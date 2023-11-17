Operated by FAN EXPO HQ, the largest comic event producer in the world, the FAN EXPOs are a group of fan conventions happening around North America throughout the year, their flagship event being the Toronto-based FAN EXPO Canada. From Orlando to Edmonton and from Vancouver to Boston, these events are the ultimate celebration of pop culture, granting fans a safe space for connection, self-expression, and discovering new genres and topics.

From November 24th to November 26th this year, people from all backgrounds and with all kinds of different tastes will gather at Moscone Center West for FAN EXPO San Francisco, the ultimate go-to event for pop culture fans. FAN EXPO San Francisco offers a world of activities for enthusiastic fans — so much that it might be hard to decide what to do. However, there are a few standout things that deserve a shootout. Whether it's showing off at the Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup or seeing Collider's own Maggie Lovitt interview Ewan McGregor, these are the best things to do at FAN EXPO San Francisco.

10 Attend the Women in Sci-Fi Panel

Saturday, November 25th at 3:45 pm — Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Since its inception, the sci-fi genre has been populated by a variety of groundbreaking female voices—characters, actresses, writers, and directors. In this constellation of female game-changers, three names stand tall above the crowd: legendary two-time Oscar nominee Mary McDonnell, from seminal works like Battlestar Galactica; the icon Michelle Hurd, from fan-favorites like Blindspot; and promising newcomer to the genre Sonequa Martin-Green, who many geeks fell in love with in Star Trek: Discovery.

Moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, the Women in Sci-Fi Panel will bring together these three trailblazing leading ladies for an out-of-this-world experience tailor-made for longtime sci-fi fans. With a fan question portion, this event should please anyone who wants to know more about these actresses' experiences in the genre. McDonnell and Hurd will be present for photo ops and autographs on all three days of the event, while Martin-Green will be available only on Saturday.

Panelist Notable Project Year of Release Mary McDonnell 'Battlestar Galactica' 2004 - 2009 'Donnie Darko' 2001 Sonequa Martin-Green 'Star Trek: Discovery' 2017 - 2024 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' 2021 Michelle Hurd 'Star Trek: Picard' 2020 - 2023 'Blindspot' 2015 - 2020

9 Attend the Ewan McGregor Live Panel

Sunday, November 26th at 2:30 pm — Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Since his breakout role in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting, Ewan McGregor's fame as one of the most talented and beloved actors working today has only grown. Having worked on franchises as huge as Star Wars and the DCEU, his credentials back him up as one of the biggest stars of modern pop culture.

Collider's Maggie Lovitt will be interviewing McGregor during FAN EXPO San Francisco, covering his career from Star Wars to Moulin Rouge! and even his work on voice acting in animated films like Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. On top of such a fun and insightful interview, fans will be able to purchase photo ops and autographs with the actor on Saturday and Sunday, in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that's more than worth immortalizing in a picture or a signed shirt.

8 Attend the Rebel With Eman Esfandi Interview

Sunday, November 26th at 1:00 pm — Theater #2 (3rd Floor)

Image via Disney+

After the end of Star Wars: Rebels brought a mysterious conclusion to the story of Ezra Bridger, audiences became anxious to see him again at some point; he was, after all, one of Rebels' most likable characters.

Ahsoka finally made this happen, with Eman Esfandi brilliantly bringing the role of Ezra to life. The Texan actor doesn't have very extensive credentials, mostly having worked on commercials and short films, but his breakout performance in Ahsoka is sure to make him a star to look out for in the future.

Collider's Arezou Amin will conduct the chat with Eman Esfandi at the event this year. Since it's the actor's first interview following the SAG-AFTRA strike, FAN EXPO San Francisco will be the first time Esfandi discusses his role as Ezra in Ahsoka, meaning that any Star Wars fan worthy of the name will want to be there. Esfandi will also be available for photo ops and autographs during all three days of the event.

7 Compete In or Watch the Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup

Saturday, November 25th at 5:45 pm — Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Image via Fan Expo San Francisco

Dressing up as one of their favorite characters is one of the most fulfilling activities that a proud geek can engage in. A term coined in Japan in the '80s, cosplaying consists of precisely that: dressing up as a character from a piece of pop culture that you love, whether it's a movie, a TV show, or a video game.

On the second day of the event, cosplayers can go head to head in the FAN EXPO San Francisco Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup and show off their skills. With cash prices and VIP passes to 2024's FAN EXPO San Francisco as the reward, cosplayers have more than enough reason to really put their heart and soul into their costume. Those not wanting to participate needn't worry: they're encouraged to cheer on their favorites from the crowd, which can be just as exciting as being on stage.

6 Go Shopping for Some Merch, Autographs, and Exclusives

Throughout the Event — Exhibit Hall (1st Floor)

Image via Fan Expo San Francisco

Pretty much anyone who calls themselves a pop culture fan has some kind of related collection — a stack of highly-coveted comic books, a closet full of Funko Pop! figures in their nicely-kept boxes, or a wall plastered with posters signed by their favorite celebrities.

