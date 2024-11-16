FanExpo San Francisco 2024 will kick off on Friday November 29, running through Sunday December 1, and it's full of panels, cosplay meetups, and creative showcases that will set all you attendees up for a brilliant weekend. So whether you’re there for the celebrity appearances, to show off your cosplay, or just to soak in the fandom vibes, here’s what to look forward to across three massive days.

Collider is represented with two of our best hosting some of the weekend's most buzzworthy panels. Maggie Lovitt will host conversations with Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), Felicia Day (The Guild), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), giving fans a chance to dive into the worlds of TV, gaming, and more. Meanwhile, Taylor Gates will host a nostalgic reunion with High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel and sit down with Star Trek: Voyager legend Kate Mulgrew.

Headlining the event is Star Wars legend Hayden Christensen, appearing on Saturday to delight fans of the Dark Side, while Stranger Things enthusiasts will see Joseph Quinn on both Saturday and Sunday, alongside Grace Van Dien. For Marvel and DC fans, Charlie Cox (Daredevil) will appear on Sunday, and Wilson Bethel (Daredevil) joins him for the day. From the DC Universe, Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, and Carlos Valdes (The Flash) will make appearances on Saturday, with John Wesley Shipp available all three days, and Candice Patton appearing Saturday and Sunday. Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (Superman & Lois) are scheduled for Saturday, with Tulloch also attending Sunday.

Sci-fi and fantasy fans can look forward to appearances from John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones), available all three days, and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Black Panther), appearing Saturday and Sunday. Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead) and Danny Trejo (Machete) are also set for Saturday and Sunday, while Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables) appears on Saturday. Rounding out the weekend lineup are Priscilla Presley (Naked Gun, Dallas), appearing Saturday and Sunday, Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving), and Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom).

Anime lovers are also in for a treat with a special Q&A featuring Ryan Colt Levy, the voice of Denji from Chainsaw Man. If you’re looking for something thought-provoking, a panel exploring the civil rights themes in Star Wars will give fans a legal viewpoint into how the franchise takes real world issues and translates them into a galaxy far, far away. Wonder if parking and speeding fines are a thing on Coruscant or Naboo too?

What Else Can We Expect from FanExpo San Francisco?

It's not just panels and meet and greets, either. Cosplayers take the spotlight across the weekend too, with meetups for Star Wars and comic book fans, plus panels like Cosplay Competitions: What to Expect and Self-Sufficient Shooting offering tips to level up your craft. Highlights include Cosplay Karaoke, where fans can rock out while in full costume, and artistic showcases like Friday Sketch Up! and the always-popular Sketch Duel featuring David Messina and Kael Ngu. Over in Anime HQ, City Pop Anime Music Videos will add a retro flair to the day’s lineup.

