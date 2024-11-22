There is no comic event producer on the planet bigger than FAN EXPO HQ. As such, geeks from all around the world can always rest assured that their events are bound to be an awful lot of fun — and this year's FAN EXPO San Francisco, taking place at Moscone Center West, will most definitely be no exception. The event will be full of all sorts of fun activities to participate in, as well as exciting panels with some of the biggest celebrities in the worlds of movies, television, video games, comics, and beyond.

With artists of the stature of Andy Serkis, Kate Mulgrew, and Manny Jacinto visiting the Bay Area for this thrilling convention, fans won't want to miss a single one of these panels. Often, though, planning out one's schedule for these kinds of events can be a bit confusing and overwhelming, but with the right guidance, FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024 attendees will be able to find the panels that excite them the most, several of them moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt and Taylor Gates.

Check out Collider's FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024 schedule below:

DATE & TIME PANEL LOCATION MODERATOR Friday, November 29th @ 6:45 pm We're All in This Together with Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel Theater #2 Taylor Gates Saturday, November 30th @ 11:45 am The Good Place With Manny Jacinto Theater #2 Maggie Lovitt Saturday, November 30th @ 1:45 pm Meet Captain Janeway: Spotlight on Kate Mulgrew Theater #2 Taylor Gates Saturday, November 30th @ 3:30 pm Sonic vs. Zelda with Roger Craig Smith and Patricia Summersett Theater #4 Maggie Lovitt Saturday, November 30th @ 5:00 pm Join the Fallen Order with Cameron Monaghan Main Theater Maggie Lovitt Sunday, December 1st @ 10:45 am Part of Your World: Meet Jodi Benson Theater #2 Taylor Gates Sunday, December 1st @ 11:45 am Geeking Out with Felicia Day Theater #2 Maggie Lovitt

10 Get Together with Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel

Friday, November 29th at 6:45 pm — Theater #2 (Level 3)

Image via Disney Channel

For those who grew up watching the Disney Channel in the 2000s, few childhood television classics are as iconic as the High School Musical trilogy. This year at FAN EXPO San Francisco, Corbin Bleu (Chad) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) will be in attendance, giving fans the ultimate chance to relive childhood memories and perhaps have an excuse to sing along to a classic High School Musical song.

The actors will be answering questions about the trilogy and its surprisingly enduring fandom. Perhaps they might even address the many speculative theories around the queer undertones of Chad and Ryan's friendship (which is a big part of why High School Musical 2 is undebatably the best in the series). They'll also be taking photos and signing autographs on all three days of the event for fans who'd like to immortalize the experience.

9 Hear Priscilla Presley Talk About Her Life in the Spotlight

Saturday, November 30th at 10:45 am — Theater #2 (Level 3)

Imag via Paramount Pictures

Businesswoman, actress, and ex-wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley has had a life that couldn't possibly be covered in its entirety in a fan convention panel — but FAN EXPO San Francisco sure will try. On the occasion of the success of Sofia Coppola's 2023 biopic Priscilla, one of the best movies of the 2020s thus far, Presley will be offering unique insights into her journey as a cultural icon.

With her work in movies as iconic as the Naked Gun trilogy and shows as impactful as Dallas, as well as her possession of multiple captivating life and career stories to share, this is a panel that attendees — whether they're fans of the Presleys or not — won't want to miss. It'll surely contain a bunch of interesting comments on Priscilla's work on film, television, business, and activism. Presley will also be available for autographs and photos on Saturday and Sunday.

8 Listen to Sonic and Zelda with Roger Craig Smith and Patricia Summersett

Saturday, November 30th at 3:30 pm — Theater #4 (Level 2, Room 2009)

Close

Both the Sonic and The Legend of Zelda franchises are among video gaming's most iconic, beloved, and influential. Over the years, there have been many iterations of both titular characters. Roger Craig Smith is Sonic's current English voice actor, and Patricia Summersett played Zelda in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the first-ever Zelda games with voice acting.

These two actors have been part of some of the biggest, most popular family-friendly video games of recent years. As such, this panel, moderated by Maggie Lovitt and addressing these artists' experiences in their respective franchises, is one that gamers simply must make time for. Common celebrity guests at FAN EXPO events, Smith and Summersett will both be available for pictures and autographs on all three days of the event.

7 Go Geek Out with Felicia Day

Sunday, December 1st at 11:45 am — Theater #2 (Level 3)

Image via The CW

With one of geek culture's most wholesome celebrity cult followings, Felicia Day is the kind of celebrity who loves media every bit as much as her fans. Famous for her relevance in the worlds of gaming, music, film, web series, and television (with her noteworthy parts in shows like Supernatural and Buffy the Vampire Slayer), she's a pretty active figure in the pop culture fan community, to say the least.

Day will be the star of a panel moderated by Maggie Lovitt on the last day of FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024. Diving into the world of fandom, creativity, and gaming, drawing on her long and multi-faceted trajectory in all of those fields and many more, Day will talk about all sorts of fun experiences and insights that may just be among the standouts of the whole experience for many. She will also be available for a photo or autograph on Saturday and Sunday.