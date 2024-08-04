Insults are an art form. Coming up with statements that are not only hilarious, but intentionally offensive is not an easy thing to do. Fortunately, there are a lot of good ones in television shows, all of which are iconic and brilliant in their own right. However, some have received more fame than others, usually because of their versatility, or because they received the meme treatment.

These acerbic words are not only hysterical, but they have become staples of their respective shows, so that even those who have never seen the show, or the particular episode of origin will at least be able to recognize the words. The best TV insults are biting, satisfying, dynamic, and worded so perfectly that they will likely be remembered and referenced for years to come.

10 Flour power

'Bob's Burgers' (2011-)

One of the most iconic characters in Bob's Burgers is Louise Belcher (Kristen Schaal), the youngest of the three siblings. She is known for being extremely cruel and abrasive towards just about everybody, including to poor Jessica (Kathryn Hahn). Jessica appears in the episode "Slumber Party," in which both she and Louise attend a sleepover party. Though the two make good friends by the time the episode is over, Louise doesn't like Jessica all that much at first.

Louise thrives on chaos, and initially finds Jessica to be boring. Louise states "If she were a spice, she'd be flour." It's one of the most creative ways to say someone is bland and uninteresting ever seen before on TV. It's also one of the greatest quotes on the show, and arguably one of the most famous lines.

9 Think of the smell

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) may be brother and sister, but it doesn't really show, because they are constantly at each other's throats. Dennis is also known to have some serious issues, with repressed homicidal tendencies, which show themselves in creepy, albeit hilarious ways from time to time. One of these breakthroughs occurs in "Psycho Pete Returns," when Dee and Dennis are talking to a therapist, hoping to get their friend Pete (Dominic Burgess) psychiatric help before he hurts someone. Ironically, Dennis reveals that he may be the one who needs it more.

Dee is doing most of the talking, and he is getting fed up, so he threatens to cut off her skin and fashion it into a piece of luggage, which he will then add to his collection. When Dee asks if he really does have a collection of skin luggage, he replies "Of course I'm not, Dee, don't be ridiculous. Think of the smell." This is said in a really calm, cold manner, which makes the ensuing "You haven't though of the smell, you b****!" so much funnier considering how explosive it is. Clips of this moment have racked up millions of views online, and it is fondly remembered as one of the greatest insults in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

8 A gun with two bullets

'The Office' (2005-2013)

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) of The Office really hates the HR rep, Toby (Paul Lieberstein). Mainly because Toby doesn't approve of all the wacky hijinks Michael wants to pull off. Michael has made his disapproval of Toby clear many times throughout the series, sometimes even to Toby's face, which is really gutsy considering Toby works in HR, and could absolutely fire Michael if he wanted to.

Michael Scott even once said "If I had a gun with two bullets and I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden, and Toby, I'd shoot Toby twice." He must really hate Toby a lot if he would use both bullets on him rather than on two of the most evil men in history. The fact that he says it right in front of Toby is even better. What makes it so famous is that it is commonly referenced both online and in real life, with many swapping out Toby for some other person in their lives that they despise.

7 I expect nothing...

'Malcolm in the Middle' (1999-2006)

One of the many recurring themes in Malcolm in the Middle is the overarching sense of mediocrity within the family's everyday life. No matter how hard they try or what precautions they take, the universe is determined to ensure their misery. One of the only family members who has grown to accept this reality is Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), the second-youngest of the five boys. Before Lois (Janes Kaczmarek) gives birth to Jamie (James & Lukas Rodriguez) about halfway through the show, Dewey had always been the youngest. As such, he is rather used to receiving hand-me-down presents and not getting as much attention as the other boys.

"Kitty's Back," the third episode of the sixth season, opens on Dewey's pathetic birthday party, which is being celebrated by his family, along with the Kenarbans. Family friend Abe Kenarban (Gary Anthony Williams) asks Dewey how he is enjoying his birthday party, to which Dewey retorts "I expect nothing, and I'm still let down." It's a super passive-aggressive insult at how little his own family was willing to do to celebrate his birthday, even though he didn't even ask for much. Even though he has grown to accept he and his family's circumstance, he is letting everybody know that he is not thrilled with his birthday party, which is somehow way below the very low bar he set. This insult is so famous thanks to its meme status, as it is versatile and can be used in a variety of contexts, not just birthday parties.

6 Panini-head

'Kitchen Nightmares' (2004-)

Gordon Ramsay is a master at crafting insults, mainly in his widely-popular show, Hell's Kitchen. But this isn't always the case, as he's come up with some pretty amazing ones on other shows, like on Kitchen Nightmares. During Ramsay's visit to Hannah & Mason's, a French restaurant in Cransbury, New Jersey, Ramsay finds a walk-in fridge chock full of deadly mistakes. Namely, the fact that a cooked chicken breast is stored on top of a box of raw chickens. Any fan of the show knows this is breaking rule number one when it comes to coooking, and is a surefire way to tick Gordon off.

