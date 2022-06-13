Whenever an adaptation of a famous property is announced, whether that is a comic book, videogame, or novel, one of the hottest points of contention is inevitably the casting. Everyone has their own image of how a character should look on the big screen and who is best suited for this portrayal.

RELATED: 7 Comic Characters We Could See Enter the MCU's Multiverse

On occasion, however, the internet finds itself agreeing on a mooted casting choice, rallying a fan campaign for their chosen performer to receive the part. Sometimes, the actors have even gotten in on the campaigning, sharing fan artwork on Twitter. Usually, these campaigns result in nothing, like Donald Glover for Spider-Man. In some rare cases, though, the filmmakers and the fans are on the same page, resulting in dream casting coming true.

The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

.Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds campaigned to play the Merc with a Mouth for years, infamously backed by Deadpool himself after a comic resurfaced where the character refers to his appearance as a cross between "Ryan Reynolds and a shar-pei."

RELATED: The Best R-Rated Superhero Movies, Ranked

Fans were onboard with the idea, and Reynolds finally got his shot in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, the character was butchered and was a far cry from the Deadpool fans love, despite its fourth-wall-breaking post-credits tease. However, Reynolds never gave up on giving an accurate portrayal of Wilson, and thankfully, his wish was granted with the 2016 Deadpool film and its sequel.

Bill Hader as Richie Tozier

The first chapter of the latest adaptation of Stephen King's IT was a massive success, in no small part thanks to its exceptional young cast. Mostly unknown actors, except for Stranger Thing's Finn Wolfhard, the talented teens brought King's characters to life.

When the cast was asked who should play the older versions of themselves, Wolfhard chose Barry star, Bill Hader. The pick resonated with fans, and Hader seemed the only logical choice until he was eventually cast. While IT Chapter Two has problems, Hader is perfectly cast as Richie, and the actor's comedic and dramatic chops shine.

IT is available to stream on HBO Max.

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Long before the internet, fans were left to voice their opinions in the letters section at the end of comic books. During the '90s, when Hollywood began to take an interest in comic properties, X-Men fans drew a resemblance between Professor X and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart.

RELATED: Every 'X-Men' Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Beyond the baldness, Stewart possessed the natural caring aura synonymous with the X-Men father figure. Stewart was cast and became a staple of the franchise, putting his mark on a character that will forever be associated with him, evident in his recent appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The X-Men films are available to stream on Disney+.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Image via Disney+

Created as an original character for Star Wars: Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano quickly became a fan favorite. Originally a Jedi training under Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka soon became a full-blown badass. When news broke of her debut live-action appearance in The Mandalorian, fans began to share their dream castings.

Rosario Dawson was at the top of the list from the start, with the actress already established in another massive IP: the MCU as Claire Temple. This wave of support caught the eye of Mandalorian creatorDave Filoni, and she soon became his number one choice to play the beloved Jedi.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Beginning in 1996, George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series flew under the radar of mainstream attention. When the production of a television adaptation was announced a decade later, no one was prepared for how big of a cultural phenomenon it would become.

RELATED: The Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

This led to many actors being hesitant to join the cast of an unknown fantasy series. Despite being the number one choice of fans and Martin himself, Peter Dinklage was resistant to the role due to the stereotypes surrounding dwarves in the fantasy genre. Thankfully he changed his mind once reading the script and gave the world one of television's most unforgettable characters.

Game of Thronesis available to stream on HBO Max.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

When Mark Millar rebooted Nick Fury in 2002, he changed the previously white character to perfectly resemble Samuel L. Jackson, albeit without the actor's consent. Unknown to Millar, Jackson is a comic book fan and soon discovered the theft of his likeness.

After Jackson uncovered this unauthorized use of his appearance, he contacted Marvel, who apologized by promising the actor he would be offered the role of Fury in any future live-action appearances. The rest is history, as Jackson became a significant part of the MCU in his role as mentor for the Avengers.

The Avengersis available to stream on Disney+.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

This is less of a fan-casting and more of an example of the actor themselves campaigning hard for the role. When Netflix announced they were adapting the popular The Witcher novels and videogames into a series, self-confessed super-fan Henry Cavill threw his hat into the ring to play protagonist Geralt of Rivia.

RELATED: 7 Lessons Learned from Geralt of Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Only aware of the games, Cavill dived into the book series while instructing his agents to get him a meeting with Netflix. Fans were on board with the idea, believing his appreciation for the source material would help keep the series faithful. The partnership has proved a resounding success, with Cavill brilliantly bringing the monster slayer to life.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

Zachary Quinto as Spock

Image via Paramount

Originally played by the legendary Leonard Nimoy, it was always going to be difficult to recast the beloved Vulcan. When news broke of a film revival of Star Trek, chatter began online about who should portray each member of the USS Enterprise.

Largely known at the time for his portrayal of the serial killer Sylar in Heroes, fans soon drew a comparison between Zachary Quinto and Nimoy. It was enough for the casting department to take notice, and Quinto would offer a well-received take on the cherished character across the three modern Star Trek films.

Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh​

Just like Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain's name was suggested for the role of Adult Beverly Marsh by the younger incarnation's actress, Sophia Lillis. After this idea was mooted, Chastain became one of the leading fan casts for the role, alongside Amy Adams.

Chastain's casting seemed to make perfect sense, considering she had already worked with ITdirector Andy Muschietti on the 2013 horror film Mama. Muschietti agreed, and Chastain was the first to join the cast. The Oscar-winning actress brings a quiet strength to Beverly, becoming a survivor despite her childhood trauma and standing as one of the strongest members of The Losers Club.

IT Chapter Two is available to stream on HBO Max.

John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic

Ever since Disney and Marvel acquired the film rights for X-Men and Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for their arrival in the MCU. This excitement has led to fans already casting these iconic characters in their heads, and John Krasinski has always been the favorite to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.

Thankfully, fans got their wish when Jim himself was revealed as "the smartest man alive" in the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Reed was only given a few scenes before Wanda killed him, here's hoping Krasinski stays in the role and has more time to grow the character in the MCU.

KEEP READING: 9 Scariest Moments from the MCU