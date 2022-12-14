BookTok is itching to see who will be in their beloved book series.

When a beloved book series is optioned for TV, feelings among bookworms can be mixed—they're happy to see their favorite stories brought to life but anxious about who will be cast as their beloved characters. Disappointment can set in when those roles don’t live up to expectations.

When Sarah J Maas, author of bestselling young adult fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses, announced that she was adapting the series for TV with Hulu (with Ronald D. Moore producing), "ACOTAR" fans took to BookTok to share their feelings. Then came the most exciting bit of it all–the fan casts and some names keep coming up again and again.

Feyre

Feyre Archeron is the badass female lead of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series. She is handy with a bow and arrow, cares deeply for her two sisters, and is entirely human—well, to start with, anyway. Feyre’s life changes irrevocably when she stumbles into the fae realm and straight into the arms of the High Lord of the Spring Court.

Feyre is young and fierce with an understated beauty, and BookTok thinks Alycia Debnam-Carey is perfect for the role. Alycia played Alicia Clark in Fear the Walking Dead and Lexa in The 100. She is also set to star in another book-to-screen adaptation, playing Alice in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Honorable mention goes to Danielle Rose Russell, better known asLegacies’ Hope Mikaelson, whose name has also been thrown in the mix for Feyre.

Tamlin

Tamlin is the golden-haired fae High Lord of the Spring Court. He is somewhat closed off but develops a thing for Feyre after he takes her from her home in retribution for the accidental killing of one of his sentries. It’s all very Beauty and the Beast.

The overwhelming consensus on BookTok is that Austin Butler should play Tamlin. He’s got the golden locks, the mysterious smolder, and the imposing presence required for Tamlin. Austin nailed the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, so playing a king of sorts should be no problem. Honorable mention goes to Jamie Campbell Bower, who stars as Stranger Things' big bad, Vecna.

Lucien

Lucien is Tamlin’s right-hand man. Originally from the Autumn Court, he left because of a conflict with his father and joined the Spring Court. His flaming red hair and gentle demeanor, especially regarding Feyre, make him tricky to cast.

But fans think Booboo Stewart is the one for the job. He has luscious hair which would look fabulous in Lucien’s red tone: Booboo got his big break playing the kindhearted Seth Clearwater in the Twilight Saga, and that role would lend greatly to this one. Honorable mention goes to Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings, who would look great in a red wig.

Elain

Elain Archeron is Feyre’s sweet younger sister. She is described as delicate and pretty, with a gentle soul and a talent for gardening. She is her father’s favorite, and her relationship with him is the strongest of the three sisters.

Fans on BookTok would love to see Phoebe Dynevor in the role of Elain. Phoebe is best known for her role as Daphne in Bridgerton but has starred in other hit TV shows such as Younger and Dickensian. Honorable mention goes to Taissa Farmiga, who played Merricat in gothic thriller We Have Always Lived In The Castle.

Nesta

Nesta Archeron is the oldest of the Archeron sisters and perhaps the fiercest. She is fiery and beautiful but can sometimes be a little abrasive. Her relationship with Feyre is far from perfect, but deep down, she loves her sister.

Fans believe Nesta’s lethal beauty can only be matched by Samara Weaving. Aussies will remember Samara as Indi Walker from Home and Away, but most people know her as Jessica Chandler from Nine Perfect Strangers. Honorable mention goes to Victoria Pedretti, the beautiful but deadly Love Quinn fromYou.

Rhysand

Rhysand is the tall, dark, and mysterious High Lord of the Night Court. While his appearances in the first book are brief, anyone who has read the whole series knows just how pivotal he becomes. Feyre is in inexplicably drawn to him, and he to her.

Perhaps the most contentious fan casting on BookTok, it won't be easy to satisfy everyone with the casting of Rhysand. However, Richard Deiss comes up on BookTok again and again. Richard is a French model who only has one acting role in the French film Irina La Mallette Rouge. Should that not work out, fans like the idea of Thomas Doherty as the High Lord of Night, who played vampire Sebastian in Legacies and Max Wolfe in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Cassian

Cassian is a member of the Night Court and Rhysand’s inner circle. While he doesn’t feature heavily in the first book, fans hope to see him worked into the first season of the series. Cassian is a gentle giant with long dark hair, bulging muscles, and a goofy sense of humor.

BookTok wants to see Turkish actor Can Yaman in the role of Cassian. While Can has not acted in any English-speaking productions, he is fluent and has more than enough experience from working in many Turkish and Italian projects. Honorable mention goes to AquamanJason Momoa, who embodies the looks and attitude of Cassian.

Azriel

Azriel is another member of Rhysand’s inner circle. There exists a brotherly comradery between Azriel, Cassian, and Rhysand, where Rhysand is the leader, Cassian is the muscle, and Azriel is the silent, deadly one. He can manipulate shadows, which earns him the moniker of Spymaster.

There is no one BookTok wants to see more than Matthew Daddario in the role of Azriel. Matthew is no stranger to playing in the shadows–he starred as Alec Lightwood in the TV adaptation of the Shadowhunters series. He is also the brother of the divine Alexandra Daddario.

Mor

Mor is a member of the Night Court and Rhysand’s third-in-command. She takes a liking to Feyre when the mortal woman visits the Night Court, and they become fast friends. Mor is exceptionally powerful and not afraid to get her hands dirty for the good of her court.

Fans think Claire Holt would make the perfect Mor. Claire is well-known for her role as Rebekah Mikaelson in the Vampire Diaries universe. Like Mor, Rebekah is loyal to her family and would do anything to protect them. Honorable mention goes to Florence Pugh, another badass lady who could do the character proud.

Amarantha

Amarantha is the evil fae queen who holds the whole realm hostage. She is charming and charismatic but downright lethal, ruthless in her pursuit for more power. The fae are beholden to her whims–until Feyre comes along.

BookTok thinks Madelaine Petsch could take on the role of Amarantha. Her presence in Riverdaleas Cheryl Blossom matches that of Amarantha’s, and her flowing red locks physically resemble the fae queen’s. Honorable mention goes to French actress Eva Green.

