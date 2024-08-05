The Big Picture Collider is giving away a pair of 3-day passes to Fan Expo Chicago.

Guests at the convention include William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Charlie Cox, Morena Baccarin, and so many more.

Enter now for the opportunity to win, and keep an eye out for upcoming giveaways for Fan Expo Canada and Fan Expo San Francisco.

With less than two weeks remaining until Fan Expo Chicago, Collider is thrilled to announce that we’ll be giving away a pair of 3-day passes to one lucky winner. One of the biggest fan-centered events of the year, attendees will swarm the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18. The passes will get you into the Convention Center all weekend long, where you can hear from your favorite stars and more. Collider’s very own Steve Weintraub will even be moderating a handful of panels that you won’t want to miss out on. Keep in mind that should you win, you’ll still be in charge of transportation to Chicago as well as dining and hotel expenses as our giveaway only includes the pair of 3-day passes.

Who Will Be At This Year’s Fan Expo Chicago?

This year, fans can expect a slew of exciting names to be taking the stage to answer your burning questions. Star Wars fans will be stoked to see numerous members of the ever-expanding galaxy join in the festivities with the likes of Mark Hamill, Hayden Christensen, Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Joonas Suotamo, and more, while Scream lovers can expect to hear from the likes of Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf and Lee Waddell. Hot off the success of the record-breaking Fallout series, Ella Purnell will also be in attendance, as well as Star Trek legends, William Shatner and Kate Mulgrew.

The many faces of Scream won’t be the only horror icons popping in to chat with fans, as filmmaker Mike Flanagan and actress Kate Siegel will happily answer all things The Fall of the House of Usher, Hush, and Flanagan’s upcoming takeover as the visionary behind the next installment in The Exorcist franchise. Across the MCU, familiar faces like Daredevil’s Charlie Cox and Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin will also be present in Chicago, along with Charmed alums Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs, an appearance that will give the fandom and its stars space to grieve the loss of the iconic Shannen Doherty.

How To Enter Our Latest Giveaway

To enter for your chance to win what’s bound to be an unforgettable experience, you can head to the link here to fill out the form. You have until the end of day on Friday, August 9 to enter. Keep in mind that we’ll be doing similar giveaways for the upcoming Fan Expo Canada and Fan Expo San Francisco, so, if you miss out, or are closer to one of these events, you’ll have another chance.

Enter now and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on future giveaways.