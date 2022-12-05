It's common for actors to have a Western film on their resume. For some, it's one-and-done when playing characters from the Old West. For others, it becomes what they're known for. A few, male and female, end up building a legacy in this genre alone, with their names becoming synonymous with some of the biggest hits from the genre.

Whether talking about "The Duke" himself or actors who have taken on more recent roles, the Wild West provides a backdrop for tales about drama, romance, and comedy. As a famous cowboy (turned award-winning director) once said, "I tried being reasonable, I didn't like it." These are some of the most iconic actors who made a name in the Western genre and have been recognized as true cowboy legends to this day, from Jeff Bridges to John Wayne.

10 Katy Jurado

Years Active: 1943 - 2002

Katy Jurado has carved an admirable path for herself in Hollywood, going from being a popular actress in Mexico to becoming a worldwide-known star featured in many movies from the 1950s and 1960s. In some of her most popular films, she shared the screen with Charlton Heston, Spencer Tracy, Kirk Douglas, and Lloyd Bridges.

With key roles in Westerns like the groundbreaking High Noon, Arrowhead, and Man From Del Rio, the talented performer was the first Mexican woman to win a Golden Globe and to be nominated for an Academy Award, breaking a record and, of course, making Oscars history. Another important achievement? Winning the Golden Boot Award. No doubt, this fierce talent has made major contributions to the Old West genre.

Movie Year of Release High Noon 1952 Arrowhead 1953 Man From Del Rio 1956

9 Jeff Bridges

Years Active: 1951 - present

This "dude" has been in all types of films. He does have that cowboy look, though, and he's been smart enough to use it while starring in some of the genre's relatively recent box-office hits. Jeff Bridges seems to have that winning combination of tough guy looks and a genuinely soft heart.

Viewers could say these traits describe one of his characters, Rooster Cogburn (in True Grit), fairly accurately. He also played an aging country singer trying to turn his life around in Crazy Heart. Hell or High Water, a 2016 neo-Western, is another movie Jeff Bridges has done that shows his believability as a Texas Ranger type. Even though he's not as popular in the category as other stars mentioned down the line, Bridges has been recognized for his Old West ways by being nominated for several awards for his movies and parts within the genre.

Movie Year of Release Wild Bill 1995 True Grit 2010 Hell or High Water 2016

8 Claire Trevor

Years Active: 1929 - 1987