FAN EXPO San Francisco will be tons of retailers from all over for fans to buy a few souvenirs, making it the perfect place to expand fans' geeky collections. From t-shirts to comic books and signed pictures, there will be something for everyone in the large exhibit hall of the convention. Those looking for something really special can even get things like an exclusive copy of Batman Beyond #1 or Funko Pop! figures like one of The Punisher signed by Jon Bernthal himself.

5 Attend the One Reunion to Rule Them All Panel

Saturday, November 25th at 7:30 pm — Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Close

With the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, probably the best fantasy movie franchise ever, audiences worldwide were introduced to one of the most iconic foursomes in movie history: Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Billy Boyd (Pippin), and Dominic Monaghan (Merry). Each of these massively talented actors has gone on to find great success post-Middle-earth, starring in media like Over the Garden Wall (Wood) and Outlander (Boyd).

Having the four Hobbit friends together in an event like this isn't something that happens nearly often enough, which makes it all the more special an occasion. Reuniting in front of a crowd for funny stories, insightful questions, and productive discussions, the four original Hobbits will treat FAN EXPO San Francisco attendees to a can't-miss evening. For photo ops and autographs, Wood and Monaghan will be available on Saturday, Boyd on the last two days of the event, and Astin on all three.

4 Meet Hirokatsu Kihara at the Studio Ghibli VIP Experience

Friday, November 24th at 6:30 pm — Room 2009 (2nd Floor)

Image via Fan Expo San Francisco

Hirokatsu Kihara, former Chief Production Officer at Studio Ghibli, has the honor of owning one of the largest private collections of artwork hand-drawn by artists from Topcraft and Ghibli in the '80s. With credits in My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service, two of Studio Ghibli's best movies, Kihara-sensei can brag about having a unique space in the history of anime.

On the first day of FAN EXPO San Francisco, fans will get a chance to purchase a separate ticket to an intimate VIP experience with Kihara-sensei. His rare U.S. appearance is meant to educate those who join him about the art and history behind classic anime. With a private Q&A showcase and other unique opportunities, this event is an anime lover's dream come true.

3 Meet Legendary Comic Creators at the Comic Creator Area

Throughout the Event — Comic Creators Area (2nd Floor)

Image via Fan Expo San Francisco

Legends of the comic book industry will be at FAN EXPO San Francisco for the whole event. For all those who have ever dreamed of a heroic experience getting to meet their favorite comic creators, from the legendary Marc Silvestri to the amazing cover artist Stephen Platt, Fan Expo San Francisco 2023 is the place to be.

At the Comic Creator area next to Artist Alley on the venue's second floor, fans can approach the artists they most admire and geek out over their amazing work. Whether they're looking for an exciting chat, a picture, or an autograph, fans are sure to remember this moment forever.

Notable Guest Notable Projects Marc Silvestri 'Uncanny X-Men' 'Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo' Arthur Adams 'Fantastic Four' 'The Rocketeer' Tony Harris 'Starman' 'Ex Machina'

2 Learn How to Start a Dungeons & Dragons Campaign

Friday, November 24th at 7:00 pm & Saturday, November 25th at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm — Tabletop Gaming Area (1st Floor)

Image via Dogpatch Games

Throughout the event, Dogpatch Games will be present in a major way. Their extensive free-to-play game library and thrilling tabletop gaming tournaments are ideal for all gamers wanting to either put their skills to the test or simply have some fun between celebrity panels.

Since the '70s, Dungeons & Dragons has led the tabletop Role-Playing Game industry with its opportunities to unleash players' imaginations. Dogpatch Games will be holding three separate events at FAN EXPO San Francisco for those who have always wanted to jump into D&D but didn't know where to start. Potential players will learn the basics of a D&D campaign and might even connect with other prospective companions. Gone will be the excuses not to start a campaign and experience this uniquely fun game.

1 Attend the Mark Hamill Live Panel

Friday, November 24th at 8:00 pm — Main Theater (3rd Floor)

Close

Unsurprisingly, Mark Hamill is best-known for the role that made him famous: Luke Skywalker in George Lucas's Star Wars. Since then, he has been one of the most prolific players in the industry, known for his live-action work on media like The Sandman and the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as well as for his voice acting on shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and video games like Batman: Arkham City. Hamill's voice performance as the Clown Prince of Crime is easily one of the best versions of the Joker.

It should come as no shock that 2023's FAN EXPO San Francisco is promoting their Mark Hamill Live panel as the convention's main event. Fans will get to see the sci-fi & fantasy legend talk about his career and admirable work philosophy, getting an opportunity for invaluable photo ops and autograph signings with him on all three days of the expo. The panel is sure to be packed, so reserving a seat soon would be wise.

Tickets for FAN EXPO San Francisco are on sale now.

