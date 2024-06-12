FAN EXPO HQ are the largest comic event producers in the entire world. Going to one of their events — any of them — is always guaranteed to be a hell of a good time for all fans of pop culture in all its colors, shapes, and sizes. Geeks in the New England region will get a chance to put that to the test this month at FAN EXPO Boston, which is packed with legendary guest celebrities and fun events.

Fans could choose to watch. Collider founder and editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub moderate a panel with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio from Netflix's Daredevil and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. They could also opt to listen to Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith and Zelda voice actress Patricia Summersett duke it out regarding which video game franchise is better. Whatever they end up choosing to spend their time on, FAN EXPO Boston 2024 has more than a few cool things for guests to do, ensuring they have a blast.

10 Attend the "Meet Captain Janeway: Spotlight on Kate Mulgrew" Panel

Saturday, June 15 at 11:45 am — Main Theater (Level 3: Hall B/C)

Image via Paramount Television

Ever since the original show aired on NBC in 1966, Star Trek has been one of the biggest and most influential media franchises in the world. Aside from products like movies and novels, the franchise has also produced a wide variety of new television shows, including Star Trek: Voyager. Its protagonist is the bold Captain Kathryn Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew.

The role of Captain Janeway was historic, her being the first female protagonist in a Star Trek show. Collider's Maggie Lovitt will be moderating a panel talking to Mulgrew focusing on her iconic work in the revolutionary Voyager, of course, but also talking about the entirety of her illustrious career. On Saturday, guests will also get a chance to get an autograph or a picture with Mulgrew so they can be the envy of all their trekkie friends.

9 Attend the "Sonic vs. Zelda with Roger Craig Smith and Patricia Summersett" Panel

Friday, June 14 at 8:00 pm — Theater #5 (Level 2 Room 203)

Ever since the release of the original The Legend of Zelda in 1986 and the original Sonic the Hedgehog game in 1996, both have been among the most influential and successful video game franchises on the market. Spanning across multiple genres and platforms, Zelda and Sonic have provided some of the most iconic games of all time.

Over the years, Sonic has been voiced by a variety of actors, the current one being Roger Craig Smith. Princess Zelda, on the other hand, only first received a voice in the most recent entry in the series, Tears of the Kingdom, brought to life by Patricia Summersett. Fans will get to hear the two actors talk about their work on their respective franchises, as well as engage in some healthy, civilized debate regarding which one is better. Likewise, they'll get a chance to get an autograph or a picture with them on any of the three days of the event.

8 Attend the "Spotlight on Bryce Dallas Howard" Panel

Sunday, June 16 at 2:45 pm — Main Theater (Level 3: Hall B/C)

Image via Universal Pictures

The daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard's first roles were as a background actor in a few of her dad's films before starting to book bigger films. Nowadays, Howard is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, having recently even dipped her feet into directing for shows like The Mandalorian, which is easily among the best Star Wars TV shows.

On the last day of the event, Collider's own Steven Weintraub will be moderating a panel that will put the spotlight on Howard, her commendable trajectory, and what the future holds for her as an actress and as a director. With her recent work in franchises like Jurassic World and, of course, Star Wars, it isn't far-fetched to say that Howard still has a long way to go. On all three days of the event, guests will be able to get a picture or an autograph with her.

7 Attend the "Having Old Friends for Dinner: Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy" Panel

Friday, June 14 at 7:45 pm — Main Theater (Level 3: Hall B/C)

Image via NBC

With impeccable writing, one of the best series finales of all time (though it came a bit sooner than fans were hoping), and an incredible cast, Hannibal remains one of the most celebrated TV shows of the 2010s. The series starred the always-tremendous Mads Mikkelsen as the titular cannibalistic psychiatrist and the stellar Hugh Dancy as a young FBI criminal profiler haunted by his ability to empathize with serial killers.

Mikkelsen and Dancy, both of whom have gone on to have highly-celebrated careers following Hannibal's untimely cancelation in 2015, will appear in a panel focused on their work on the show on the expo's opening day. Those whose hearts are still broken that this masterpiece's life on the air was cut short will surely get at least some semblance of consolation from this legendary reunion, which they can top off with a picture or autograph from either actor (or both!) on Friday or Saturday.

6 Attend the "All About 'Ahsoka' With Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto" Panel

Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 pm — Theater #2 (Level 3 Hall A)

Image via Disney+

When Ahsoka Tano was first introduced to the Star Wars universe in the 2008 Clone Wars film, fans weren't exactly fond of her. Over the years, however, she had such a strong arc that she soon became one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, getting a show of her own last year. Familiar faces return in Ahsoka, including Ezra Bridger from Star Wars: Rebels, played by Eman Esfandi, and Morgan Elsbeth from The Mandalorian, played by Diana Lee Inosanto.

In spite of Ahsoka's many shortcomings, it was widely agreed that the cast was one of its greatest assets — including a pitch-perfect Esfandi capturing Ezra's essence flawlessly and Inosanto proving that her character was worthy of returning in a more prominent role. Maggie Lovitt will be moderating a panel with the two actors talking about their exciting work on Ahsoka. There will also be a chance for pictures and autographs on Saturday and Sunday.

5 Attend the "All the Voices of Alan Tudyk" Panel

Sunday, June 16 at 11:45 am — Main Theater (Level 3: Hall B/C)