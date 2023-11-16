FAN EXPO San Francisco is only a few days away, and it is stacked. Though a relatively young event in San Francisco, FAN EXPO has been delivering captivating fan experiences for quite some time all around the globe. It's a perfect place for pop culture fans everywhere to find exclusive merch, attend engaging panels, and perhaps even get an autograph from their favorite celebrity. Think of it as an international network of cons all under one big umbrella.

The three days of this year's San Francisco edition is packed with huge guests from all walks of the media industry and engaging panels, some of which will be moderated by the staff here at Collider. Whether you're a San Francisco native or you're traveling to the city for the event, there is something for all walks of fandom. Whether you're a fan of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, One Piece, Anime, comics, or more, they've got you.

To get you prepped for the event — which is likely to draw 35,000 attendees — we've collected everything you'd need to know about FAN EXPO San Francisco, including dates, guests, attractions, and more. Read on.

What Is FAN EXPO San Francisco '23?

Image via Fan Expo

FAN EXPO San Francisco is a wall-to-wall fan event from FAN EXPO, ' the world's largest comic con producer". Apart from San Francisco, the company also hosts events in Canada, Orlando, Denver, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Edmonton, Toronto, Cleveland, New Orleans, Portland, Vancouver, and Dallas. All of these events feature massive industry stars and plenty of opportunities to find artwork, merchandise, and experiences available nowhere else.

When Is FAN EXPO San Francisco '23?

Image via Fan Expo

Fandom will take over the Bay Area when FAN EXPO San Francisco starts on Friday, November 24th, 2023. The three-day event will continue over the course of Saturday, November 25th and Sunday, November 26th.

Where Is FAN EXPO San Francisco Located?

Image via Disney

FAN EXPO San Francisco will occur at the Moscone Center at 800 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. For additional information on directions, parking, and other tourist information in and around the area, click here to learn more on FAN EXPO San Francisco's official website.

Where to Stay for FAN EXPO San Francisco

Image via Marriott

There's certainly no shortage of hotels, motels, and AirBnB opportunities in the San Francisco area, but if you're looking for three good options that are close to the venue and have affordable options, consider the three following options recommended by the Expo itself:

Hotel Address Rating Rate Telephone # Marriott Marquis 780 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103 8.6/10 Starting at $139 (415)896-1600 W San Francisco 181 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 8.6/10 Starting at $149 (415)777-5300 Hilton Parc 55 55 Cyrl Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102 8.4/10 Starting at $139 (415)392-8000

Who is Going to be at FAN EXPO San Francisco '23?

Close

The stellar cast list attending FAN EXPO San Francisco this year is genuinely astounding, ranging everywhere from massive genre live-action faces to veteran voice actors. To get a glimpse at who is attending this year, here is the full guest list for FAN EXPO San Francisco.

Celebrities

Image via Disney

Guest Notable Work Dates Appearing Mark Hamill Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series Friday, Saturday, Sunday Ewan McGregor Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and Obi-Wan Kenobi Saturday, Sunday Elijah Wood Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings and Walter in Yellowjackets Saturday Temuera Morrison Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett and Chief Tui in Moana Friday, Saturday, Sunday William Shatner Captain Kirk in Star Trek and Denny Crane in Boston Legal Sunday Katee Sackhoff Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian and Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica Saturday Alan Tudyk K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hoban "Wash" Washburne in Firefly Friday, Saturday, Sunday Sean Astin Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings and Bob Newby in Stranger Things Friday, Saturday, Sunday Sonequa Martin-Green Commander Michael Burham in Star Trek: Discovery and Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead Saturday Carl Weathers Greef Karga in The Mandalorian and Apollo Creed in Rocky Friday, Saturday, Sunday Rose McGowan Paige Matthews in Charmed and Tatum in Scream Friday, Saturday, Sunday Ray Park Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Toad in X-Men Saturday, Sunday Dominic Monaghan Merry in The Lord of the Rings and Charlie Pace in Lost Saturday Billy Boyd Pippin in The Lord of the Rings and Gerald Forbes in Outlander Saturday, Sunday Eman Esfandi Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka and Barry in King Richard Friday, Saturday, Sunday Jason Lee Earl Hickey in My Name is Earl and Syndrome in The Incredibles Saturday, Sunday Jeff Ward Buggy the Clown in One Piece and Deke Shaw in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Friday, Saturday, Sunday Henry Winkler Fonzie in Happy Days and Gene Cousineau in Barry Friday, Saturday, Sunday John Barrowman Malcolm Merlin in Arrow and Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who Friday, Saturday, Sunday Danielle Panabaker Caitlin Snow in The Flash and Layla in Sky High Saturday, Sunday Carlos Valdes Cisco Ramon in The Flash and Arrow Saturday, Sunday Emily Swallow The Armorer in The Mandalorian and Amara in Supernatural Friday, Saturday, Sunday Mary McDonell President Laura Roslin in Battlestar Galactica and Madeline Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher Friday, Saturday, Sunday Holly Marie Combs Piper Halliwell in Charmed and Holly in Pretty Little Liars Friday, Saturday, Sunday Michelle Hurd Raffi Musiker in Star Trek: Picard and Detective Monique Jeffries in Law & Order: SVU Friday, Saturday, Sunday Emilie de Ravin Claire Littleton in Lost and Belle in Once Upon a Time Saturday, Sunday Sean Gunn Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy and Weasel and Calendar Man in The Suicide Squad Saturday, Sunday James Marsters Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Friday, Saturday, Sunday Adrienne Barbeau Maggie in Escape from New York and Wilma Northup in Creepshow Friday, Saturday, Sunday Denis Lawson Wedge Antilles from Star Wars Friday, Saturday, Sunday Daniel Logan Young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars Friday, Saturday, Sunday Vivien Lyra Blair Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Animation Voice Actors