Growing increasingly redder in the face, Gordon wheels around to confront the two owners/chefs, who seem pretty unbothered by the whole thing. Ramsay tries to explain to them how cross-contamination can happen, before blurting out "hey, panini-head, are you listening to me? You're going to kill someone!" This one has also achieved meme status because the insult itself is so bizarre, yet so on-brand for good old Gordon. No one else would have actually been able to pull this off, which is why it's so glorious. That, and the fact that it's unscripted.

5 A question of honour

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Game of Thrones is known for its acerbic, often profanity-laden insults, with many characters, such as Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann) dishing out some of the most brutal and biting attacks to others. Another character noted for his wit with words is Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who often finds himself conversing with many different royal officials. One such official is Lord Janos Slynt (Dominic Carter), the leader of the City Watch.

Tyrion has never liked Slynt, which is fitting, because Slynt is a real slimeball that will weasel his way out of any situation and find any means necessary to avoid taking responsibility for any small mistake. Slynt is doing this very same thing when Tyrion pesters him with questions about loyalty and honour, which are clearly meant to make Slynt uncomfortable. When Tyrion suggests Janos has been bought by high-ranking officials, he asks Tyrion if he is questioning his honour. Tyrion delivers the perfect response: 'I am not questioning your honour, Lord Slynt, I am denying its existence." One of the many reasons fans love Tyrion is that he's not afraid to tell people exactly what they need to hear, even if they are royals. This insult isn't only funny and well-known, but also extremely satisfying.

4 Kyle's mom

'South Park' (1997-)

Eric Cartman (Trey Parker) of South Park is one of the most foul-mouthed kids on television, and is seemingly always prepared for a good old-fashioned roast. A lot of his demeaning comments aren't always clever, just extremely harsh and laden with profanity. A prime exanple is his hatred towards Kyle's (Matt Stone) mother. Cartman sort of has a problem with anyone in a position of authority, but Kyle's mom holds a special place in his cold, cold heart.

During one episode, Eric literally performs a pre-coreographed song and dance, titled "Kyle's Mom's a B****," which is made solely for expressing how much he hates the woman. This insult is so infamous because of how catchy the musical number is, combined with how passionate Cartman is about it. Cartman even enlists children from around the world to sing the song in their native tongues, proving that it isn't just him that despises the mother. And let's face it, it isn't every day that an brutal insult is presented in a musical format. It's catchy, but crude, which is why it's become so notorious.

3 Stupidtown

'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999-)

The background fish in SpongeBob SquarePants are some of the most ruthless characters on television. Pretty near everything they say is laced with vitriol and venom, which actually livens up the place a bit more. It's a sharp contrast from the happy-go-lucky main character, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny). The background fish have dropped some really good one-liners over the years, but a fan favourite is one that is delivered to Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke).

Patrick tries working at the Krusty Krab one day, but he's sort of an idiot. It's kind of central to his character. When SpongeBob assigns him to sweep the floor, Patrick takes the broom and promptly begins to sweep with the broom upside-down, with the handle dragging against the floor. A background fish approaches and coolly says "hey, buddy, you just blow in from Stupidtown?" It's a really funny and different way of insulting someone's intelligence, which is what caused this to become one of hundreds of memes that have spawned as a result of the show.

2 Shut up, Meg

'Family Guy' (1999-)

The line "shut up, Meg" from Family Guy is so famous that it's practically a catchphrase. The line is almost always uttered by Peter (Seth MacFarlane), who uses it to demean his daughter, Meg (Mila Kunis). It's a running joke that the Griffin family hates Meg, which she doesn't deserve, so audiences can't help but feel a little bad for her. That said, the line is still pretty funny. It's easy, simple, and to the point. Plus, it's got a really nice ring to it--it rolls off the tongue beautifully.

This insult is by far one of the most famous insults in TV history, because, as Mila Kunis says, it is the most common thing she hears when out in public. Sometimes people won't even say "hello" to her, they'll just walk by and say "shut up, Meg." It works so perfectly because the demeaning words are never used in a situation where they're warranted, which is why it's so funny.

1 Nimrod

'Looney Tunes' (1930-)

Bugs Bunny is one of the most iconic cartoon characters in history, who also happens to be responsible for television's most famous insult. He is known for his signature dry wit and sarcastic nature, as well as his ongoing feud with the hunter Elmer Fudd. Even though he's a hunter, Fudd is pretty unsuccessful in his endeavours. He's shot Daffy many a time, but even then, this is a cartoon, so Daffy of course doesn't die or anything. But rare is the day when Fudd ever manages to get a shot off on Bugs.

Bugs knows Fudd is a terrible hunter, and so, during one episode, ironically calls Fudd "nimrod." For those who don't know, Nimrod is a biblical figure who was noted for being an exceptional hunter, so Bugs calling Fudd "nimrod" is actually a jab at his poor skills. Today, the term has taken on a life of its own. Though Looney Tunes coined the term, it is now commonly used to refer to someone as a dimwit. The fact that many don't even realize the term came to be through Looney Tunes due to how widely-used it is makes this one the most famous insult of all time, no question about it.

Looney Tunes Created by Leon Schlesinger , Hugh Harman , Rudolf Ising First Episode Air Date October 11, 1960

