The Big Picture Win a pair of 3-day passes to Fan Expo Canada at Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 22-25.

A variety of stars from different fandoms will be present, including Ahsoka herself, Rosario Dawson, and actors from MCU, High School Musical, and more.

Enter now for the opportunity to win, and keep an eye out for upcoming giveaway Fan Expo San Francisco.

If you checked out our latest giveaway that allotted one lucky winner a pair of 3-day passes to Fan Expo Chicago, you’ll know that we mentioned more were on the way. This time around, we’re excited to spread some joy with a pair of 3-day passes to Fan Expo Canada. Set for August 22 - 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the dates are just around the corner, so get that form filled out and prep your suitcase. Once there, you’ll get to take in the weekend-long festivities that will feature panels with your favorite stars from across the fandoms with Collider’s very own Maggie Lovitt serving as moderator on a few. Keep in mind that should you win, expenses like transportation to Toronto as well as dining and hotel expenses are on your own dime as we only cover the pair of 3-day passes.

Who Will Be At This Year’s Fan Expo Canada?

Close

There’s something for every fandom under the sun (or in the galaxy) at Fan Expo Canada, as heroes, villains, and everything in between from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Jurassic Park will sit down to answer all of your burning questions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. But even those not into the aforementioned hubs will have panels to look forward to, as names like Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel of High School Musical will help you break free from the status quo, while Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel will chat about all-things horror and maybe even share some new info about the upcoming The Exorcist reimagining or the filmmaker’s star-studded adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. And, for more throwback fun, Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight and Patrick Warburton will also be in attendance, along with Gotham and The O.C.’s Ben McKenzie.

As for those fandoms, Star Wars buffs can plan to hear from Ahsoka herself, Rosario Dawson, as well as The Book of Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison, while MCU stans can expect to see Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, Spider-Man’s Marisa Tomei and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu. And what would a Fan Expo Canada be without hometown heroes from both Trailer Park Boys and Letterkenny? Nothing! Which is why attendees will be thrilled to learn that the former’s John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, and Mike Smith will return for some exciting hijinks as well as numerous members of the latter, including K. Trevor Wilson, Michelle Mylett, Nathan Dales, and more.

How To Enter Our Latest Giveaway

To enter for your chance to win a pair of 3-day passes to Fan Expo Canada, simply head to the link here to fill out the form. You have until the end of day on Friday, August 16 to enter. If you’re too far or unable to make it to Toronto at the end of the month, stay tuned as we’ll have more giveaways where that came from in the future.