking people for no apparent reason, leading the scientists to discover that the dog is actually an unknown creature that can take the form of anything and anyone, including them. As they fight to stay alive, the scientists are inevitably consumed by paranoia, becoming suspicious of everyone around them.

The plot twist in John Carpenter's The Thing is also one that also leaves it up for audiences to come up with their own interpretation of the ending. At the end, R.J. MacReady, played by Kurt Russell, is the last remaining survivor, but audiences are taken aback when another scientist, Childs (Keith David), who had taken off after another scientist, is alive, leading audiences to believe he was either dead or close to death. He tells MacReady that he had become lost in the storm, but there is an obvious sense of distrust between them about both of their stories. Despite sharing a bottle of whiskey and a few chuckles, it's clear that they are both wondering if one of them is actually the creature.