Image by Annamaria Ward

Guest Notable Work Dates Appearing Ashley Eckstein Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels Saturday, Sunday Vanessa Marshall Hera Syndulla in Star Wars: Rebels and Wonder Woman in Harley Quinn Friday, Saturday, Sunday Taylor Gray Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Rebels Friday, Saturday, Sunday Matthew Wood General Grievous in Star Wars Saturday, Sunday Helen Sadler HK Assassin Droid in Ahsoka Saturday, Sunday Tara Strong Raven in Teen Titans and Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony Friday, Saturday, Sunday Peter Cullen Optimus Prime in Transformers Saturday, Sunday Richard Horvitz Moxxie in Helluva Boss Friday, Saturday, Sunday Brandon Rogers Blitzø in Helluva Boss Friday, Saturday, Sunday Maurice LaMarche Brain in Pinky and the Brain and Morbo in Futurama Friday, Saturday, Sunday Rob Paulsen Pinky in Pinky and the Brain and Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Friday, Saturday, Sunday Cam Clarke Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Friday, Saturday, Sunday Townsend Coleman Michaelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Friday, Saturday, Sunday Barry Gordon Donatello in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Friday, Saturday, Sunday Kathleen Herles Dora in Dora the Explorer Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Anime Voice Actors

Image via Crunchyroll

Guest Notable Work Dates Appearing Adam McArthur Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Friday, Saturday, Sunday Justin Briner Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia Friday, Saturday, Sunday Monica Rial Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia Friday, Saturday, Sunday Sarah Natochenny Ash Ketchum in Pokémon Friday, Saturday, Sunday Natalie Van Sistine Yor Forger in Spy x Family Friday, Saturday, Sunday David Matranga Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia Saturday, Sunday Trina Nishimura Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Gaming Voice Actors

Image via PlayStation

Guest Notable Work Dates Appearing Nadji Jeter Miles Morales in Insomniac's Spider-Man Friday, Saturday, Sunday Dameon Clarke Handsome Jack in Borderlands Friday, Saturday, Sunday Kellen Goff Glamrock Freddy in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Friday, Saturday, Sunday David Hayter Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid Friday, Saturday, Sunday

What is There to Do at FAN EXPO San Francisco '23?

Like any con worth its salt, there's enough to do at FAN EXPO San Francisco that every day should leave you entirely gassed (in a good way). From cosplaying events to entertaining panels to just walking along the showfloor where you can visit merch booths and get celeb autographs, it is, as they say, a lot. There's certainly too much to go over, but if you're looking for panel suggestions, several moderators from right here at Collider will be hosting some exciting events. Collider Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt and Collider News Editor Arezou Amin will each be hosting some exciting panels, which you can learn about below in addition to other exciting main events occurring at the Expo.

