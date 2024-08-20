Community is a crucial element of geek culture around the world. As such, comic events like the ones produced by FAN EXPO HQ, the biggest producers of such conventions on the planet, are pillars of modern pop culture. The company's flagship event is the Toronto-based FAN EXPO Canada, which will be taking place this year between Thursday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 25th.

Fans from all over North America will be traveling to Toronto for this thrilling convention, where the number of things to do might be a little overwhelming for some. Fans needn't worry, though, as with the right amount of planning, they can have the time of their lives at FAN EXPO Canada. From challenging a stranger to a lightsaber duel to attending a celebrity panel hosted by Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, geeks have a wide variety of equally fun things to do at FAN EXPO Canada over the weekend.

10 Duel It Out In a Lightsaber Battle

Thursday, August 22nd at 7:00 pm — Friendiverse Lounge (Room 711)

Ever since 1977's original Star Wars changed the landscape of sci-fi cinema, the world of movie franchises has never been the same again. Spanning across multiple kinds of media, the franchise has acquired a huge and loyal fanbase over the decades. These fans engage in all sorts of traditions, from quoting the movies on a daily basis to fighting each other with toy lightsabers, thus recreating Star Wars' best lightsaber duels.

Knowing full well that Star Wars fans sure do love feeling like powerful Jedi, FAN EXPO Canada will grant them the opportunity to get their hands on combat-ready sabers to challenge other Padawans, Knights, and Masters to a battle. Celebrity panels are always fun to attend when at a comic event, sure, but it's also always a delight to mix things up with fun activities, and a lightsaber duel is too good a chance to pass.

9 Attend the "Skidoo Into 'Blue's Clues': A Journey With Steve, Joe, and Josh" Panel

Thursday, August 22nd at 6:30 pm — Main Stage (Constitution Hall)

It can't be overstated just how big of a part nostalgia (childhood nostalgia included) plays in geek culture. FAN EXPO HQ knows this, and they sometimes host celebrities from attendees' favorite childhood shows. This year's FAN EXPO Canada is no exception, bringing Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton), and Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) from Blue's Clues along for the ride.

This nostalgia-packed panel bringing together three legends from many attendees' childhoods will surely be a can't-miss experience for those who grew up watching Nick Jr. Fans will get to hear fun behind-the-scenes stories and ask pressing questions of their own. Even better, they can get a picture or autograph from all three of Blue's Clues' now-iconic actors!

8 Attend the "Helen Hunt: Twisting Through Hollywood — A Journey With a Cinematic Icon" Panel

Saturday, August 24th at 4:30 pm — Main Stage (Constitution Hall)

It's not always that comic event attendees get to see and hear an Oscar-winning legend of the big screen, but thankfully, fans going to Toronto this weekend will get that opportunity. Helen Hunt, winner of an Academy Award for As Good As It Gets and also known for the iconic disaster movie Twister and the classic '90s sitcom Mad About You, will be the star of a panel focused entirely on her.

Hunt will be interviewed on stage about her prolific journey through Hollywood, her experience in genres like rom-coms, dramas, and disaster blockbusters, and how her process and style have gotten her as far as she's come. It'll be a rare opportunity to listen to one of the most successful actresses still working today in Hollywood, so cinephiles in Toronto will definitely not want to miss it. They will also get a chance to get a photo or autograph, although only on Saturday.

7 Attend the "All Things Astarion with Neil Newbon" Panel

Friday, August 23rd at 11:30 am — Main Stage (Constitution Hall)

Of course, geek culture in fan events isn't all just about movies and television. Gaming and gaming culture are also crucial pillars of pop culture fandom, as was proved by the tremendous popularity and critical acclaim of Baldur's Gate 3 last year. This RPG based on the 5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons was a surprising smash hit, meaning that perhaps more people than ever before know the name of Neil Newbon, who plays the stealth-specialist rogue Astarion.

Collider's Maggie Lovitt will be hosting a panel shedding light on Newbon on the second day of FAN EXPO Canada. Baldur's Gate 3 is such an expansive game with such limitless possibilities that fans will surely be full of boiling questions. Thankfully, this is the perfect chance to ask them. Those who simply can't get enough of this phenomenal game will find this panel to be a must-attend, which they can complement with a picture or autograph on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

7 Images 7 Images Close Baldur's Gate 3 Franchise Baldur's Gate Platform(s) PC , PlayStation 5 Released August 3, 2023 Developer(s) Larian Studios Publisher(s) Larian Studios ESRB M Expand

6 Attend the "Voicing Hyrule: A Hero's Journey with Patricia Summersett" Panel

Thursday, August 22nd at 6:45 pm — Theater #2 (Room 206)

The Legend of Zelda video game franchise has been one of the medium's most prolific, popular, and influential ever since the first game came out all the way back in 1986. The franchise's most recent outing is Tears of the Kingdom, a breathtaking and impressively massive sequel to Breath of the Wild. In both games, the titular Princess Zelda was voiced by the gaming industry icon Patricia Summersett.

Maggie Lovitt will be interviewing Summersett on stage on Thursday. The spotlight will be on her experiences in the Legend of Zelda franchise and how she brought the beloved character of Zelda to life, but fans should expect plenty of stories about her work on other games and tips on the art of voice acting. Fans will also have the option of getting a photo or autograph on any day of the event.

5 Attend the "From Comics to Kung Fu — A Marvelous Spotlight With Simu Liu" Panel

Saturday, August 24th at 11:30 am — Main Stage (Constitution Hall)

Simu Liu, who grew up in Mississauga, Ontario, just about a half hour away by car from Toronto, will be coming back home for FAN EXPO Canada 2024. The actor, whose first big role was in CBC's sitcom Kim's Convenience, later skyrocketed to fame with his appearance as the title character in the MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, the coveted actor has also appeared in films of the caliber of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Liu will be sharing his trajectory from average comic book fan to comic book movie superstar with attendees, who will be lucky enough to listen to his behind-the-scenes stories about the MCU. Geeking out with the actor about martial arts, iconic martial arts movies, superheroes, and Shang-Chi's iconic stunts will surely be an absolute delight, which fans can immortalize with a picture or autograph.

4 Attend the "Fan Favorite Duo: A Panel with Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie" Panel

Saturday, August 24th at 2:30 pm — Main Stage (Constitution Hall)

Arguably one of the most underrated TV shows streaming on Max right now, Gotham follows the early cases that led Detective James Gordon to rise to prominence within the crime-filled Gotham City years before the arrival of Batman. Ben McKenzie played Gordon, while Morena Baccarin played Arkham doctor Lee Thompkins, Gordon's wife. Both actors were phenomenal in their roles, and FAN EXPO Canada attendees will get to see the real-life husband-and-wife-duo on the stage.

Either before or after getting an autograph and picture with the actors, attendees will get to listen to Maggie Lovitt moderate a panel focused on the fan-favorite duo. Aside from getting fun and insightful behind-the-scenes stories regarding Gotham, fans might also be treated to Baccarin talking about the MCU's most recent sensation, Deadpool & Wolverine.

3 Attend the "Legends of Gaming: Spotlight on Charles Martinet, Neil Newbon, Patricia Summersett, and Jennifer Hale"

Sunday, August 25th at 2:30 pm — Main Stage (Constitution Hall)