When it comes to community events in geek culture, it doesn't get much better or more exciting than comic events. As such, those put together by FAN EXPO HQ — no less than the #1 producers of such events on the planet — tend to be the most worthy of getting hyped about. This year, FAN EXPO San Francisco (one of the biggest FAN EXPO events) will take place at Moscone Center West from November 29 to December 1.

Fans of comic books, sci-fi, horror, gaming, and all other corners of geek culture from all over North America will travel to the Bay Area at the end of this month for this thrilling event. Sometimes, the abundance of activities to check out can be overwhelming, as it should be. This time, it's no different, a few activities are clearly standouts of the event. These are some of the best things you can do at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024, from attending fun activations to lots of merch buying.

10 Get a (Temporary) Tattoo to Flaunt Your Fandom

Tattoo-Ine Station

One of the main parts of fandom is showing it off. Fans do this in all sorts of ways, from acting in certain ways to wearing certain items of clothing. But one of the coolest (and certainly one of the most permanent) ways to flaunt one's geekiness is to get a tattoo. Some people don't want the commitment of having something forever imprinted on their bodies, though — which is where FAN EXPO San Francisco comes in.

This year, the expo will be offering an area (location to be determined) where fans of all ages will be able to get a temporary tattoo of their favorite Pokémon or Star Wars character. It's the perfect way to get the feeling of pride of showing off one's fandom for the duration of the event while still knowing that the tattoo will fade in a couple of days. Who knows? Maybe some attendants will decide to get the real thing later.

9 Sing Christmas Carols with The Family

Holiday Carol Sing-Along

With the holidays coming up and with FAN EXPO events (San Francisco's being no exception) always making sure to have kid-friendly events for the whole family to enjoy, now's as good a time as any to revel in some Christmas-y celebrations. In an all-new event celebrating Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Year Without a Santa Claus, two of the best Christmas classics ever, FAN EXPO San Francisco will be holding a holiday carol sing-along event.

There's nothing better to get one in the holiday spirits than some good singing with one's loved ones, so this is the perfect opportunity to say hello to December. Grabbing some festive swag and celebrating some of the most iconic Christmas stories, this event is sure to be delightful for attendants of all ages. Location and time details to be determined.

8 Celebrate 'Hallyu: The Korean New Wave'

Asian Art Museum Booth

Located in the heart of San Francisco (which all FAN EXPO attendants should make sure to explore in-depth), the Asian Art Museum has one of the world's biggest collections of Asian art. With K-pop, anime, manga, and other Asian media being such a big and important part of fan events like this one, those at this year's FAN EXPO San Francisco can't miss this astonishing location.

For those unable to make it to the actual museum, though, they will have a booth at the expo with fun activities and more. The museum will be commemorating Hallyu, a term used to refer to the huge boom in popularity that Korean media saw in other Asian countries during the 1990s and all around the world just a bit later. We are, of course, living through another wave of Hallyu, as K-dramas are more popular than ever and Korean culture is slowly but surely making its way to the West; thus, this booth is surely a must-see. Location to be determined.

7 Immerse Yourself in Live Action Role-Playing

Byways LARP Booth

For people who live high fantasy and can't get enough of the genre just by watching movies and TV shows, there's LARPing. Live Action Role-Playing is a game where players act out their characters in the real world. Very often, this quintessentially geeky activity can be done in all sorts of elaborate ways, using complex props, costumes, and locations for the game.

For LARPing veterans, rookies just wanting to get into this new hobby, or those simply curious, Byways, San Francisco's biggest modern LARPing game, will be showing their props, costumes, and immersive worlds at FAN EXPO. Whether attendants are perfectly familiar with Byways or just hearing about this fun activity for the first time, this booth (details to be defined) is one they won't want to miss.

6 Watch Art Come to Life at the Comic Xplosion Event

Friday, November 29 at 8:00 pm — Level Two

As part of FAN EXPO's "After Hours" section, the electrifying live art showcase Comic Xplosion is an instant standout and will surely be one of the convention's most memorable events for those smart enough to attend. It will display master illustrators, including Fabrizio De Tommaso, David Messina, and Jae Lee, creating gorgeous pieces of art to the beat of good music.

For every comic fan and art lover, as well as those interested in watching such a huge display of live art materialize around them as they stroll around Moscone Center, Comic Xplosion is a must-see. As a big plus, all pieces produced during the event will be available for purchase, so those looking to immortalize this memory in the form of something they can hang in their room are in luck.

5 Hunt for Celebrity Autographs and Photos

Various Guests and Locations

Close

Of course, perhaps the biggest and most attractive part of any fan convention, especially one as huge as FAN EXPO San Francisco, is all the celebrities that fans will get the chance to see, hear, and even meet. Panels will be plentiful throughout the event, but for those wanting to go the extra mile in making sure their FAN EXPO experience is unforgettable, there will also be autographs and photo ops with every expo guest.

This year, FAN EXPO San Francisco will have a stunning number of legendary celebrities in their lineup, from Star Wars's Hayden Christensen to Superman & Lois's (one of the best superhero TV shows) Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch all the way to the future Human Torch himself, Joseph Quinn. That's well over a dozen pop culture icons that attendants will be able to get an autograph from or picture with at some point during their experience.

4 Play a Game in Between Panels

Tabletop Gaming with Dogpatch Games

The hustle of moving from panel to panel can sometimes get a little overwhelming. Of course, both FAN EXPO HQ and Dogpatch Games know that very well. So, at FAN EXPO San Francisco, Dogpatch will have a free game library and hold tabletop gaming tournaments for those waiting to see their favorite celebrity.

Whether they're looking to win big in a not-so-high-stakes tournament or just start a fun Dungeons & Dragons campaign, attendants of the event should make sure to check out Dogpatch (location and times to be defined). It's always fun to be moving from headlining event to headlining event, but slowing down a bit with a fun experience like this one should also not be dismissed.

3 Drink 'N Draw with Joe Wos

Sunday, December 1 at 5:30 pm — Natoma Cabana (Loft Area), 90 Natoma St, San Francisco, CA 94105