Spotlight on James Marsters (Friday, November 24th @ 4:45 pm)

Image via Audible

Guest: James Marsters | Moderator: Maggie Lovitt | Location: Main Theater (Third Floor)

Lead news editor Maggie Lovitt will be conversing with James Marsters, who is best known for portraying the iconic bad boy anti-hero Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Marsters recently reprised the fan-favorite role in an Audible series titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.

Mark Hamill Live (Friday, November 24th @8:00 pm)

Guest: Mark Hamill | Moderator: Mike Gergorek | Location: Main Theater (Third Floor)

The face of Star Wars and the legendary voice behind the most famous incarnations of The Joker, Mark Hamill will reflect on his incredible career in one of Fan Expo San Francisco's must-see main events. Like many other figures at the Expo, Hamill will also be available for photo ops and autograph signings.

Meet Your Favorite Magical Sisters: Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs (Saturday, November 25th @ 10:45 am)

Image via Warner Bros.

Guests: Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs | Moderator: Maggie Lovitt | Location: Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Almost twenty years since the series ended, Charmed duo Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs will be reuniting at FAN EXPO San Francisco, where they'll likely reminisce on their time making the fan-favorite series.

Women in Sci-Fi: Mary McDonnell, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Michelle Hurd (Saturday, November 25th @ 3:45 PM)

Image via Paramount+

Guests: Mary McDonnell, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Michelle Hurd | Moderator: Maggie Lovitt | Location: Main Theater (3rd Floor)

A few hours after Maggie's Charmed panel, she'll be holding another exciting event that stars some of science fictions most prominent female stars. This includes Battlestar Galactica's Mary McDonnell, Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green, and Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd.

Rebels: Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, and Ashley Eckstein (Saturday, November 25th @6:00 pm)

Image by Federico Napoli

Guests: Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, and Ashley Eckstein | Moderator: Arezou Amin | Location: Theater #4 (Room 2004)

Three members of the Star Wars: Rebels crew will be reuniting for the convention, including the voice actors behind Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). While their beloved characters were portrayed by different actors in Ahsoka, their legacies in the animated series ensure a packed room for the upcoming panel.

One Reunion to Rule Them All (Saturday, November 25th, 2023 @ 7:30 pm)

Image via New Line Cinema

Guests: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd | Moderator: Mike Gregorek | Location: Main Theater (3rd Floor)

The actors behind your favorite Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings trilogy are reuniting, with Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd set to relive their time as Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin.

Astonishing Adventures with Sean Astin (Sunday, November 26th @ 11:45 am)

Image via New Line Cinema

Guest: Sean Astin | Moderator: Arezou Amin | Location: Main Theater (Third Floor)

The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies, Stranger Things. All these iconic stories and more were made even more so by Sean Astin's memorable characters, all of which will be fondly remembered in his panel on Sunday morning.

An Otherworldly Conversation with William Shatner (Sunday, November 26th @ 12:45 pm)

Guest: William Shatner | Moderator: Claire Lim | Location: Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Star Wars isn't the only sci-fi franchise getting love at FAN EXPO San Francisco, as Star Trek fans will get an absolute treat in a panel starring Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner

Rebel with Eman Esfandi (Sunday, November 26th @ 1:00 pm)

image via Disney+

Guest: Eman Esfandi | Moderator: Maggie Lovitt | Location: Theater #2 (3rd Floor)

As fans eagerly await what's next for the Star Wars: Rebels crew following the shocking cliffhanger ending of Ahsoka, FAN EXPO San Francisco will feature a lengthy conversation with Eman Esfandi, whose live-action performance as Ezra Bridger made him an instant breakout star.

Ewan McGregor Live (Sunday, November 26th @ 2:30 pm)

Image via Disney+

Guest: Ewan McGregor | Moderator: Arezou Amin | Location: Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, will be stopping by to say "Hello there" to all the eager Star Wars fans stopping by his panel at FAN EXPO San Francisco.

Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan in the Spotlight (Sunday, November 26th @ 3:45 pm)

Image via Disney+

Guests: Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan | Moderator: Arezou Amin | Location: Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Last but certainly not least, Jango Fett and young Boba Fett will reunite after starring in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones thanks to a conversation with Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan.

How Can You Get Tickets to FAN EXPO San Francisco '23?

Image via Fan Expo

FAN EXPO San Francisco tickets are available from the convention's official website. While the Ultimate Fan Packages and VIP Packages are sold out, Single Day tickets and 3-Day Passes are still available for purchase at various prices.

To buy passes, visit the FAN EXPO site or click below.

Buy Now